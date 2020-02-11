Bernie Sanders draws 7,500 for raucous New Hampshire eve rally and concert - updates

Check back for updates from the New Hampshire campaign trail today before Tuesday's primary:
DURHAM, N.H. --- Before a raucous crowd of 7,500 Monday at the University of New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders called on New Hampshire voters to start a political revolution Tuesday as he looks for a win that could catapult him as the favorite to secure the Democratic nomination for president.
To chants of “Bernie! Bernie! Bernie,” Sanders arrived on stage for a political rally that turned into a rock concert headlined by the band The Strokes. He was introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rock star in her own right among liberals, who brought the crowd to their feet.
Held at the Whittemore Center Arena on the campus, the event easily marked the largest in the Democratic contest in New Hampshire – a feat that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign had claimed in recent days.
“In case you haven't noticed, there are a lot of people here,” said Sanders, who for months has been considered the favorite to win New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. Buttigieg surged here after his Iowa caucuses win in state delegate equivalents, but Sanders, a democratic socialist from Vermont, once again tops every major poll that’s out.
The event – which Sanders claimed was three times the size of any Democratic event of any candidate this cycle – was held in a college town where he needs a high turnout to help carry himself to victory. It was Sanders’ last rally before voting begins. The Strokes began their set with “Burning Down the House,” a Talking Heads classic.
In his remarks to an audience of mostly college students, Sanders spent no time attacking his Democratic opponents except for one line: “Here in New England, we believe in one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections.”
Instead, he repeatedly went after Trump, who held his own rally in Manchester on Monday.
He said that while Trump creates divisions, his administration would do the exact opposite: “We’re going to bring our people together – black, white, Latino, gay and straight, we’re coming together.”
He ended his speech by telling supporters that, not just the entire country, but “the whole world is looking at New Hampshire. What you do tomorrow is of international consequence.”
“Let’s win this thing,” he said before he left the stage. "Let’s transform America!”
-- Joey Garrison
Warren tells crowd she's best equipped to beat Trump
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren – another New Hampshire neighbor, who has fallen to fourth in some New Hampshire polls – held her final rally before the primary Monday, speaking before a packed crowd of around several hundred inside South Church, a unitarian church in downtown Portsmouth.
She doubled down on here core message that she’s the candidate best equipped to take “the fight” to President Donald Trump.
“We’ve got a job to do – beat Donald Trump,” she said to loud applause.
It wasn’t a crowd of thousands, like Sen. Bernie Sanders’ event later Monday night, but it was a strong showing in the Democratic-leaning city on New Hampshire’s coast. Once a favorite to win New Hampshire, Warren has responded to questions about her candidacy by saying she’s in the race for the “long haul,” pointing to her organizing efforts across the country.
Turning to another of her major themes, Warren said the country “can’t just nibble around the edges” to fix corruption and get rid of big money in politics, but that it’s “going to take some big structural change.” Warren cast herself as a lifelong fighter, singling out her 2012 Senate victory against Scott Brown – her first victory in elected office -- where she was initially down in polls, but won by 7 points.
Drawing a roar from her loyalists, she recited the line, “Nevertheless, she persisted,” coined when Sen. Majority Mitch McConnell bemoaned the efforts of Warren on the Senate floor to block the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
“It’s about the fight, and we’re going to get knocked down,” Warren said. “There will be times when you think, ‘This hurts.’ But the thing is people are counting on us. They’re counting on us to get this right. I’ll lead this fight and I plan to win it.”
-- Joey Garrison
Jill Biden helps bounce heckler from New Hampshire rally
Former second lady Jill Biden helped escort a protester who disrupted former vice president Joe Biden’s speech out of an event in Manchester Monday.
Joe Biden took the podium after his wife’s introduction, and quipped, “I am Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s husband, and I rest my case,” and jokingly walked away from the podium momentarily. Soon after, he was interrupted by a heckler as he tried to continue his speech.
As the protester began to walk toward the former vice president, Jill Biden crossed the stage to help security, and others, remove the protestor.
As the protester began to walk toward the former vice president, Jill Biden crossed the stage to help security, and others, remove the protestor.
As she did so, the crowd chanted, “We want Joe!” to drown out what he was saying. The former vice president has faced multiple hecklers in New Hampshire during his events.
-- Savannah Behrmann
With vote just a day away, Democrats are still candidate shopping
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Inside a packed unitarian church here in the city’s downtown, many New Hampshire voters waiting for a Sen. Elizabeth Warren event to begin Monday night said they were still undecided even with the first-in-the-nation primary looming the next morning.
Mark and Judy Fahnestock, of Madbury, New Hampshire, said they’re looking at Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. They want a candidate who can appeal to a wide swath of voters during the general election, not just Democrats.
“There’s five states that matter, and you’ve got to run to the right of the Democratic Party during that time,” Mark Fahnestock, a research scientist, said of the type of Democrat he prefers. “It’s an ability to communicate an acceptance of others in a way that doesn’t turn off the independent voters to the right.”
