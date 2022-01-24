Democrats' handling of American issues is driving them 'down the drain': Katie Pavlich
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich slams Biden and Democrats for mishandling the biggest issues facing Americans on 'Sunday Night in America.'
Republicans considering a second round of election-procedure changes on top of a controversial law enacted last year that set a benchmark for GOP restrictions on the franchise.
Issue at heart of Boston flag dispute. | Commentary
Leon Black, one of New York’s wealthiest men, locked in a bitter dispute with a former lover who accuses him of sexual violence Leon Black, far right, who is worth about $13bn. The dispute between Black, 70, and Ganieva has escalated with a series of back-and-forth lawsuits. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images With Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal conviction working its way toward an appeal, and Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against Prince Andrew caught up in arguments over evidence and depositions,
US needs effective president to deal with China and Russia, inflation, COVID, and climate change terrorizing citizens from Florida to California.
The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election. It was announced as the first arrest by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force that was created last summer. Chad Stark, 54, is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
One was a new Democratic president who inherited an intractable crisis while pushing a stalled legislative agenda marked by contentious debate.
The slabs in front of the White House are real, and the National Guard has been deployed in 48 states. But a claim about them is missing context.
For Democrats, the labor shortage is giving workers much-needed power. For Republicans, it's the free market solving the minimum-wage problem.
During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden committed to prioritizing funding for HBCUs, and now a year into his term, students are coming to collect. This past week, NBC News reporter Isa Gutiérrez reached out to students at various HBCU campuses to get their take on the unfulfilled promise.
Longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli called Elba "a magnificent actor."
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Sunday said he is planning to reinstitute a modified plainclothes anti-gun unit after a police officer was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call in Harlem.Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" about steps Adams is taking to make the city "more safe immediately," the mayor said the Big Apple is going to restore a "newer version" of a modified plainclothes anti-tun unit."I talked...
The key talking points after John Calipari and the No. 12 Wildcats’ defeat vs. Bruce Pearl and the No. 2 Tigers.
A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Texas is resisting calls to fire a member of his staff who has expressed white […] The post Republican Texas governor hopeful declines to fire staffer with white nationalist views appeared first on TheGrio.
Perfect Strangers, Netflix’s first Arabic original feature, has come under intense fire from conservatives across the Middle East within days of its launch on Jan. 20, getting criticized by an Egyptian politician and accused of, among other things, perversion, promoting homosexuality and infidelity and even being part of a plot to disrupt Arab society. The […]
Influential host calls measures imposed by Biden administration ‘unethical’ and ‘immoral’ Tucker Carlson in Phoenix, Arizona on 19 December 2021. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock The Fox News host Tucker Carlson has compared coronavirus vaccine mandates imposed by Joe Biden’s government to medical experiments conducted by Nazi Germany and imperial Japan. “I thought that we had a kind of consensus,” Carlson said on Friday. “I mean, after watching what the imperial Japanese
Yes, we need to be mindful of our environment, but we also need to be able to support the people and communities that live here.
The executive committee of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) formally censured U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against changing rules in the chamber to steer through voting rights legislation, the state party said on Saturday. Sinema was one of two Democratic senators who joined with Republicans to vote against lowering the Senate's 60-vote threshold to 50 so that the Senate could pass voting rights bill without bipartisan support. The censure is mostly a symbolic move, but it does highlight criticism that Sinema has faced from members of her own party, with polling indicating that Sinema is facing a rising amount of backlash from Democratic voters.
A Chicago alderman is asking the Chicago Public Schools to explain a discrepancy in their coronavirus dashboard amid alleged discrepancies in the data provided
Sundance: Nikyatu Jusu's haunting debut follows a woman trying to make it in a world not built for her.
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the finale of Netflix’s “Archive 81.” Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) spends the majority of the first season of Netflix’s “Archive 81” separated from the show’s other key characters, given that the camcorder-toting Visser resident’s story takes place in the ’90s and her work is […]