Democrats should focus message on income inequality and affordable housing

In this age of polarization, we’ve seen the most drastic political alignment in our country since the civil rights movement. Republicans have made historic gains among the working class and some ethnic groups. Even so, Democrats held an edge in the last three cycles, attributed mainly to gains in the suburbs, college-educated professionals and Gen Z turnout.

In many senses, conventional understanding of our political system is no longer relevant. Over the last decade, Republicans have come to embrace authoritarianism and constitutional hardball like we haven’t seen since Newt Gingrich was speaker. Democrats – meanwhile – continue their strife internally between old-guard neoliberals and progressive activists.

That being said, Democrats will be updating their platform in Chicago next August, while Republicans will meet in Milwaukee to draft their first platform since 2016. Younger voters emphasize climate change, student loan forgiveness, gun violence and bodily autonomy (abortion, marijuana, etc.).

A view of downtown Nashville can be seen from the Kirkpatrick Park residential development in Nashville on March 26, 2019. The city is facing an existential and affordable housing crisis that is about how it balances growth and livability for native, long-time and new residents alike.

Income inequality and affordable housing affect every generation

Democratic stances on those issues and the GOP’s apathy helped Democrats outperform expectations in the last three cycles. However, running as a delegate to the convention in Chicago, I believe there are two issues Democrats need to place a special emphasis on. These issues are pertinent to every generation and – with proper messaging – can garner support from younger and older voters alike: income inequality and affordable housing.

Data irrefutably points to income inequality as a national threat. As of 2022, consumers have 1/7th of the purchasing power they did in 1972. In that same time span, the median home price rose from approximately $26,000 to nearly half a million dollars. In 1972, the median household income was $11,000; in 2021 it was about $71,000.

The data is grim and points to a dire need for change, but spouting empirical data doesn’t garner enough of the electorate. While liberals are more likely to rely primarily on it, conservatives tend to favor varying combinations of empirical and anecdotal evidence.

Hear more Tennessee voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

In their platform and canvassing, Democrats can address this issue by avoiding verbiage used by right-wing media. Instead of supporting “free [item],” propose solutions in favor of “affordable [item].” Recruit testimonies to show the impact of income inequality on their loved ones and communities.

To win centrist and center-right voters, Democrats must show how the issue tangibly affects their lives.

Antitrust laws and policy change

Closely tied to income inequality is the housing crisis in the United States. With propaganda about a “New World Order” conspiracy, messaging will be trickier here. Progressive candidates must counter these accusations by showing the value of social and nonprofit housing. They should point to cities that have executed this successfully. An important element of seeing desirable policy change is encouraging antitrust laws – a noncontroversial yet inherently progressive ideal.

For both issues, Democrats should avoid phrases such as “the rich getting richer” and anti-landlord rhetoric. Instead, candidates and the Democratic platform should promote affordability through testimonies, community housing and antitrust laws.

Ryan Foster

Young people suffer from being at the bottom of a broken economic mobility ladder, while their parents are facing a world that will be worse for their children than for them. By placing these issues as top priorities, the Democratic Party will set itself up for success across the nation and break through generational differences that have shaped American politics.

Ryan Foster is a communications consultant. This opinion is his own, separate from any organizations he works with.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Democrats should focus on income inequality and affordable housing