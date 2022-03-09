Democrats are finally rejecting 'defund the police.' Now let's invest in our communities.

Larry Hogan
·3 min read

Every American should applaud the fact that President Joe Biden and many progressive leaders across the country are rightly rejecting the far-left lunacy of defunding our police.

But, as many in the Democratic Party are finally seeing the light, this moment deserves reflection on how a narrow group of far-left politicians, media voices and progressive activists were able to crowd out the voices of Americans from across the political spectrum who want us to get tough on violent criminals and provide more resources – not less – for law enforcement.

In some progressive circles, the radical "defund the police" movement has often been presented as this generation’s civil rights movement. They claim that taking resources away from our police and lessening penalties on violent criminals will somehow advance the cause of justice, even though this theory was completely alien to the day-to-day lives of regular Americans.

'Re-Fund the Police'

When I was one of the first leaders in America to speak out forcefully against the "defund the police" movement and instead propose a "Re-Fund the Police Initiative" for $500 million of increased support for law enforcement, crime control and victim protection services in Maryland, Democratic leaders across our state denounced it as "divisive rhetoric."

Even as nearly 90% of Black voters agreed with our proposal, Democrats attacked it as "dog whistling."

They had it exactly backward.

Protest in Austin, Texas, in 2021.
Protest in Austin, Texas, in 2021.

This is America: Celebrating Black women in sports for Women's History Month

The best way to advance civil rights and equal opportunity for all is to better equip police officers with the tools they need to secure safer communities and to hold violent criminals accountable for the havoc they wreak on their neighbors.

Every American deserves to be safe from violent criminality, regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in. The fact that basic security is often a luxury that only the wealthy in our country can afford is a grave and shameful injustice. This reality has only grown more urgent as homicides have surged across the country.

Far-left politicians have rejected common sense

Sadly, the self-defeating woke-ism that drove the "defund the police" movement is nothing new. For years, we’ve been laser focused on stopping the violent crime that has long plagued Baltimore City, and our top legislative priority has been to pass tougher sentences for violent offenders. But some far-left politicians have rejected taking commonsense steps to get violent criminals off our streets until we address the systemic “root problems” of crime.

Protest in New York in 2020.
Protest in New York in 2020.

Want to fix racist policing?: Take away immunity. Give officers more ethics training instead.

The reality is we have to do both. While we agree with addressing the long-term causes of crime, victims and vulnerable communities simply can’t afford to wait for generational changes to take hold.

In Maryland, we’ve invested record funding into education, but how can we expect our children to succeed when they don’t feel safe?

We’ve passed historic criminal justice reforms that served as a model for the federal First Step Act, but how can we reduce recidivism if we are creating an environment where violent criminality seems like a viable path?

We’ve bolstered opportunity by bolstering opportunity zones and removing blighted properties in our most disadvantaged communities, but how can we attract economic investment and job opportunities if employers can’t offer their workers security?

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan during a news conference in Annapolis.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan during a news conference in Annapolis.

They told her she could register to vote. Why should she be in prison for their error?

In Maryland, 82% of homicide suspects have an existing criminal record, and nearly half have been previously arrested for a violent crime. The sad truth is that a small number of violent criminals have been allowed to terrorize our communities without being held accountable. Their victims are real people who are forced to suffer the consequences of poor leadership and out-of-touch policies, not guinea pigs for a college sociology course.

One reason why toxic politics are tearing our country apart is because the extremes have been allowed to crowd out the real concerns of everyday Americans. If we want to build a more just and equitable future, then we must start listening to their voices once again and work toward a future where all Americans – regardless of their race, color or creed – don’t have to live in fear in their communities.

Larry Hogan, a Republican, has been governor of Maryland since 2015.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As Democrats reject 'defund the police,' let's invest in safer streets

Recommended Stories

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • Pence does not rule out 2024 White House bid in new interview

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday declined to rule out a potential bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, saying that he and his family will "consider how we might participate in that process" when the time is right.Asked in an interview by Fox Business's Maria Bartiroma whether he wants former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024 and if he is interested in a future leadership role, Pence demurred, saying that his...

  • Johnson, Cruz to meet with trucker convoy Tuesday in DC

    Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) will meet with truckers from the "People's Convoy" protest movement on Tuesday "to discuss the harmful effects of President Biden's vaccine mandates," they said Monday.The convoy, which has staked out in the Washington, D.C., area since last week, is calling for an "end the State of Emergency that led to overreaching mandates."Inspired by the trucker convoy that shut down Windsor, Ontario'...

