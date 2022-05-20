Democrats Face a ‘Time Bomb’ on Obamacare

MIKE BLAKE
Yuval Rosenberg
·2 min read

Democrats face a potential pre-election “political time bomb” on an issue they had hoped would provide a boost with voters: the expansion of Affordable Care Act coverage resulting from increased subsidies.

Politico’s Adam Cancryn and Megan Messerly report that Democrats now worry that the more generous subsidies enacted as part of the March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act will expire as scheduled at the end of the year, leading to premium hikes that could affect some 13 million Americans and undo one of President Joe Biden’s key health care achievements. “And in a painful twist for a White House already struggling to contain anger over rising household costs,” Cancryn and Messerly note, “voters would begin receiving notices about their premium increases in October — around the same time they’re starting to cast their midterm ballots.”

The increased subsidies have helped drive Affordable Care Act enrollment to record highs in 2022, as more than 14.5 million people signed up for insurance plans under the law, a 21% increase over last year. And while Democrats hope to extend the higher subsidies — and the coverage gains they’ve produced — they acknowledge, according to Politico, that the only way to do that is to reach a long- elusive deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on a broader budget reconciliation bill: “Maintaining the subsidies is projected to cost tens of billions of dollars per year. And with Republicans uniformly opposed to continuing them, tucking an extension into the broader partisan bill is the last available option before the midterms.”

Healthcare headaches: The potential increased costs or loss of affordable coverage for millions of Americans adds to a similar concern that health care experts have been warning about for months: The official end of the pandemic-related public health emergency, whenever it comes, will also mean the end of a rule that prohibited states from purging their Medicaid rolls, and an accompanying increase in federal Medicaid funding. Once states start reviewing the eligibility of Medicaid enrollees, millions of beneficiaries could see their coverage dropped.

The bottom line: The Affordable Care Act subsidies only add to the pressure on Democrats to try to put together a budget reconciliation bill — and do it quickly, before insurers start setting their rates for next year. That means sewing up a deal with Manchin, who Politico says has been characteristically cagey about the issue. “Though he’s supported expanding Obamacare in the past, Manchin has so far been noncommittal about adding the subsidies into an eventual bill.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lee wins Democratic primary in historic bid for Congress

    Summer Lee has won a five-way Democratic primary for a Pittsburgh-based U.S. House seat, making her the favorite in the heavily Democratic district to win the fall general election and become the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. Lee, a second-term state House member, lawyer and former labor organizer, comes from the party's progressive wing. Lee beat out second-place Steve Irwin, who was endorsed by the Allegheny County Democratic Party and backed by prominent Democrats from the county.

  • Judge Blocks Biden From Ending Title 42 as DHS Says Surge of Migrants Could Cost $2 Billion

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to terminate a public health rule known as Title 42, which allows federal officials to expel immigrants for public health reasons, but a judge ruled late Friday that it must remain in place. The news comes amid reports that the Department of Homeland Security says it would need as much as $2 billion to deal with the surge of migrants it expects to see at the border with Mexico if and when the rule is rescinded. The controversial rule has bee

  • Georgia's senior congressman facing toughest race since 2010

    Rep. Sanford Bishop, a Black Democrat first elected in 1992, has been rated among the most vulnerable House Democrats in the fall midterms by his own party. Republicans need to gain just five U.S. House seats to win control of the chamber in November. The GOP is betting that low approval of President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress will make it hard for Bishop to maintain support from rural voters who previously supported him.

  • Letters to the Editor: May 19, 2022

    Readers share their views on clear-cutting's dangers; keeping free, natural water; and IRC's June 1-Sept. 30 fertilizer ban

  • Stocks: Wall Street's biggest bull sticks with S&P 500 call

    While Wall Street strategists are getting gloomier on prospects for positive stock returns in 2022, one with the highest forecast for the S&P 500 at the end of the year is holding fast — even as the benchmark index has fallen more than 18% since its record high on Jan. 3 and is approaching a bear market.

