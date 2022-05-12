Democrats fail to get enough votes to advance bill to codify Roe v. Wade and protect abortion rights

Native News Online

On Monday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that 96% of the Oklahoma Legislature voted yes to—House Bill 3501. If passed, HB3501 would require the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety to recognize and act upon convictions in a Tribal court, of any federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, in the same manner it acts upon any report of conviction from an Oklahoma state or other municipal court. The bill is specifically in regards to drivers licenses, whether or not to honor convictions in Tribal courts in the state, and if the state should apply them to drivers license suspension and revocation in the state of Oklahoma.