  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democrats embrace radical new message: 'Government can function'

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — “Hope is on the horizon, and help is on the way,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a Rose Garden event on Friday celebrating the signing into law of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure that now stands as a major early accomplishment of the Biden administration.

The unambiguous message delivered by Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Biden and Vice President Harris at Friday’s event was: Government is a force for good. In making that point, the Democratic leaders were touting not only their own achievements but trying to restore trust, which has been dropping steadily for years.

“It’s critical to demonstrate that government can function — can function and deliver prosperity, security and opportunity for the people in this country,” Biden said. The pandemic, Democrats believe, appears to be restoring trust in government. The party wants to build on that confidence, and to use it to achieve at least some of their more ambitious goals.

Joe Biden with Kamala Harris
President Biden, accompanied by Vice President Harris, speaks about the coronavirus relief package from the White House Rose Garden on Friday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

When he was president, Donald Trump passed coronavirus relief measures of his own, including a $900 billion rescue package in December. The new package deviates from its predecessors in large part because it seeks to address ills that predated the pandemic and will almost certainly outlast it. There is money in the new package to significantly reduce child poverty, help Black farmers and increase the number of people who qualify for health care subsidies.

After the Democrats won both Jan. 5 special elections in Georgia and wrested control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans, they were able to fashion a relief bill that suited their priorities without having to make painful compromises. That doesn’t mean every progressive dream was turned into reality: The $15 federal minimum wage, for example, fell out of the American Rescue Plan after a ruling by the Senate parliamentarian.

Overall, though, Democrats were eager to show Americans that they could work quickly and efficiently to shore up the economy and achieve what they consider important social goals.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi
Left to right: Vice President Kamala Harris, President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attend a press conference on the American Rescue Plan on Friday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Promise made, promise fulfilled,” Pelosi said. The message from her and Schumer was clear: When Democrats are in charge, things get done. Whether that holds true as Biden turns to more difficult issues, such as gun control and climate change, remains to be seen.

But for now, the party showed a unified front and reassured Americans that it was singularly focused on rescuing the economy and ending the coronavirus pandemic.

“Help is here, and we will not stop working for you,” Biden said near the end of his remarks, reiterating a few moments later what seemed to be the key point of the afternoon: “Government can function.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • We Need To Start Bringing The COVID Vaccine Directly To People’s Homes

    Millions of elderly, low income, and disabled folks don't have transportation, aren't able to leave their homes — it's time to make the vaccine mobile.

  • Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

    U.S. President Joe Biden's prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trump's first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data. Roughly 18.2 million people watched Biden's speech on U.S. broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, Hollywood publications Deadline and The Wrap reported on Friday. The speech was delivered just hours after Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and came on his 50th day in office..

  • Residents fight back against proposed marijuana shop near Natick neighborhood

    The CEO of the marijuana retailer is considering reducing hours and booking business by appointment only.

  • Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

    The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay a $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May as Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's dying pleas for help were captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparking one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.

  • COVID-19 end is near: Canada finally has a 'ticket out of the pandemic', one year after virus shut the country down

    A year after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic, one Ontario infectious disease expert has a more positive outlook for the future as vaccines continue to receive authorization and be distributed. "I think that in the big picture, we have our ticket out of the pandemic," infectious disease physician Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti told Yahoo Canada. "It's now in our hands and it's now going into our arms, so to speak." "In the fall, even if we do see increased number of cases, we have protection against death and hospitalization. So we're not going to constantly have this fear of lockdown being held over us... We're almost there and we should have a positive outlook on what's going to happen in the next couple of months."

