Democrats give Donald Trump a starring role in Gavin Newsom recall effort

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Willon
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump at the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame in April.
Former President Trump, speaking at the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, Calif. in April 2016. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies are dragging Donald Trump center stage in their fight against the Republican-led campaign to recall the governor, banking on the overwhelming distaste Californians hold for the former president to sink the effort.

But recall supporters want the spotlight to stay trained on Newsom's actions in office, including his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are trying to send a message to the mercurial former president: Please stay out of our campaign.

"I think the less he’s involved in the recall, the better it will be for the recall," said Dave Gilliard, a veteran Republican consultant who is working on the campaign and helped place the successful 2003 recall of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis on the ballot. "The recall has to be about Gavin Newsom for it to be a success.”

Trump remains extraordinarily unpopular in California — he captured just 34% of the state's votes in the November election. And that was two months before radicalized Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the outcome of the presidential election, leading to Trump's second impeachment in the House of Representatives.

Newsom's Democratic allies have heralded the recall's support among far-right Trump supporters, including QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Loyalists to the governor are trying to yoke the Republicans behind the recall effort to Trump’s term in the White House, which saw policies targeting immigrants in the country illegally, led to two impeachments, polarized the nation and ended with a half-million Americans dying of COVID-19.

In January, Rusty Hicks, chairman of the California Democratic Party, described the campaign to recall Newsom as a “coup,” akin to the violent pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. LGBTQ rights advocates recently criticized the recall campaign as a backdoor power grab "led and funded by anti-LGBTQ+ and pro-Trump extremists." Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) on Monday called it a "Republican plot right out of Trump's playbook."

Newsom on Monday for the first time directly attacked the effort to oust him from office, labeling the campaign a "Republican recall" led by Trump supporters.

"Let's call it what it is: it's a partisan, Republican recall — backed by the RNC, anti-mask and anti-vax extremists, and pro-Trump forces who want to overturn the last election and have opposed much of what we have done to fight the pandemic," Newsom said in an email sent by his campaign. "If they are successful, it would mean risking the progress we are making to end the pandemic. We can't let that happen."

Kimberly Nalder, a political scientist at Cal State Sacramento, expects the attacks on Trump to be effective in California.

"The strategy of tying the signature gathering and any subsequent candidate to Trump — especially to the extremist groups that were associated with the Jan. 6 attacks — is smart," Nalder said. "He's pretty toxic. That association is pretty radioactive."

But Gilliard thinks that tactic will fall flat.

“I think it’s a high hill for them to climb," he said. "He’s not on the ballot, so I think it’s going to be stretch.”

Gilliard and other recall supporters dismissed Newsom's attempt to cast the recall as a Republican effort to short-circuit the governor's victory in the 2018 election. He said the campaign has received thousands of signatures from independents and Democrats who believe Newsom's response to the pandemic was ineffective and heavy-handed. While nearly two-thirds of the recall petition signatures his organization has collected are from Republicans, close to a quarter are from independents, he said.

"It is important for Republicans to not play Gavin Newsom's game, and that is his attempt to turn the recall effort into something that is about Washington, D.C., and the past instead of a referendum on what type of leadership you want to have here in California," said Ron Nehring, a former chairman of the California Republican Party who unsuccessfully challenged Newsom in the 2014 race for lieutenant governor.

A poll by UC Berkeley's Institute of Government Studies released in early February offered some insight into how Californians feel about the political futures of Newsom and Trump. Among those surveyed, 36% said they would vote to recall Newsom, while 45% would vote to keep him in office. A poll released Monday by Nexstar Media Group television stations and Emerson College had similar results. Nearly two-thirds of California voters favored having the Senate convict Trump after his impeachment, which would have barred him from holding public office, while 32% opposed it. The Senate acquitted Trump last month.

GOP political consultant Rob Stutzman, who was Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger's communications director during the 2003 recall and during his first years in office, expressed doubt that Trump would insert himself into the effort to oust Newsom. Not only did Trump lose to President Biden in November, but during his years in the White House, Republicans lost majorities in both the House and Senate to Democrats.

"I don't know he's anxious to put another loss on the board," Stutzman said. "I think there's actually a pretty good disincentive for Trump to get involved. He might endorse one of the Republicans but I think it would be a light touch because he's not going to help anything succeed."