  • Rubio calls Biden's Russian oil ban 'the right thing to do'

    Florida Senator Marco Rubio backed President Joe Biden’s move Tuesday to ban all Russian oil imports in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion and siege of Ukraine.

  • UC Berkeley declines group's offer to admit 1K more students

    A group of residents that successfully challenged the University of California, Berkeley to limit its undergraduate enrollment offered to allow 1,000 additional students in the upcoming academic year. Save Berkeley Neighborhoods said in a statement that it would agree to a temporary or partial stay of Thursday's state Supreme Court ruling to freeze next fall's enrollment at 2020-21 levels, meaning the prestigious public university must accept about 3,000 fewer students than planned. The ruling was a victory for the group, which argued that UC Berkeley has failed to address the effect of increased student enrollment on housing, homelessness, traffic and noise.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Reader letters: The Palm Beach Post misses mark on Republicans

    Newspaper editorial on Florida Sen. Rick Scott's "rescue plan" shows paper isn't paying attention to Republican Party politics

  • Letter to the editor: Civility, please

    Writer says some people writing letters to the editor are acting like children.

  • Covid vaccinations slow to a trickle

    Daily doses have fallen to the lowest level since the start of the vaccination effort.

  • Could Warren Buffett's Airline Sales Turn Out to Be Right After All?

    The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 95 points to 4,234, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 282 points to 13,031. It was nearly two years ago that Warren Buffett  faced harsh criticism for choosing to sell out of airline stocks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The removal of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) from the list of holdings at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) struck many as being akin to panic selling, especially when airline shares moved sharply higher soon thereafter.

  • Pentagon: Polish proposal to send MiG fighters to US air base not 'tenable'

    The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. air base in Germany amid the intensifying Russian war in Ukraine.Pentagon press secretary John Kirby released a statement Tuesday evening calling the proposal untenable.Poland proposed a plan Tuesday to transfer the jets to the Ramstein Air Base to then go to Ukraine to help their fight against Russia. "The prospect of fighter jets 'at the disposal of...

  • Man threw an explosive device into Illinois restaurant, feds say. He’s going to prison

    He caused two explosions, prosecutors say.

  • McDonald's closing 850 restaurants in Russia temporarily

    McDonald's announced through a press release Tuesday that it will be suspending operations in Russia by temporarily closing 850 restaurants throughout the country because of its invasion of Ukraine.CEO Chris Kempczinski originally sent the announcement to McDonald's employees and franchises, detailing the fast food chain's decision and how the company is dealing with the crisis in Ukraine. Kempczinski said in his letter, "McDonald's has decided...

  • EU agrees on a new sanctions package over invasion of Ukraine

    The European Union has agreed a new round of sanctions targetting senior Russian officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, France said on Wednesday. The new sanctions will also include restrictions on the maritime sector and exclude three Belarussian banks from the SWIFT banking system, France, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Council, said in a series of tweets. The additional sanctions will be formally approved by leaders of the bloc's 27 member states at a summit in Versailles, France, on Thursday and Friday.

  • Biden admin slammed for ending Trump era 'China Initiative' amid Russia-Ukraine war: 'Emboldens enemies'

    FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is slamming Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) for ending its "China Initiative" amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which he says projects weakness toward America's enemies.

  • Team Adams involved in low-level political race to unseat persistent foe

    When the district lines were recently redrawn, City Hall officials saw an opening to take on a young and ambitious rival.

  • Corporate power keeps U.S. wages 20% lower than they should be-White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With inflation at a four-decade high, a U.S. government report shows corporate America has used its clout in the labor market to keep wages 20% lower than they should be, the White House said on Monday. The report, prepared by the Treasury Department with help from the Justice Department, Labor Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), found companies had the upper hand in setting wages because they generally knew more about the labor market than workers do. "These conditions can enable firms to exert market power, and consequently offer lower wages and worse working conditions, even in labor markets that are not highly concentrated," the report said.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Gary Gensler

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy speaks with SEC Chair Gary Gensler about the federal government's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the health of the global economy, and the challenges of regulating the U.S. stock market.

  • Environmental groups press California on electric car rules

    More than 80 environmental groups and other organizations on Monday urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to impose tougher rules promoting electric vehicles even as the state is moving faster than President Joe Biden's administration. "Californians being punished by high gas prices and climate disasters deserve the fastest all-electric future Gov. Newsom can deliver," said Scott Hochberg of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, one of the groups signing the letter. The groups want Newsom and California air regulators to back requiring more electric vehicles faster than the current plans and to set more stringent annual emissions reductions for gasoline-powered vehicles.

  • Venezuela frees 2 American prisoners after talks with U.S.

    "We are bringing Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Fernandez home," President Joe Biden said.