Denise Johnson, 69, from Cape Neddick, Maine, came down to Portsmouth even though her state doesn’t vote until Super Tuesday. She was a state delegate for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and contributed to his campaign, but she also gave to Warren. She’s torn on who to support.
“I’m still feeling loyal to Bernie, but I’m still on the fence, I guess,” said Johnson, who volunteers for nonprofits. “What I’m mostly worried about is somebody going against the foul-mouthed president in the debates and beating him at the polls. I’m most concerned with that man should no longer be leading this country, and I’m very much concerned about what the debate and what that election is going to be about.
Richard Lemmerman, a 60-year-old investor from Hampton, New Hampshire, said he’s leaning toward supporting Michael Bloomberg — but he won’t be on the New Hampshire ballot as the billionaire former New York mayor skips the four early-voting states to focus on Super Tuesday in March.
“It might be possible to write him. Everybody wants somebody who’s going to win, right? I think he’s got the strongest possibility to beat Trump.”
As for Warren?
“She’d made a great secretary of state, a great attorney general. I just don’t think she’s going to be a good president,” Lemmerman said.
-- Joey Garrison
Biden 'confident' in his campaign despite Iowa disappointment
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that he remains "confident" in his campaign despite the fourth-place finish in Iowa he described last week as a "gut punch" and polls showing him in fourth or fifth place in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's primary.
"You're always behind the eight ball when you're running in New Hampshire if you have two people from the neighboring states," Biden said on "CBS This Morning," referring to Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. "But I feel good about what we're doing up here."
Biden also downplayed the importance of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary because they don't reflect the racial makeup of the wider nation.
"I view the beginning of this campaign being the first two caucuses and first two primaries. Nothing's going to happen until we get down to a place, and around the country, where there's much more diversity," Biden said. He argued that no Democrat has won the nomination without "overwhelming support from the Latino community and the African-American community."
Biden expects to perform better in the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 where there are larger minority populations.
The 2020 candidates: Who is running for president? An interactive guide
"Look, we're just getting going. You've got to get 1,900 delegates or more," Biden said, disputing the idea that "if you come in third or fourth in the first two primaries, or a caucus and a primary, that that knocks you out of the box."
"I don't see any diminution in national support," he added, pointing to recent endorsements from the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
– William Cummings
Biden says he is 'still leading in all the national polls' moments before new poll shows him trailing Sanders
Leaving an event in New Hampshire Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters that he doesn't “have to do anything differently to stay in this race” because he “is still leading in all the national polls.”
His comments came just before a new national Quinnipiac University poll showed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., taking the lead at 25%. Biden trailed at 17% while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was close behind at 15%, after seeing a surge in support.
The national poll comes just days after Biden performed poorly in the Iowa caucuses, and one day before New Hampshire's primary. Biden has acknowledged he faces a tough race in New Hampshire.
The national poll comes just days after Biden performed poorly in the Iowa caucuses, and one day before New Hampshire’s primary. Biden has acknowledged he faces a tough race in New Hampshire.
The new numbers are a major shift from Quinnipiac's Jan. 28 national survey which had Biden leading at 26%, followed by Sanders at 21%.
– Savannah Behrmann and Joey Garrison
Klobuchar climbs into third place, two polls find
Sen. Amy Klobuchar continues to enjoy a post-debate bounce in New Hampshire and has sailed into third place, according to two polls released a day ahead of Tuesday's primary.
A Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll found Klobuchar was the choice of 14% of likely primary voters behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (27%) and former mayor Pete Buttigieg (19%). Sanders' eight-point lead over Buttigieg reflected a shift from Friday, when the poll found the former mayor slightly ahead of the senator from Vermont.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were tied for fourth in the poll at 12% each.
The final tracking poll from 7News/Emerson College before the primary found Sanders first among likely primary voters at 30%, followed by Buttigieg (23%), Klobuchar (14%), Warren (11%) and Biden (10%).
– William Cummings
'Stakes are incredibly high': New Hampshire voters feel the pressure as primary looms
Dems making final appeal to voters before Tuesday
After a weekend of barnstorming the Granite State, Democrats running for president are making the final push in New Hampshire as Tuesday's primary approaches.
New Hampshire's first voters head to the polls at midnight Monday in the township of Dixville Notch.
The Republican primary is also Tuesday and President Donald Trump is expected to win decisively over challengers Bill Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts, and Joe Walsh, a former U.S. House member from Illinois.
Riding momentum out of the Iowa caucuses, former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders both have gotten good news in recent polls.
A recent CNN/University of New Hampshire poll out Sunday showed Sanders leading with 28% of likely primary voters, a 7-point lead over Buttigieg, his closest rival. Buttigieg had 21% support and former Vice President Joe Biden 12%. No other candidate hit double digits.
But another poll released Sunday, the CBS News/YouGov poll, found the race even tighter, with Sanders the choice of 29% of likely voters in New Hampshire's Democratic primary and Buttigieg favored by 25%. That poll found Sen. Elizabeth Warren (19%) in third ahead of Biden (12%) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (10%).
The polling came just before updated results from the Iowa caucuses were published by the Iowa Democratic Party. The results showed Buttigieg had picked up another national delegate, but no winner has been declared by the Associated Press.