  • When Your West Wing Job Is Really, Really Far From the Oval Office

    WASHINGTON — Emmy Ruiz, 37, was shoveling snow into a bucket in her backyard one frigid morning last month with her toddler while dialing into a conference call for work. During the power crisis in Texas after a winter storm that left millions without heat or electricity, Ruiz’s house in Austin lacked water for days. She was collecting snow to melt so her family could flush the toilets. It is not how one would necessarily picture the White House’s director of political strategy and outreach spending her workday, but nothing about this year has been typical for those who have joined the Biden administration. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Many members of the White House staff have been working remotely because of strict coronavirus protocols instituted to reduce the number of people in the building with the president. But Ruiz is one of dozens of administration officials who have not moved to Washington at all. More than seven weeks after President Joe Biden took office, White House staff members are working from California, Puerto Rico, Texas and elsewhere around the country, a striking indication of the strange reality of building a new administration during a pandemic as well as the sharp shift from the Trump administration’s casual approach to dealing with the coronavirus. Many Biden officials have never met in person with colleagues they interact with on a daily basis. Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, has met her chief of staff only on a video screen. Some officials working from afar said they hoped to move to Washington by the summer, but they have no firm plans to do so. Anne Filipic, Biden’s director of management and administration, said there were “no immediate plans” to bring a full staff back to the White House. She added that the administration would “remain flexible with transition timelines given the unprecedented circumstances.” Alluding to the fact that Biden had managed his general election campaign almost entirely remotely, Filipic added that the “Biden-Harris team has successful and unique experience working together while remote all across the country.” The setup might be inconvenient and somewhat anticlimactic for government officials who would normally be sporting coveted White House badges and establishing regular after-hours watering holes. But those who had chosen not to move during the coronavirus pandemic, like Ruiz, said it had also given them an outside-the-bubble perspective as they experienced firsthand a grim reality that many of the administration’s policies are trying to address. Ruiz said she became alarmed when she lost water after the deep freeze in Texas last month and immediately recognized it as a “huge red flag.” Because she lives near a hospital, her neighborhood had until then been prioritized in keeping power and utilities running. She called the nurses she knew at the hospital, where her son was born, “and they were painting a very dire picture,” Ruiz said. “The hospitals needed water, and in some cases they had to transfer patients, but the roads were ice.” Ruiz relayed the concerns she was hearing in her neighborhood to Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the White House intergovernmental affairs director, who was in direct contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Security Council. Ruiz also reached out to local government officials and county judges to help put them in touch with the federal government for support. Ruiz said she hoped to move to Washington sometime by the end of spring. “My mom has been living with us,” she said. “We have a 3-year-old who is part of a pod for child care. And my mom has a caregiver, too. It’s so hard to blow that up.” She is not alone in being hesitant to upend a carefully constructed safe zone. Erin Pelton, a senior adviser on the Domestic Policy Council, has been home-schooling her 7-year-old and her 5-year-old from her condo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she moved with her husband after Hurricane Maria to help rebuild the island. “We took them out of school this year and have a teacher coming a few hours a day,” she said. “Our goal is to move after the school year.” Waiting for the beginning of a new school year to relocate a family to Washington is not unusual when a new administration takes office. Parents working in a new government will often commute home on the weekends, but the pandemic has put a halt to that practice. Before Pelton accompanied Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, on a trip to the border with Mexico last week, “I hadn’t left the island since last February,” she said. “Trump always spoke in negative terms about the government and the island and how corrupt it was,” Pelton continued. “When we, the Biden administration, are unlocking some of those funds, it’s a big deal in the paper. I see how closely the local press is reporting on what the administration is doing and how it impacts the island.” For now, Pelton said, the benefits of that perspective and a safe schooling setup outweighed the loss of networking with her colleagues. “There are colleagues that need to be in because of classified information,” she said. “I can do this from my bedroom.” Maggie Thomas, 33, was named chief of staff of the domestic climate policy office in January. She still has not met McCarthy, her boss, in person. In July, Thomas, who had been living in Boston while working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, packed up a Dodge Caravan with her boyfriend and drove across the country to move into a house across the street from her parents in Sacramento, California. “My dad was very high risk for COVID, and being so far away really compelled me to be part of the community and part of their everyday life,” she said. Thomas said she had grown comfortable in her routine at home. “I imagine I’ll eventually move to Washington,” she said, “but we are learning how to run a government remotely.” Living in California also meant experiencing the effects of climate change as more than erratic lines on a chart. “There were a good three or four weeks after the wildfires when the air quality was so dangerous we couldn’t even go outside,” Thomas said. “When you live through not being able to go outside, it starts to take on new meaning.” There were some downsides, she said. “I’m learning all the processes and offices and who everyone is,” she said. “I’ve read their names in the news, and you sit there and you’re like, ‘Who do I talk to about this?’ And then you just look around the house.” Her neighbors, on the other hand, feel important by association. Thomas’ desk overlooks the sidewalk, where neighbors often pass by during the day and see her glued to her screen. “One person told me that every time she waves, she thinks, ‘I’m waving to the westernmost wing of the White House,” Thomas said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Veteran Kenya opposition chief Odinga in hospital with Covid

    Kenya's veteran opposition leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga, 76, is in hospital with Covid-19, his doctor said Thursday.

  • FedEx CEO to testify as U.S. lawmakers make green infrastructure push

    FedEx Corp's chief executive, Frederick Smith, will testify before Congress on Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers begin a fast push for a massive hike in infrastructure spending and drive toward electric vehicles, congressional aides said Thursday. The previously unreported testimony will come at a hearing before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee titled "The Business Case for Climate Solutions" and will also include testimony from PG&E Corp Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona, the company confirmed. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who chairs the panel, said in an interview that a massive infrastructure bill will create millions of new jobs and reduce carbon emissions and said he expects to have a bill through his committee in May.

  • COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans 'must remain vigilant'

    U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are falling again as the nation continues to recover from the devastating winter surge, a trend that experts are cautiously hopeful will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated. While new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, the decline in deaths from a January peak of about 4,500 hasn't been quite as steep. “I am encouraged by these data but we must remain vigilant," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at Friday's White House briefing.

  • Nev. Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover

    The state Democratic Party in Nevada has for years been among the strongest in country, buttressed by the state's powerful former senator, Harry Reid, and credited with helping Democrats chalk up wins in the swing state since 2016. Nevada political operatives say the progressive takeover could diminish the power of the state party and jeopardize a push to make the state the first presidential nominating contest in 2024, ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire. The new state party chair, Judith Whitmer, said she was surprised by the resignations and denied allegations that she had first threatened to fire staff or had suggested that Democratic elected officials should face primary challenges from the left.

  • Obama in upcoming podcast credits his mother for his path

    Former President Barack Obama reveals in an upcoming podcast with rocker Bruce Springsteen that he chose a career of public service in part due to his mother, an acknowledgement that lands in the middle of Women’s History Month. “My mom was a little bit of a free thinker,” Obama says in Monday's episode of Spotify's “Renegades: Born in the USA.” The Associated Press was granted early access to a snippet. Obama's mother, Ann Dunham, was an anthropologist who worked to help improve the lives of the poor in Indonesia.

  • 16 of the best and worst Grammy red carpet looks of all time

    Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter! The Grammy Awards are usually a time for music’s greatest stars to flaunt their creative sense of style on the red carpet. Unlike the Oscars or the Golden Globes, history has shown that Grammys outfits aren’t always formal rather an opportunity for artists to let their music shine through their look - and that means just about anything goes. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all of our favourite musicians will be showing up and showing out at this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14. ALSO SEE: 14 of the best and worst Golden Globes dresses of all time According to Variety, although there will be an audience-free outdoor ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center and a live red carpet broadcast with performers and presenters, many artists have opted for virtual screenings and pre-recorded performances. To celebrate Grammy weekend, we’re taking a look back on some of the best and, respectfully, worst Grammy looks of all time. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

  • Elderly Asian man attacked in Oakland robbery dies

    A man is facing a homicide charge following the death Thursday of an elderly Asian man, Alameda County prosecutors said Thursday.

  • Former LAPD commander has no regrets about taking a knee with George Floyd protesters: 'I would never undo it'

    Despite receiving hate mail from his fellow officers, former Los Angeles Police Department Cmdr. Cory Palka says he has no regrets about his decision last year to take a knee with protesters following the death of George Floyd.

  • Man accused of sexually assaulting Asian woman faces hate crime charges, CA cops say

    “I just felt completely helpless in the whole situation.”

  • What the Financial Incentives To Stay Home Have Looked Like

    From the very beginning of the pandemic, people who got sick had to make the hard choice between isolating themselves in safety or going out and earning a living. It's an impossible Catch-22. But some...

  • NY prosecutor probing Trump will not seek re-election

    The Manhattan District Attorney overseeing a criminal probe into former president Donald Trump's business will not seek re-election in November.The announcement Friday by Cyrus Vance Jr. not to seek a fourth term raises questions about the timing of the investigation into Trump.Vance's office has said in court filings it is looking into "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the former president's Trump Organization, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.Among those cooperating with investigators: Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen.The investigation got a boost last month after the Supreme Court ruled Vance's office's could review eight years of Trump's tax returns. Trump's accountants at Mazars turned over millions of pages to the DA. If indicted, Trump would be the first former president to face criminal prosecution.Vance gave no specific reason for his decision not to run again. In a statement, he said, "I never imagined myself as District Attorney for decades like my predecessors." The probe into Trump could continue beyond Vance's tenure. He's tapped a former federal prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz to oversee the investigation.Trump is also being investigated in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn that state's 2020 election results, a step that could lead to a criminal investigation bylocal authorities

  • Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in Gulf of Guinea off Benin: company

    Pirates have kidnapped 15 crew members from a chemical tanker in the Gulf of Guinea after boarding the vessel off the coast of Benin, the ship's Dutch owners said on Friday.

  • 6-foot social distancing not necessary in classrooms, new study says

    A major new study found that spacing desks 6 feet apart offers no more protection than 3 feet of distance.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Initial Claims on Tap Followed by Another Treasury Auction

    Watch the price action and read the order flow on a test of $1744.30. This could be the trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.