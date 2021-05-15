Democrats embrace a tougher tack toward Israel as violence flares

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, examining wages at large profitable corporations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Desiderio
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democrats are heading for a major reckoning over the U.S. relationship with Israel, amid a spiraling escalation of violence in recent days that has put pressure on President Joe Biden to get tougher on the Israeli government.

The prospect of forced evictions of Palestinians in east Jerusalem and a sustained rocket campaign against Israel this week have laid bare the increasingly thorny political dynamic facing congressional Democrats, more of whom are beginning to question the lockstep bipartisan support for Israel that has existed across Washington. While not abandoning America’s historically strong ties to Israel, Democrats aren’t flinching this week in their calls for a tougher posture against aggression toward Palestinians.

“There is a very strong emerging ground in the Democratic Party that wants to see an American policy that is balanced — that recognizes both Israel’s security needs and rights when it comes to defending itself from rockets and terror, but also recognizes that will never end unless Palestinians get their rights and their freedoms,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, an advocacy group founded as a progressive pro-Israel voice on U.S. policy.

“We think that this is becoming the center of the Democratic Party,” Ben-Ami added.

Over the past week, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has launched a new round of rocket attacks targeting civilian areas in Israel, prompting lawmakers from both parties to forcefully condemn the aggression and assert Israel’s right to defend itself from an enemy that believes it should not exist. Democrats are dinging the Israeli government for what they see as a counterproductive crackdown on Palestinians within its own borders — but they're also urging Biden to speak up.

“If the Biden administration puts the rule of law and human rights at the heart of its foreign policy, this is not a moment for tepid statements,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said, referring to looming evictions that he said would constitute a violation of international law.

Israel’s controversial settlement activities are threatening to force Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, in what was seen as the precursor to the violence that's exploded in the region over the past few weeks. Israeli attacks in Gaza, seen as retaliation for the strikes toward Israel's own territory, have killed more than 100 Palestinians this week alone. As of Friday evening, there were growing fears of a ground invasion in Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike Saturday destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press. The strike came nearly an hour after the military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera, other offices and residential apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why it was attacked.

“We’re in this moment today because Hamas made a horrible mistake and fired rockets unprovoked into Israel. But we also got here because the Israeli government has effectively eliminated the prospect of a viable future Palestinian state,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who traveled to the region earlier this month just before the violence ramped up, said in a brief interview on Friday.

Top American officials are working feverishly to broker a ceasefire as the death toll over the past week has risen. But a ceasefire alone would not address what some Democrats see as an Israeli government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, that has actively impeded a viable Palestinian state. The conflict also comes as Israeli lawmakers are struggling to cobble together a coalition government.

While Biden’s top deputies have privately relayed their concerns about the settlements and possible evictions, the administration has simultaneously tried to keep Israel at bay as the president seeks to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, which Israel vehemently opposes. That posture is no longer tenable, Democrats say, as the prospects of a full-blown war increase, and tensions between Arab and Jewish Israelis rise sharply.

“The administration must take this issue off the back burner and more urgently undo the harms done by the Trump administration that heightened tensions and pushed peace further out of reach,” said Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.), a progressive and a self-described Zionist who has urged the Israelis to cease what he calls an “occupation and creeping annexation.”

By not speaking out more directly against Israel’s activities, some Democrats believe, the Palestinians are being implicitly told that they will never be able to achieve sovereignty.

“In the wake of this crisis, it’s even more important for the United States to draw a harder line with the Israeli government and demand that these settlements and these evictions and these displacements stop,” Murphy added. “Because the violence will not end, whether we like it or not, if the Palestinians feel like they have no future and no ability to determine their own path.”

Other Democrats, too, are urging a reset of sorts when it comes to the U.S.-Israel relationship. In a New York Times op-ed on Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) similarly called on the Biden administration to speak out more forcefully against the Israeli government’s actions, and noted that there is no path toward de-escalation without U.S. involvement.

