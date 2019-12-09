Democrats Build Impeachment Case on Abuse of Power, Obstruction

(Bloomberg) -- Democrats focused on charges that President Donald Trump abused his office and obstructed Congress as they delivered their closing arguments Monday for what would be a historic House vote to impeach the president.

At a Judiciary Committee hearing that is a prelude to the expected drafting of articles of impeachment later this week, the chief counsels for Republicans and Democrats presented dueling interpretations of the set of facts that have been laid out over weeks of public testimony.

“President Trump’s actions are impeachable offenses. They threaten our rule of law. They threaten our institutions. And as James Madison warned us, they threaten our republic,” Barry Berke, counsel for the Judiciary Committee Democrats, said in his presentation to the committee.

The panel’s Republican counsel, Steve Castor, accused Democrats of pursuing an “artificial and arbitrary political deadline” to overturn the 2016 election and impeach Trump’s before the Christmas holiday.

“The purpose of this hearing as we understand it is to discuss whether President Donald J. Trump’s conduct fits the definition of a high crimes and misdemeanors,” Castor said. “It does not.”

Officials familiar with the Judiciary Committee’s plans say it will start to publicly debate and compose final versions of articles of impeachment as soon as Thursday, though it could spill into another day. With a vote of the full House the following week, which is expected to cleave along party lines, Trump would be only the third U.S. president to be impeached. He is all but certain to be acquitted in the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority.

Monday’s hearing brought no new evidence to light that could shift the positions staked out by partisans on each side of the impeachment question. The testimony for the most part came from the two opposing counsels who helped write the Democratic and Republican conclusions. But both parties got a chance to once again make their main points.

“The evidence is overwhelming that the president abused his power” by trying to get Ukraine to help his prospects for re-election by announcing an investigation into a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, Berke said.

Castor countered with the chief defense from Trump allies: “The impeachment inquiry’s record is riddled with hearsay, presumptions and speculation.”

Berke and Daniel Goldman, who is counsel for Democrats on the Intelligence Committee, walked through the evidence and testimony collected during the impeachment inquiry that the majority Democrats likely will use as a foundation for articles of impeachment.

Goldman detail what he called four “critical” findings from the investigation:

Trump used the power of his office to pressure and induce the newly-elected president of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election for Trump’s personal and political benefit;In order to increase the pressure on Ukraine to announce the politically-motivated investigations that the president wanted, he withheld a coveted Oval Office meeting and $391 million of essential military assistance from Ukraine;Trump’s conduct undermined the U.S. election process and poses an imminent threat to our national security;Faced with the revelation of his pressure campaign against Ukraine, Trump directed an unprecedented effort to obstruct Congress’ impeachment inquiry into his conduct.

Castor, the Republican counsel, accused Democrats of sustaining a months-long quest to find an issue on which to impeach Trump. After Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation didn’t deliver the results they wanted, Democrats now are focusing on Trump’s interactions with Ukraine, particularly his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“The record in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry does not show that President Trump abused the power of Congress or obstructed Congress,” Castor said. “To impeach a president who 63 million people voted for over eight lines in a call transcript is baloney.”

Zelenskiy Call

He argued that the call with Zelenskiy showed no evidence that Trump was trying to bribe or extort the Ukrainian president. “Simply put, the call is not the sinister mob shakedown some Democrats have described,” Castor said.

The president had a legitimate interest in examining whether Biden improperly exerted influence when he was vice president to protect his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, Castor said. There were valid questions about the company’s reputation for corruption as well as Biden’s pay of more than $50,000 a month while his father was vice president and led U.S. policy on Ukraine, he said.