Democrats: Fort McCoy refugees are properly vetted

Reuters

As COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi's premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated https://www.reuters.com/world/india/last-resort-desperate-oxygen-indian-hospitals-go-court-2021-05-04. But hospitals have learned from bitter experience during the second COVID wave, when funeral pyres burned non-stop and bodies littered the banks of the holy Ganges river, as India braces for another possible surge in infections https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-should-brace-third-covid-19-wave-by-oct-say-health-experts-2021-06-18 around its September-November festival season. Ganga Ram is raising its oxygen storage capacity by 50%, has laid a one-kilometre-long pipeline carrying the gas directly to COVID ICUs, and is installing equipment to keep the oxygen flow high.