“[I]f the United States is going to be a credible voice on human rights on the global stage, we must uphold international standards of human rights consistently, even when it’s politically difficult,” Sanders wrote. “We must recognize that Palestinian rights matter. Palestinian lives matter.”

These and other statements underscore the slow but ongoing sea change in Democratic politics when it comes to U.S.-Israel relations. Sanders’ view has grown more prominent among Democrats in recent years, especially after droves of progressives were elected to Congress in 2018. Many of those same firebrands are growing concerned with Biden’s foreign policy decisions.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pointed to a “strong generational shift” that is undergirding the disdain for the foreign policy establishment in Washington.

“The fact that this administration is even hesitating to take such a basic humane stance is disappointing and unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters at the Capitol on Friday. “We can’t advance this idea that we’re some neutral party in this situation if our actions are consistently targeting Palestinians.”

Not all Democrats see it that way. Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the ongoing conflict as a “Palestinian power struggle” as Hamas asserts its dominance over the Gaza Strip. She noted that Hamas is threatening the safety of innocent Israelis, and that the government has every right to defend its people.

“Many of our members in our caucus are great friends of Israel but understand, also, that we respect the self-determination, that we want a two-state solution in the region,” she said. “But that doesn’t give license to Hamas to bomb Israel.”

Much of the tension between Democrats and Netanyahu dates back to Barack Obama’s presidency, when the U.S. entered into the Iran nuclear deal despite Israel’s strenuous objections. Most Democrats supported that 2015 agreement, though there were notable holdouts, including now-Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Menendez condemned Israel’s most recent strikes — a notable criticism from one of the most pro-Israel Democrats on Capitol Hill.

“I am deeply troubled by reports of Israeli military actions that resulted in the death of innocent civilians in Gaza as well as Israeli targeting of buildings housing international media outlets,” Menendez said, urging the Israeli government to “continue taking the conscientious practice of giving advance warning of its attacks to reduce the risk of harm to the innocent.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are knocking Biden for his efforts to reenter the nuclear agreement, pointing to Tehran’s support for the terrorist groups that are attacking Israel. Any effort to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal would likely require the U.S. to lift the strict sanctions already in place.

“It is difficult to believe an American president would consider removing terrorism or missile-related sanctions at the very moment Iranian rockets are raining down on Israel,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week.

Recommended Stories

  • Why is violence flaring up in Israel and Gaza?

    There has not been such a severe escalation of violence in the region since the Israel-Gaza war in 2014. Here's a look at why it's happening.

  • Bernie Sanders: The U.S. must recognize that "Palestinian rights matter"

    The United States must encourage an immediate cease-fire in the Middle East and adopt an "evenhanded approach" that recognizes Palestinians and Israelis have a right to "live in peace and security," Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) wrote in a New York Times opinion on Friday.Driving the news: Violence escalated this week after Israelis intensified efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem. Hamas fired rockets and Israel massed troops, leaving more than 125 Palestinians and seven people in Israel dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "Let’s be clear. No one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defense or to protect its people," wrote Sanders."So why are these words repeated year after year, war after war? And why is the question almost never asked: 'What are the rights of the Palestinian people?' And why do we only seem to take notice of the violence in Israel and Palestine when rockets are falling on Israel?""[W]hile Hamas firing rockets into Israeli communities is absolutely unacceptable, today’s conflict did not begin with those rockets," the senator said, adding Palestinians have spent years being threatened with forced evictions, political and economic oppression and deepening Israeli occupation."Further, we have seen [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu’s government work to marginalize and demonize Palestinian citizens of Israel" while pursuing policies "designed to foreclose the possibility of a two-state solution.""None of this excuses the attacks by Hamas, which were an attempt to exploit the unrest in Jerusalem, or the failures of the corrupt and ineffective Palestinian Authority," Sanders noted."But the fact of the matter is that Israel remains the one sovereign authority in the land of Israel and Palestine, and rather than preparing for peace and justice, it has been entrenching its unequal and undemocratic control."The lawmaker emphasized that the U.S. must "uphold international standards of human rights consistently, even when it's politically difficult." The big picture: After speaking with Netanyahu on Wednesday, President Biden said that, "Israel has the right to defend itself."Asked whether Palestine has the same right, press secretary Jen Psaki at a White House press briefing said, "Are the attacks not coming from Hamas?"The administration has dispatched a State Department official to join de-escalation efforts. Go deeper... Gaza crisis: Casualties pile up with no signs of ceasefire from Israel, HamasMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

    Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media on Saturday, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The al-Jalaa building in Gaza City, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the strike. The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck a multi-storey building "which contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization".

  • The Biden administration moved more than $2 billion earmarked for COVID measures to deal with the influx of migrants at the border

    Officials have struggled to respond to the surge of migrants, and this financial reshuffling is part of the White House's attempt to mitigate it.

  • London protest against Isreali attacks on Gaza

    Protesters took to the streets in London on Saturday to demonstrate against the ongoing violence in the Middle East. (May 15)

  • Biden to Use $7.4 Billion in Rescue Funds to Hire More Public Health Workers

    The White House announced Thursday that it will use $7.4 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted in March to recruit, hire and train public health workers to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for future health threats. “The funding announced today will allow the United States to expand its public health workforce, creating tens of thousands of jobs to support vaccinations, testing, contact tracing, and community outreach, and strengthen America’s future public health infrastructure,” the White House said in a fact sheet about the program. Of the total spending, $4.4 billion will be used to boost staffing at strained state and local public health departments, including funding to hire school nurses to help classrooms reopen. The other $3 billion will go toward a new grant program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aimed at helping health departments hire staff, with grant recipients asked to prioritize recruiting candidates from the communities they serve and from underrepresented backgrounds. Why it matters: “The funds could give a much-needed boost to America’s crumbling public health infrastructure,” The Washington Post’s William Wan writes. Local public health agencies lost almost a quarter of their workers since 2008, he adds, as the CDC’s emergency preparedness budget was cut by 30% since 2003. A report published earlier this month by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust for America’s Health said that the pandemic had highlighted the risks of chronic underfunding of the public health system: “To stand a chance against a threat like COVID-19, the nation needs to sustain higher funding year to year and invest resources in planning, workforce, and infrastructure for years beforehand. Not doing so is akin to hiring firefighters and purchasing hoses and protective equipment amid a five-alarm fire,” the report said. “While it is too soon to calculate with precision, it is likely that the United States might have averted spending much of the trillions of dollars that the COVID-19 pandemic cost if it had invested just a few billion dollars more in public health spending earlier.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • US Senators On The Verge Of A $52B Chip Funding Deal Announcement: Reuters

    A group of U.S. senators are on the verge of unleashing a $52-billion proposal to drive the U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years to tackle the growing Chinese semiconductor production and crisis impacting the automakers and other U.S. industries Reuters reports. The proposal includes $49.5 billion in emergency added appropriations to fund the chip provisions included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. The proposal includes $39 billion in production, R&D incentives, and $10.5 billion to implement programs including the National Semiconductor Technology Center, National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, and other R&D programs, based on the draft summary. President Joe Biden had sought a billion Congressional funding to drive U.S. semiconductor production and research. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) assured support to tackle the auto industry semiconductor chip crisis during a meeting with President Biden. Chip buyers like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, joined chip-makers like Intel to seek $50 billion in Congressional funding for a domestic semiconductor production boost. U.S. share of semiconductors and microelectronics production plummeted from 37% in 1990 to just 12% at present. The Chinese Communist Party had invested over $150 billion in semiconductor manufacturing. Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 2.95% at $55.60 on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTaiwan Semiconductor To Ramp Up US Chip Investment: ReutersJudge In Federal Antitrust Case Against Facebook Delays Discovery Process: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Death toll mounts as fighting between Israel and Hamas intensifies

