Democrats: Fort McCoy refugees are properly vetted

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An Idaho man accused of attacking police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to two riot-related criminal charges. Duke Wilson, 67, of Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to a charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding police and to obstructing an official proceeding. The felony obstruction charge carries a 20-year maximum prison term but defense lawyer Charles Peterson said sentencing guidelines indicated Wilson, who presently is on bail, could face a term of between 41 and 51 months in prison.