Democrats have a long list of possible witnesses in Trump impeachment inquiry

House Democrats are said to be eyeing a fast-paced impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with the president of Ukraine, a process that could bring a resolution to the floor for a vote by the end of November.

But even a narrow focus could throw a spotlight on a huge cast of administration officials directly or peripherally involved in Trump’s efforts to enlist the government of Ukraine in finding dirt on his putative presidential rival Joe Biden — and the extraordinary efforts by members of the administration to keep them from public view.

The list of potential witnesses Democrats in the six House committees involved in the investigation may seek to interview keeps expanding, reflecting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s observation Friday on “Morning Joe,” updating Thursday’s accusation that Trump was engaged in a “cover-up” by saying the White House was now carrying out a “cover-up of the cover-up.”

With the White House release of the summary of Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the release of the whistleblower complaint and the testimony of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, numerous lines of inquiry have emerged. If Democrats were so inclined, they have enough potential witnesses to draw these proceedings out through the end of Trump’s term in office, which, while perhaps defeating the purpose of impeachment, could expose a much wider conspiracy in the U.S. government.

Here is a rough, and likely incomplete, list of potential witnesses:

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani

The president’s personal lawyer was by his own admission — or boast — Trump’s point man in pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. While Giuliani has refused to say if he holds a security clearance, he has claimed that the State Department asked him to “go on a mission” to pursue a Ukrainian investigation of Biden.

Attorney General William Barr

In the summary of Trump’s call with Zelensky, the U.S. president mentions Barr five different times. “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” Trump said, according to the summary of his call. “I will tell Rudy and Attorney General Barr to call,” Trump says in another passage. The whistleblower also mentions Barr in his complaint, saying “Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.”

Barr’s Justice Department advised the director of national security not to share the whistleblower complaint with Congress.

Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson

After reading the whistleblower complaint against Trump, Atkinson deemed it “urgent” and sought to send it directly to congressional intelligence committees. Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, intervened, sending it instead to the Department of Justice. Atkinson will testify before a closed session of the House Intelligence Committee on Oct. 4.

Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel

Engle wrote the opinion of the Justice Department that the whistleblower complaint “does not involve an ‘urgent concern,’” referring it instead to the criminal division of the Department of Justice rather than turning it over to Congress.

FBI officials who received a referral regarding the whistleblower complaint

On at least three occasions, the Justice Department contacted the FBI about the whistleblower complaint. Ultimately, however, the FBI deferred to the DOJ’s opinion that the call between Trump and Zelensky did not involve criminality.

Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats

Coats stepped down from his position on Aug. 15, nearly three weeks after the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky. Yet Coats said this week that although the call was immediately flagged by White House staffers as problematic and the whistleblower’s complaint was filed on Aug. 12, he never saw it.