    At least 109 Palestinians and seven people in Israel have been killed since recent fighting between Israel's military and Hamas began Monday. The big picture: Israel began massing troops on its border with Gaza on Thursday, launching attacks from the air and ground as Hamas continued to fire rockets into Israel. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis week has also seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000.The attacks come days after escalating violence in Jerusalem that injured hundreds of Palestinians and several Israeli police officers during protests over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Jewish settlers. Rockets light up the night sky as they are fired towards Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Smoke and flames rise after Israeli forces launched ground and air attacks towards Gaza Strip on May 14. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Palestinian civil defense teams take part in rescue work at the rubble of a building belonging to a Palestinian family after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on May 13. The fighting has killed at least 28 Palestinian children. Photo: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A man in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva on May 13 checks the damage from a rocket launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images Smoke and flames rise after Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes in Gaza on May 13. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Israeli forces and firefighters inspect damage at a house in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, after rockets were launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on May 12. At least one Israeli child has died since the fighting began. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunish following an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza on May 12. Photo: Youssef Massoud/AFP via Getty Images Smoke billows on May 12 at Ashkelon's refinery, hit by Hamas rockets the previous day in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on May 11. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Rockets are launched from Gaza toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel on May 11. Photo: Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images A young Palestinian comforts an injured boy receiving medical care al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli air strike in Gaza on May 11. Photo: Mahmud HamsA/AFP via Getty Images Israeli emergency services transport an injured man in the town of Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank, on May 11. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian protester burns tires in response to Israeli security forces at the Beit El checkpoint early on May 12. Photo: Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A Palestinian man holds an injured girl awaiting medical care at al-Shifa hospital, after an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, on May 11. Nine children were among 24 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes the previous day, AP reports. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A Rabbi inspects the damage inside a religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 11 following overnight exchanges of fire. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian medics evacuating a wounded person during protests in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10. Photo: Ahmad Ghabarli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians respond to Israeli forces during a protest against attacks by Israeli police on Palestinians at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank, early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesEditor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the latest exchanges and more photos.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The next 6 months will challenge White House to 'stay firm' on no-fear inflation stance, economist says

    The Biden administration still firmly believes the United States is not headed toward a "sustained pick-up" in inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is closely monitoring the situation and hasn't found any surprising data that's cause for panic. But, with prices likely to continue to rise in the near future, it might become more difficult for the White House to convince Americans that that's the case, Bloomberg reports. "We still have a weird six months ahead," Josh Bivens, the director of research at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, told Bloomberg. "It will be a real challenge for the administration and the [Federal Reserve} to stay firm on their stance." Indeed, there's reportedly some concern within the administration about political fallout, even if inflation is ultimately temporary, as Biden's economics team believes. One of the most consequential risks is how a potential "inflationary psychology" — in other words, anxious consumers — will affect support for Biden's major spending proposals, which could total around $4 trillion, an unnamed "ally" of the president told Bloomberg. Read more about how the Biden administration is responding to inflation fears at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comThe Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis deserves relentless investigating7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

  • Prince Harry Says ‘There’s a Lot of Genetic Pain and Suffering’ Within the Royal Family

    ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl about the latest news surrounding the royal family.

  • House Republicans elect Trump supporter Stefanik to replace Cheney in leadership

    House GOP members elected Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican during a party conference Friday. At a news conference afterward, Stefanik, from New York, said she wanted to thank President Donald Trump for his support and said the American people are "suffering" from what she called the "socialist, radical" policies of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "He is a critical part of our Republican team," Stefanik said about Trump.

  • USOPC: Boycott of Beijing Olympics 'not the solution' to address alleged genocide, human rights violations

    Activists are calling for an international boycott of the Beijing Olympics amid allegations of genocide and human rights abuses.