  • Michigan pro-Trump state lawmaker sought access to voting machines

    The top election official in this small Michigan town said she received an unusual call in March last year. A Republican state lawmaker who backed former President Donald Trump’s lie of a stolen 2020 election wanted access to voting machines. Daire Rendon, a vocal promoter of Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the November election, said in that call she wanted to conduct an audit and needed access to the vote tabulator the town uses to process ballots, the clerk, Sheryl Tussey, told Reuters.

  • Former Rep. Corrine Brown Ends Charity Fraud Case With Guilty Plea

    On May 18, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown put a charity fraud case behind her after pleading guilty to one of the charges she faced. The Florida congresswoman was convicted on 18 counts back in 2017 and sentenced to five years in prison. She served two years before being released out of concerns for her health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, federal prosecutors are asking a judge to order Brown to pay more than $62,000 to the IRS rather than ask her to serve any additional jail t

  • The Tech Selloff Is About to Cause Big Problems for Start-Ups, Too

    Start-up valuations are getting slashed partially because IPO exits are becoming rare. The number of offerings is down 78% this year.

  • Biden's approval rating is at a new low, poll shows

    Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party.

  • Beatles Superfan Mike Myers Didn't Just Watch "Get Back." He Inhaled It.

    The creator and star of "The Pentaverate," Mike Myers, kicks off his two-part interview with Stephen Colbert with a chat about their shared love of The Beatles and their joy in watching Peter Jackson's documentary, "Get Back." Stick around for more with Mike Myers, including a sneak peek at "The Pentaverate," which is streaming now on Netflix. #Colbert #ThePentaverate #MikeMyers

  • Analysis-Crypto crash leaves El Salvador with no easy exit from worsening crisis

    El Salvador's big bet on bitcoin, which the Central American nation has been buying since September, has soured in recent weeks as a cryptocurrency rout shaved over a third of the value of the government's holdings, Reuters calculations show. Under populist President Nayib Bukele, a vocal cheerleader for the currency, El Salvador went all-in on bitcoin, not just becoming the world's first country to adopt it as a legal tender but also sketching out plans for a volcano-powered crypto mining hub and plans to issue the first sovereign bond linked to the coin. With global borrowing costs on the rise and a big debt repayment on the horizon, El Salvador has other fiscal headaches than the impact of the currency's swoon.

  • Beth Alford-Sullivan leaves track and cross country programs

    Beth Alford-Sullivan leaves Tennessee's track and cross country programs.

  • Packers feel Sammy Watkins is “in a good place right now”

    In trading Davante Adams to the Raiders in March, the Packers created a significant void at receiver. Aside from bringing back restricted free agent Allen Lazard and drafting Christian Watson in the second round, the club also signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $4 million deal in April. The No. 4 pick of the 2014 [more]

  • Draymond Green with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/18/2022

  • Black Americans Facing An Increasing Rate Of Gun-Related Deaths, Report Reveals

    A new report from the CDC reveals that Black Americans are facing a crisis of gun-related homicides, resulting from personal disputes and mass shootings.

  • Judge blocks Biden from ending Trump-imposed Covid restrictions for migrants at border

    A judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy that severely limits entry to asylum seekers due to the pandemic.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris condemns Oklahoma passing an abortion ban from the moment of fertilization.

    Vice-president Kamala Harris condemned Oklahoma for passing an abortion ban from the moment of fertilization. Harris is an advocate of defending women's abortion rights. Just hours before she began her virtual meet, Oklahoma passed one of the strictest abortion bans that would outlaw abortion from the moment of fertilization.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Losing Musk and Bezos

    Biden could find common ground with the billionaire entrepreneurs. He seems to think they're more valuable to him as a foil.

  • Jan. 6 select committee seeks information from Georgia Republican Barry Loudermilk about tour ahead of Capitol attack

    ‘[W]e believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021,’ letter from House committee leaders Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney reads.

  • Letters to the Editor: Israel has serious security concerns. Palestinians' supporters must accept that

    An op-ed article supporting Palestinian nationalism failed to acknowledge Israel's legitimate fears, say readers.