Trump's absence from the White House and his exile from Twitter, his bullhorn of choice, might be the best news recall supporters could hope for, he said.

"It shouldn't be lost on people that Newsom's and other Democratic governors' popularity began to sink as soon as Trump left office," Stutzman said. "The comparison frame of Democrats-versus-Trump really benefits Democrats in holding their base together, as well as a majority of independents. So Trump getting involved would be very good news for Newsom."

The recall effort, which now appears to have gathered enough voter signatures to qualify for the ballot by year's end, was initially fueled by animosity California's conservative minority has voiced toward Newsom and his progressive agenda, virulence that is concentrated among the most devoted Trump supporters.

The recall petition itself focuses on longstanding GOP grievances: It blames Newsom for California's high taxes and homelessness crisis, and criticizes him for protecting immigrants who entered the county illegally and halting death row executions. The petition was filed in late February last year, before the enormity of the coronavirus crisis was known.

"It's full of this sort of classic Trumpian language," said Dan Newman, the governor's political strategist, who said the petition contained "anti-California extremist rhetoric that comes from Trump."

Regardless of whether Trump decides to actively support the recall effort, Newsom's supporters can be expected to do their best to ensure that the Republican president is tied to it in the minds of voters. This week, Newman accused the Republicans who hope to replace Newsom of "crawling all over each other to be as close to Trump as possible."

Despite Newsom allies casting a Trump endorsement as something akin to a scarlet "T" in deep-blue California, a narrow path exists for a Trump-backed candidate to emerge victorious. If Newsom is recalled, the candidate on the ballot who receives the most votes wins — no matter how many votes he or she receives.

A ballot with crowded field of candidates could potentially splinter the electorate, especially if some high-profile Democrats decide to jump in. Though it's a long shot, a Republican who reels in just 34% of the vote — what Trump received in November — could become California's 41st governor.

That would require a Trump-endorsed candidate to attempt to earn the support of every Californian who voted for the former president, an extremely difficult task if there are several GOP choices on the ballot.

A candidate who can attract both right-leaning and left-leaning moderate voters could have a better chance of cobbling together enough support for a victory — and the vast majority of self-described moderates in California have a sour opinion of Trump, according to the Berkeley poll released in February.

Some of the Republican candidates hoping to replace Newsom have been open about their support for Trump and his policies.

Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, who lost to Newsom in a landslide in the 2018 general election, was endorsed by Trump in that race, giving him a boost with GOP voters in the June primary — he finished second to Newsom and, under the state's top-two primary rules, advanced to November. Cox applauded Trump's economic policies during his frequent appearances on Fox News and defended Trump's actions during the president's first impeachment trial.

Richard Grenell, a former Trump Cabinet member who alleged voter fraud in the November election alongside other supporters without providing proof, has been a vociferous critic of Newsom and last month hinted at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida that he might run to replace him.

“In my three decades in American politics, I have never seen a better case for a recall than there is right now in California,” said Grenell, who served as Trump's ambassador to Germany and later as the acting director of national intelligence. “And of course, if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises and you can’t limit their term, or recall them in time, there’s always another option: You can run against them yourself.”

Afterward, Grenell stopped by Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to have dinner with the former president, an occasion he memorialized on Instagram.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer kept Trump at arm's length while in office, rejecting the former president’s hard-line immigration policy — including opposing construction of a massive wall at the U.S.-Mexico border — and he’s been more supportive of foreign trade and environmental protections.

Still, Faulconer said he voted for Trump in the November election, and he visited him in the White House in 2019, posing for pictures to celebrate the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Faulconer personifies the peril for Republicans when it comes to embracing Trump, who attracts fierce loyalty from his supporters but is anathema to California's Democratic voter majority.

When asked by a Newsweek reporter whether he wanted Trump's endorsement, Faulconer sidestepped the question, drawing a rebuke from the president's son, Donald Trump Jr. — via Twitter, of course.

"I think it’s safe to say if he won’t say that he wants it that he likely doesn’t deserve it," Trump Jr. wrote.

Times staff writers John Myers and Seema Mehta contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats, progressives fight California governor recall

    Prominent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a sign that supporters are stepping up efforts to keep the embattled Democrat in office. Newsom and his backers opened a campaign committee on Monday and began raising funds to oppose the recall, which was started by a small right-wing group but has become a cause celebre among Republicans nationwide and in the heavily Democratic state. "I won't be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall - but I will fight it," Newsom said on Twitter on Monday.