  • Protests in Bangladesh over Israel-Gaza conflict

    Protesters carried signs and marched after gathering by Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.It comes as Israel fired artillery and mounted extensive air strikes on Friday against a network of Palestinian militant tunnels under Gaza that it dubbed "the Metro," amid persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns.The most serious fighting between Israel and Gaza militants since 2014 began on Monday (May 10) after the enclave's ruling Hamas group fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.At least 119 have been killed in Gaza and 830 others wounded in the current hostilities, Palestinian medical officials said. The death toll in Israel stood at eight.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Trader Reaction to $64.90 – $65.31 Should Determine Near-Term Direction

    Aggressive counter-trend sellers could come in on a test of $64.90 to $65.31. They are going to try to form a potentially bearish secondary lower top.

  • Palestinians in Gaza seek shelter in UN schools

    Palestinians in Gaza are taking shelter in United Nations schools as Israel launches airstrikes into Gaza and masses troops along the border, and militants fire rockets toward Israel. (May 14)

  • Uber launches new anti-racism efforts, hires new inclusive design lead

    Eager to show progress on the pledge to make its platform and business anti-racist, Uber on Friday announced new anti-racism driver and rider campaigns, as well as fresh internal hiring practices, Axios was first to report. Why it matters: Uber is one of the biggest ride hailing companies in the world. Its decisions impact the millions that use the platform, where drivers and riders alike say they have experienced racism.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: George Floyd's death lit a spark within corporations that were pushed — by employees and consumers — to reckon with how their practices perpetuate systemic racism. Last July, Uber laid out 14 commitments to combat racism and support the Black community.One of the features that Uber launched to support Black-owned restaurants was $0 delivery fees. On Friday, Uber reported it fulfilled 3.5 million of those orders for all of 2020. What’s new: Uber started a two-fold pilot program in Brazil this week that involves buying ad space at places like bus stops to drive awareness of in-app training. The ads include examples of language and actions that Uber won't tolerate — taken from real user reports.Uber says next steps will involve adding videos about systemic racism onto the app to 23 million users and partners. The company expects to launch similar initiatives in the U.S. later this year.The company also updated its reporting system to allow drivers and riders to identify specific discriminatory interactions, and enhanced the way it will process those reports.Inside the company: Uber hired its first inclusive design lead, Erica Ellis, who started in March, to oversee the building of features and products that are accessible and usable by as many people as possible.The company also says it changed its hiring strategy to add 2-4 weeks of sourcing time to ensure a "pipeline" of diverse candidates. Uber says it's also started applying the Mansfield Rule, which it piloted in 2019, to certain functions at the company. Yes, but: Companies have often been accused of being performative, and temporarily shifting dollars and attention to communities impacted by large visible acts of systemic racism. “These commitments were made specifically for the Black community but that doesn't mean our anti-racism efforts are limited to the Black community,” Uber spokesperson Lois Van Der Laan told Axios. "We will continue to work hard to fight racism and inequality both within, and outside our company.The big picture: Many companies rushed to show support for the Black community following the murder of Floyd. Expect more updates like this in coming weeks. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here’s What Could Stop Inflation in Its Tracks

    The inflation worries that have lifted bond yields will limit the upside for risky assets, such as stocks. That, in turn, will weigh on prices of economically sensitive commodities.

  • Tennis-Swiatek wins twice in a day to set up Rome final with Pliskova

    Former world number one Pliskova, who won the 2019 edition and finished runner-up to Simona Halep last year after retiring in the final with an injury, reached the final for the third straight year after beating Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-2. Swiatek's quarter-final match against two-times champion Elina Svitolina was postponed due to rain on Friday but the 19-year-old made short work of her more experienced opponent with a 6-2 7-5 win to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff.

  • Pro Football Focus tabs second-year OL as Patriots’ most underrated player

    Sixth-rounder Mike Onwenu only allowed 11 total pressures in 16 start for the Patriots last season.

