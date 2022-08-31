Democrats highlight Herschel Walker’s threats against his ex-wife in new ad

Democrats are focusing on seemingly bulletproof GOP candidate Herschel Walker’s history of alleged domestic threats as the Georgia senate race remains tight, despite a string of bizarre moves by the football star.

A 30-second ad that debuted Tuesday focuses on how Walker “repeatedly threatened to kill his ex-wife,” which the 60-year-old conservative and his former spouse, Cindy Grossman, talked to CNN about in 2008.

“The first time he held the gun to my head... he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out,” Grossman said in that interview.

That ad also revisits claims that Walker “held a razor to her throat and threatened to kill her,” as well as choking the mother to his eldest son until, as she recalls, she lost consciousness.

Titled “Threatened,” the attack ad included video of Walker recalling “I put a gun to her head,” then quotes Grossman claiming Walker was prepared to engage in a shootout with police outside her home.

The college sweethearts divorced in 2002 after nearly 20 years of marriage. They have a 31-year-old son named Christian.

Walker claimed in a fund-raising email earlier this month that he and his ex-wife talked to CNN “about the pain of my mental health struggles and their effect on our marriage” with the intentions of doing something positive. He said that footage is now being weaponized against him.

The ad, produced by Georgia Honor, which has close ties to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is part of a $33 million blitz targeting Walker, according to NBC News, which first reported on the clip.

A poll aggregate posted by Real Clear Politics shows incumbent Raphael Warnock holding a narrow lead over Walker, who leads an Emerson survey published Monday.

Walker, who enjoys the support of former president Donald Trump, has run an unorthodox campaign that has so far weathered numerous high profile scandals. Recordings of him claiming to have been a law enforcement officer who had also been with the FBI were debunked in June.

Walker posted on his Twitter feed that he was named an “honorary agent for the Cobb’s County Sheriff’s Office” alongside a certificate seeming to back that claim. However, a local prosecutor told the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that honorary designation is tantamount to “a junior ranger badge.”

Walker’s claims of having been his high school’s valedictorian and graduating near the top of his University of Georgia class — when he didn’t even graduate from college — also proved to be untrue.

Throughout the course of his campaign, it was revealed Walker fathered three other children he hadn’t discussed. The Daily Beast reported Walker lied to his campaign staff about the number of “secret” children he has, though the candidate insists he’s never denied fathering any of his kids.

While most of his campaign events have been closed to the press, Walker has been mocked for leaked videos showing him trying to explain confused theories on evolution and climate science not befitting an honor student.

His campaign has worked largely to link Warnock to President Biden and fellow Democrats. The 12-year NFL veteran has also repeatedly expressed support for law enforcement and vowed to fight crime.

Earlier this month, the Republican Accountability Project ran an attack on Walker that celebrated his gridiron heroics, but also focused on his alarming domestic issues.