  • Japan’s Pony Canyon Musters FilMart Slate With Global Ambitions

    Sales agency Pony Canyon is bringing some of the biggest upcoming Japanese live-action films to FilMart, including genre titles with global ambitions. One is “Office Royale,” whose title references the 2000 Fukasaku Kinji classic “Battle Royale,” but is an action comedy scripted by popular funnyman Bakarhythm and directed by TV drama veteran Seki Kazuaki. Nakano […]

  • Luis Guillorme or J.D. Davis? Mets have big decision to make at third base

    Luis Guillorme's glove is elite, but his bat is intriguing as well. And the Mets have a decision to make at third base between Guillorme and J.D. Davis.

  • How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

    As of February 2021, Forbes estimates former President Donald Trump's net worth to be $2.5 billion. He now ranks as No. 339 on the 2020 Forbes 400, down 64 spots from 2019. See: All the Ways the...

  • Mississippi bans trans girls from girls' school sports

    The measure affects public high schools and institutions of higher education in Mississippi.

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' after bombshell Oprah interview, former advisor says

    "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," former President Donald Trump said, according to his former advisor Jason Miller.

  • Stacey Abrams calls Republican voter restriction efforts ‘Jim Crow in a suit’

    Stacey Abrams criticized Republicans’ efforts to restrict voter rights in Georgia as “racist” and “a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie.” Abrams was vital in helping Georgia Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock during the Senate runoff elections in January, giving Democrats control of the Senate. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 40 Republican-sponsored election bills were written to address voting fraud and security concerns after President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump.

  • ‘Ozark’ Creator Sued Over Screenplay Credit on Upcoming Liam Neeson Film

    A first-time screenwriter filed a lawsuit Monday against Mark Williams, the co-creator of “Ozark,” claiming Williams wrongfully claimed a writing credit on a forthcoming Liam Neeson film. Nick May is a career attorney at the Federal Trade Commission and the author of the screenplay of “Blacklight.” Williams, who has produced and directed previous films starring […]

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Swedish national football squad: head coach

    Footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to Sweden's national squad after an almost five-year hiatus to play in World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, head coach Janne Andersson says in an online presentation from Stockholm as he announced the team's line-up.

  • Biden aides bristle at heated rhetoric on North Korea, tell officials to tone it down

    When a Justice Department official called North Korea a "criminal syndicate," some of Biden's national security aides complained to the Justice Department.

  • UK police bill sparks protests after Everard murder

    London police clamped down on protesters rallying against a new bill on Monday, that critics say would give officers too much power to crush peaceful protests.Chanting "kill the bill," demonstrators convened on British parliament as lawmakers debated -- they blocked traffic on nearby Westminister Bridge, before marching on to police headquarters and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.Monday's protests come on the heels of days of demonstrations over the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, which has sparked global outrage over the failure to protect women's safety.A police officer, 48-year-old Wayne Couzens, has been charged with Everard's murder.Police broke up a vigil planned for Everard on Saturday, saying it breached lockdown rules, and dragged away several mourners in what was widely seen as excessive force.Under Monday's proposed bill, police would be able to impose a start and end time for demonstrations, set a noise limit and shut down protests that have a quote "relevant impact on persons in the vicinity."London Met Police chief Cressida Dick, who has rejected calls for her resignation over the protests, said the draft law would only target demonstrations that aim to quote "bring policing to its knees and the city to a halt."But opponents say the law's "deliberately vague language" could be used to shut down almost any kind of protest.In a separate measure, British lawmakers introduced an amendment on Monday which would classify misogyny as a hate crime.

  • Review: Netflix's 'Waffles + Mochi' proves that Michelle Obama is a kids' TV natural

    A product of the Obamas' Netflix deal, "Waffles + Mochi" resembles many other food and travel shows. But for kids. With a first lady. And puppets.