  • Setting The Record Straight On NFTs: Predictions About The Most Misunderstood Financial Advancement In History

    By Tal Elyashiv, Founder & CEO, SPiCE VC If you’ve noticed the term “NFT” coming up more, you’re not alone. From Beeple’s now-famous $69 million NFT artwork to Jack Dorsey’s $2.9 million tweet, NFTs are popping up just about everywhere. Over the past few months, non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, have burst into the public consciousness, expanding and even challenging our collective understanding of digital ownership. NFT refers to the perceived value of any particular collectible or investible item, but the value of each NFT is in the eye of the beholder, and NFTs can be bought or sold based on what others are willing to pay for it. NFTs connect the physical and virtual worlds by leveraging the best of what blockchain has to offer. So, for the skeptics or even the investors that think that NFTs are a fad that will boom and/or bust or even a bubble that’s bound to burst, I’ve got news for you. NFTs are here to stay and will become second nature to all of us in just a few years. Instead of the phrase, “There’s an app for that,” we’ll all be saying, “There’s an NFT for that” soon enough. We’ve got NFTs all wrong A “bubble” in an economic context, generally refers to a situation where the price for something—an individual stock, a financial asset, or even an entire market sector—exceeds its fundamental value by a large margin. Just by definition, an NFT bubble is impossible because the value of each NFT is solely based on the value of the item it represents. NFTs are not actually a defined asset or form of cryptocurrency. So what exactly is an NFT? A unique token conceived on the blockchain, an NFT is governed by blockchain-based smart contracts, and transfers of ownership are written into the blockchain. The uniqueness of each non-fungible token is defined by the information stored in the token’s metadata, including a token ID that points to an image, artwork, web domain, or any valuable digital resource. Contrary to popular belief, NFTs are not actually cryptocurrency or a form of money, but instead, they represent what they were created for as a digital certification of the value of an item that lives on the blockchain. Instead of long, extensive, and complex paper trails that go along with transactional ownership of a variety of items, NFTs create digital contracts, proof of ownership, proof of authenticity, certification, as well as information about the item and business rules related to the item, that attaches to that item throughout its lifespan, defining what the item actually is and its value over time. To put it plainly, an NFT is an untampered and tamperproof certificate of authenticity and ownership. Currently, the art market has fully embraced NFTs. But, while digital art, virtual gaming assets and virtual collectibles may have been the first use cases, they will certainly not be the last. The expansion of NFTs in other areas of the “collectible” marketplace is already happening, including music, video games, and more. This is all new and exciting, but only scratches the surface of what NFTs can do and how they can be used. What does the future hold for NFTs? NFTs are moving digital assets into the public imagination, but if they are to become the onramp for more mainstream adoption of blockchain-based systems, they need to prove that they can earn users’ trust and evolve. Right now, NFTs are static and mainly represent digital collectibles, but we’ll eventually move to a phase where NFTs become dynamic and exist, evolve, and update in real-time with the item they represent throughout their lifespan. There are so many real-world goods and processes out there that could be represented as dynamic NFTs to build a new class of auto-updating assets that are more fluid, data-driven, and accessible. NFTs are fairly popular in the art world, and a lot of people think that art is one of the only use cases when there are actually a plethora of use cases out there. The utility of NFTs goes far beyond artwork, collectible trading cards, and the gaming industry. For example, governments can issue fraud-proof digital passports connected to NFT counterparts on the blockchain. Land deeds and property ownership can be represented on-chain as NFTs that are automatically appraised in real-time. A digital trading card for a soccer player could include performance stats like goals scored and automatically update the stats in real-time during the player’s live game. NFTs could also be created for luxury or rare automobiles to represent exchanges of ownership and value in real-time over the lifespan of the vehicle. NFTs can be sold as silent auction items, along with the standard sports tickets, flights, and luxury hotel stays. And NFTs can help protect intellectual property rights by enabling the creator’s IP to be traced to the digital asset. NFTs are truly the next safety deposit box. For decades, people have trusted banks to keep their most valuable items in an air-tight, fireproof box that requires a physical key or sometimes a code to enter. But the NFT is the safety deposit box of the 21st century and beyond. Rather than a physical box, the NFT can be a digital box