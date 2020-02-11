Bernie Sanders draws 7,500 for raucous New Hampshire eve rally and concert - updates

Check back for updates from the New Hampshire campaign trail today before Tuesday's primary:

DURHAM, N.H. --- Before a raucous crowd of 7,500 Monday at the University of New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders called on New Hampshire voters to start a political revolution Tuesday as he looks for a win that could catapult him as the favorite to secure the Democratic nomination for president.

To chants of “Bernie! Bernie! Bernie,” Sanders arrived on stage for a political rally that turned into a rock concert headlined by the band The Strokes. He was introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rock star in her own right among liberals, who brought the crowd to their feet.

Held at the Whittemore Center Arena on the campus, the event easily marked the largest in the Democratic contest in New Hampshire – a feat that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign had claimed in recent days.

“In case you haven't noticed, there are a lot of people here,” said Sanders, who for months has been considered the favorite to win New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. Buttigieg surged here after his Iowa caucuses win in state delegate equivalents, but Sanders, a democratic socialist from Vermont, once again tops every major poll that’s out.

The event – which Sanders claimed was three times the size of any Democratic event of any candidate this cycle – was held in a college town where he needs a high turnout to help carry himself to victory. It was Sanders’ last rally before voting begins. The Strokes began their set with “Burning Down the House,” a Talking Heads classic.

In his remarks to an audience of mostly college students, Sanders spent no time attacking his Democratic opponents except for one line: “Here in New England, we believe in one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections.”

Instead, he repeatedly went after Trump, who held his own rally in Manchester on Monday.

He said that while Trump creates divisions, his administration would do the exact opposite: “We’re going to bring our people together – black, white, Latino, gay and straight, we’re coming together.”

He ended his speech by telling supporters that, not just the entire country, but “the whole world is looking at New Hampshire. What you do tomorrow is of international consequence.”

“Let’s win this thing,” he said before he left the stage. "Let’s transform America!”

Warren tells crowd she's best equipped to beat Trump

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren – another New Hampshire neighbor, who has fallen to fourth in some New Hampshire polls – held her final rally before the primary Monday, speaking before a packed crowd of around several hundred inside South Church, a unitarian church in downtown Portsmouth.

She doubled down on here core message that she’s the candidate best equipped to take “the fight” to President Donald Trump.

“We’ve got a job to do – beat Donald Trump,” she said to loud applause.

It wasn’t a crowd of thousands, like Sen. Bernie Sanders’ event later Monday night, but it was a strong showing in the Democratic-leaning city on New Hampshire’s coast. Once a favorite to win New Hampshire, Warren has responded to questions about her candidacy by saying she’s in the race for the “long haul,” pointing to her organizing efforts across the country.