Democrats Eye a Vice-Presidential Consolation Prize for Women

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, is endorsed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) during a rally at Gilley's in Dallas, Monday, March 2, 2020. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)

DEARBORN, Mich. — The second highest, hardest glass ceiling is pretty good too, right?

With the Democratic presidential nominee all but certain to be a man, party activists, elected officials and voters are setting their sights on the biggest consolation prize in American politics: the vice presidency.

Within hours of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s exit from the race, a departure that left the party facing a primary battle between two septuagenarian white men, prominent Democrats began publicly insisting that the ticket include a woman, preferably a black woman.

At least one women’s organization, Supermajority, circulated a petition asking both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden to “affirm their commitment to gender equity” by choosing a woman as their running mate. On Sunday, as he endorsed Sanders before thousands at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Rev. Jesse Jackson called for the next president to pick a black woman as vice president.

“There must be a woman on this ticket,” said Cecile Richards, a longtime abortion rights activist and a founder of Supermajority. “What is really important to see is representation, a commitment to the issues that women care about and a commitment to do something about it.”

The selection of a female vice president, particularly one of color, would offer a fitting coda to a presidential primary where racial and gender representation has taken second place to concerns about defeating President Donald Trump.

Even when the female candidates were still in the race, people at town hall meetings and campaign rallies often suggested Warren or Sen. Kamala Harris as possible number twos on a ticket, as a way of providing a dose of history-making enthusiasm without what many voters viewed as the risk of having a woman lead the ticket. They’re unlikely to face much opposition from the candidates: Both Biden and Sanders say they are considering multiple women for the position.

The calls for a female vice president have intensified as the primary has essentially narrowed to a two-man race. Hillary Clinton said she would “love” to see a woman on the ticket but, in an interview with CNN, urged the future nominee to “take a really hard look at the Electoral College for what will help him.”

On Sunday, Harris of California endorsed Biden, heightening speculation that she could be selected as his running mate. Despite a bitter competition, Biden remains fond of Harris, in part because she was friends with his late son Beau Biden when they both served as state attorneys general.

“I believe in Joe,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long time.”

His wife expressed a slightly less glowing view of the California senator.

At a Friday fundraiser in the Chicago suburbs, a largely female audience shouted suggestions for vice-presidential nominees to Jill Biden, with many arguing the pick should be a woman. The former second lady described Harris’ debate-stage attacks on Biden’s record on race as a “punch to the gut.” She offered more praise for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who endorsed Biden last week, calling her “an incredible woman.”

Yet the reality is that the hope of seeing a woman come closer to the presidency than ever before now rests with two men born during World War II, a political dynamic that feels slightly uncomfortable to some of those most eager to see a woman in the White House. While academics, activists and officials seeking to promote women in politics embrace the idea that a qualified woman could become vice president, some also cringe at being encouraged to settle for silver after spending a year competing hard for the gold.

“In the current political environment, it looks tone deaf to have an all-white, all-male ticket,” said Jennifer Lawless, a professor at the University of Virginia and an expert on women in politics. “There’s no question that the notion of a female VP is used as a strategy and I think that’s a little bit sexist. It’s sort of like an ‘insert woman here’ kind of conversation.”

People close to both Biden and Sanders say their campaigns see strong political arguments for putting a woman on the ticket, believing such a choice could generate enthusiasm from female voters who make up the backbone of the party and sharpen their contrast with Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by nearly a dozen women.