that represents any and all of a person’s most precious collectibles and documents, including wills, testaments, jewelry certification, and ownership, and important financial documents. Must-haves for the next phase of NFT evolution Despite the recent popularity of the NFT market, the NFT ecosystem is still in an experimental phase. The future use cases of NFTs are endless and that’s why NFTs are not just a fad. They’re definitely here to stay. But in order for NFTs to be pervasive, a few things need to happen, including a drastically improved user experience. NFTs currently have a cryptocurrency user experience. The user experience needs to evolve to an Apple or Amazon Prime type of experience. Here are a few critical actions that need to happen for the real potential of NFTs to unfold: Discovery and search If NFTs are ever going to live up to their potential for mainstream consumers, then they need to be represented and available in mid-market landscapes and not just in luxury, top-of-the-line opportunities. The average consumer needs access and the ability to search, compare and shop. The discovery phase in a person’s buyer journey is critical. Many don’t know exactly what they want until they see it, then they want to read comments and compare the product to other offerings. And let’s not underestimate the power of impulse purchases. This will likely also drive the specialization of NFT marketplaces based on specific use cases. Standards and regulation NFTs have the opportunity to correct the mistakes of the crypto past by leveraging advanced blockchain technology, backed by mainstream institutional players, as well as responsible regulations. Critical mass adoption relies on secure platforms, ease of use, and transparency. To truly realize the potential of NFTs, standards around the content and information included in each NFT need to be made and met. Regulations around the creation, marketing and sale of NFTs should also be put in place to make sure that fraud is reduced and standards of ownership are upheld. Additionally, larger institutional intermediaries, which can include auction houses, insurance institutions, banks and other organizations, can offer safe guards and guarantees during the creation and throughout the lifecycle of the NFT – providing owners and investors with additional layers of protection and added reassurance. Non-crypto user experience Let’s face it, most consumers and financial investors don’t deal in crypto every day. What they do interact with is their seamlessly beautiful mobile device, intuitive apps and websites and experiences that make their life easier throughout the day. The crypto UI/UX is not always user-friendly, especially for those who are crypto illiterate. Therefore, when I began my own process to create an NFT for a piece of my artwork, I wasn’t surprised by what I encountered - a complex and lengthy experience that mirrored today’s disconnected crypto experience. As a lifelong “techie” and an experienced crypto investor, even I had trouble with some of the tasks, including connecting to my virtual and physical wallets and trying to transfer funds struggling with versions that weren’t compatible. Then, when I had to complete the NFT transaction – due to congestion on the underlying Ethereum blockchain sealing the transaction took about an hour or so. Someone who is not as well-versed in this ecosystem would’ve been frustrated, confused and most likely walked away. For NFTs to achieve critical mass and adoption in a variety of industries and verticals, the tech and user experience need to shield the users from the feel of the underlying blockchain and move towards the seamless and frictionless experience we’ve all come to demand (and love) on our favorite websites and apps. NFTs are here to stay NFTs are certainly not going anywhere. In fact, they will only grow in popularity and in use cases. As with any investment, people need to do their homework and fully understand the market and item that they are investing in. Just because an NFT has been created for something doesn’t always mean that it’s a valid investment. Markets and prices fluctuate and they will continue to do so as NFTs gain speed. With the NFT market growing, larger mainstream investors are taking notice and participating. As clear regulations start to take shape, NFTs will become a natural extension of our everyday digital lives. So, to adequately answer the question of whether or not NFTs are in a “boom or bust” market, its less about the behavior of NFTs and more about how investors and organizations view the entire ecosystem. Those that realize the power of NFTs early on and embrace their usefulness in all aspects of our financial lives, will most certainly experience a “boom.” For those skeptics that miss the opportunity to participate in this ecosystem that’s in its infancy but on a rapid growth trajectory – will, unfortunately, find themselves feeling the burn of a “bust.” Tal Elyashiv, a serial entrepreneur, founder and managing partner of SPiCE VC, which funds early-stage companies. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExpanding The Supply Chain For Rare Earth MaterialsHow Banks Need To Be Using Fintech Post-Pandemic© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.