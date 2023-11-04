Democrats file ethics complaint against Leezah Sun, accused of threatening 'to kill' Tolleson employee

Democratic leaders in the Arizona House of Representatives have filed an ethics complaint against one of their own members, a freshman lawmaker subject to a restraining order after reportedly making threats, including “to kill” a Tolleson employee.

The complaint against Rep. Leezah Sun , a Phoenix Democrat, also levies a new allegation: Sun used her position as a lawmaker to intervene on behalf of a friend in a child custody dispute, standing in the way of a court order. The interaction led a neutral custody supervisor to report Sun acting "hostile, threatening" in what the supervisor wrote was an attempt to intimidate her.

State Rep. Joseph Chaplik, a Scottsdale Republican who leads the Arizona House Ethics Committee, confirmed Friday he had received a complaint regarding Sun.

A copy of the complaint obtained by The Arizona Republic shows it was dated Thursday and signed by the House Democrats' four leaders: Minority Leader Lupe Contreras of Avondale, Assistant Leader Oscar De Los Santos of Laveen, and co-whips Melody Hernandez of Tempe and Nancy Gutierrez of Tucson.

"This was a very difficult decision for everyone on our team because it involves a member of our caucus," Contreras said in a statement. "But we believe the documented allegations are very serious and warrant an ethics investigation, and we believe in holding each other accountable for our behavior as public servants."

Sun declined to comment on the complaint Friday evening. In an interview earlier this week with The Republic, she denied she made a death threat against the Tolleson employee but acknowledged using sometimes violent language.

Chaplik declined to comment about the complaint, saying he would do so after reviewing it. He has discretion in deciding what the Ethics Committee's next steps would be, including launching an investigation and convening for a meeting.

The Democratic leaders asked him to "immediately convene" the committee and investigate Sun.

State Rep. Leezah Sun, a Phoenix Democrat.

Complaint raises custody interference concern

The complaint cites a "pattern of erratic and aggressive behavior" by Sun that Democratic leadership said they believe constitutes disorderly conduct. But the complaint warns not only of that possible House rule violation, but that allegations against Sun could amount to custodial interference, a felony crime.

The complaint, and an attached four-page court record written by a custody supervisor, describes a June 16 incident in Avondale during which Sun appeared to intervene, and ultimately prevent, the court-ordered transfer of four children. The supervisor was assisting with the transfer of children, which was set to take place at a Dairy Queen.

The children were brought by their stepfather and refused to leave with their father, and after an hour of discussion, the supervisor wrote she was approached "in a loud and confrontational manner" by a woman with a sticker on her blouse that said "Rep. Leeza Sun."

Sun said "these were her friends" and she was "there to support her friend and constituent," according to the court record written and signed by the supervisor, Kristyn Alcott of Family First Forensic Consultants. Sun said she was acting in an official capacity and that "this has gone on long enough," according to Alcott's account. Sun also told Alcott that Alcott was being "investigated" and that Sun "knew all about her track record."

As Alcott tried to leave the confrontational situation, she told the children what could happen if the custody rules were not followed, but wished them a good week and made easy conversation, telling them to not play "too much basketball and videogames."

"This then upset Representative Sun as she demanded that the supervisor not tell the children what to do," Alcott's report reads.

Sun told Alcott she was “there as directed by Attorney General Kris Mayes,” according to Alcott’s report. Before Alcott left, Sun approached her and told her she could report to Mayes that "she did not see anything inappropriate occur." Mayes’ office represents the Arizona Department of Child Safety in cases, but it is unclear what if any role it would play in an individual custody case.

Contreras said the allegation of custodial interference was "brought to our attention" by Republican House Speaker Ben Toma's office. Toma's office received it from an outside third party, according to Contreras' statement.

"It was of deep concern and we have been weighing our options," Contreras said. "Representative Sun would not speak to Leadership about the matter. When the most recent allegations from the City of Tolleson were brought to light, we believed the alleged custodial interference incident spoke to a pattern of behavior and so we opted to include it as part of this complaint."

Threats against Tolleson employees

In mid-October, three Tolleson employees went to court and were granted a restraining order against Sun, alleging she made violent and vulgar threats against them.

The order prohibits Sun from going near the Tolleson Civic Center and from contacting, emailing or calling City Manager Reyes Medrano, lobbyist Pilar Sinawi and government affairs support specialist Alicia Guzman. Violating the order could lead to criminal penalties.

The dispute dates back to May, when Sun sought a meeting with city officials over the Legislature pulling back a $25 million off-ramp project in Tolleson that state lawmakers had previously approved.

The meeting grew heated. Sun reportedly called Medrano a "d-----bag” and gave him a long stare as if in a “trance,” according to accounts reported in the petition for the restraining order and a Tolleson police incident report. Staff members believed Sun wanted to “physically hurt" Medrano, those records state.

City staff members watched the escalating incident and, as Sun began occasionally rummaging through her purse for something, they feared Sun “might be looking for a weapon,” according to the records.

Months later, at an August conference of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns in Tucson, Sun said she would throw Tolleson’s lobbyist off a balcony “to kill her."

“Pilar Sinawi better not show her face here, or I will smack her in the face and throw her off this balcony to kill her!” the petition alleges Sun said. One of the witnesses reported Sun's statements to the police. The city officials believe Sun later followed their family members on social media to “threaten and intimidate them.”

Sun denied some of the claims, but previously told The Republic she uses "colorful" language. She acknowledged she does at times "speak with violent words," but said she is not a violent person. Sun charged that the trio of employees was engaged in a defamation campaign against her.

The lawmaker previously said she was being targeted for her progressive values, which weren't in lockstep with "corporate Dems," and questioned whether the city staffers' claims were because she is "the only Asian person in this community."

Sun won election to represent Legislative District 22, which includes Tolleson, last year.

Defending herself: Arizona Rep. Leezah Sun decries 'false statements' as court grants restraining order against her

Chaplik has presided over two high-profile ethics cases this year: the expulsion of former Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler, for lying about false information presented to the Legislature and the censure of Rep. Stephanie Hamilton, D-Tucson, for repeatedly hiding Bibles kept in the House lounge.

In those prior cases, the committee made a finding whether House rules were violated, and left it up to the full 60-member House to decide what punishment was appropriate. Expelling a lawmaker is the most severe punishment and requires a two-thirds vote in favor.

Asked about the allegations against Sun, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said early Friday — before the custodial interference issue came to light — it was "concerning" anytime an incident leads to a restraining order. Hobbs, who does not have an official role when it comes to lawmaker discipline, said she would "leave that to the House Ethics Committee to deal with."