  • Report: Boston among ‘leading suitors’ for Aldridge if bought out

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics among the 'leading suitors' for Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge should he be bought out.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Drop and Remain Oversold

    The weather is expected to remain warm

  • Raiders lose WR Nelson Agholor to the Patriots

    Raiders lose WR Nelson Agholor to the Patriots

  • UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. policy of stopping Iran from exporting oil suffered a setback after a United Arab Emirates sheikh laid claim to a cargo that Washington seized and alleged is from the Islamic Republic.A company controlled by the Emirate of Fujairah’s ruler told a U.S. court that the roughly 2 million barrels of crude was originally from Iraq. Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., wholly owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, said it’s an intermediary seller of the oil, according to a claim filed in a federal court in the District of Columbia.The case underscores the difficulty the U.S. faces as it tries to bar Iran from generating income from energy sales and pressure it into re-starting nuclear talks.While shipments of Iranian oil have slumped due to threat of U.S. penalties, they have picked in recent months, though their origin is often disguised. The main buyers are refiners in China.Washington alleges that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the IRGC-Quds Force -- both classified as terrorist organizations by the U.S. -- covertly shipped the oil abroad, relying on ship-to-ship transfers and falsified documents. Iran said the cargo belonged to the “private sector” and that its seizure was an “act of piracy.”“I’m sure that Iranian oil is continuing to flow,” said Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at consulting firm FGE. “Forging documents like bills of lading and others needed for trades is not that big a problem.”U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed that the two nations return to a 2015 international agreement under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. His predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the accord in mid-2018 and tightened sanctions. Tehran says those must end before a new round of talks can begin.Tensions in the Middle East have also mounted recently due to a spate of attacks on ships and energy facilities. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil-export terminal -- the world’s largest -- was attacked by drones and missiles earlier this month. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, claimed the assault.Several tankers were targeted with mines in the Red Sea last year, while an Israeli-owned cargo vessel was struck by an explosion in the Persian Gulf in late February. Tehran said on Monday that Israel was probably to blame for a “sabotage operation” that damaged an Iranian ship in the Mediterranean Sea last week.FIOGC said that in June it bought the crude from an undisclosed Iraqi supplier, which presented bills of lading from Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO as proof of origin. FIOGC then stored the oil on a ship at the port of Fujairah, an energy-trading hub on the UAE’s Gulf of Oman coast.Calls placed to SOMO on Sunday weren’t answered, while FIOGC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.​In October, FIOGC sold the oil to an unidentified Chinese buyer. Under the agreement, FIOGC was responsible for delivering the crude and chartered the supertanker Achilleas for the journey to China.The U.S. government moved to seize the cargo late last year after the Achilleas’ Greek owner, Capital Ship Management Corp., alerted authorities to the possibility it had unknowingly taken on Iranian crude, after believing it came from Iraq.Houston DischargeThe Achilleas rerouted to the U.S. and the crude was discharged in Houston this month. FIOGC says it retains a financial stake in the cargo.The U.S. Department of Justice filed a legal case in early February to allow it to seize the oil.FIOGC was established last year to trade petroleum products, with a primary focus on floating-storage facilities. They were “particularly important in 2020” because the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for oil and traders ran out of space at onshore tanks, according to FIOGC’s court filing.Sheikh Hamad is also a member of the UAE’s Supreme Council, the country’s executive arm. The UAE is one of the U.S.’s closest allies in the region. It’s a federation of seven emirates including Fujairah, though Abu Dhabi is the capital and holds the most sway politically.(Adds Iranian claim in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Southside Arrested on Weapons Charge in Florida

    Producer Southside was arrested in South Florida and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

  • What losing Corey Linsley in free agency might mean for Packers

    Breaking down what losing Corey Linsley means to the Packers moving forward this offseason.

  • China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China’s biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.“Be assured that Alibaba’s commitment to SCMP remains unchanged and continues to support our mission and business goals,” Gary Liu, the newspaper company’s chief executive officer, told employees in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares were little changed. Online media outlet 36kr Holdings Inc. slid 1.5% in New York.The expansive influence of Alibaba-backed media services is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus.Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThose comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.(Updates with SCMP CEO comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • California governor launches campaign against likely recall

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom established a political committee Monday to begin raising money to defend his seat in a potential recall election, the strongest acknowledgment to date that he expects to be on the ballot this year. The Democrat’s new fundraising arm could soon send a powerful message to his possible rivals: Under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits. The formation of the committee — called “Stop the Republican Recall" — came alongside a flood of messaging from Newsom and other prominent Democrats calling the campaign a Republican power grab driven by supporters of former President Donald Trump and extremist groups.