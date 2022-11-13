Democrats hold onto Senate with slim majority
After a hard-fought election season, Democrarts managed to retain the Senate, holding a small lead in a in a narroly divided chamber. (Nov. XX)
Bertrand Calmeau/CBSIt wasn’t a prerequisite that the cast of Ghosts believe in the existence of spirits in order to be cast on the comedy series. Although, if it were, then Danielle Pinnock, who plays Prohibition-era diva Alberta Haynes, would be set. “I absolutely do believe in ghosts, without question,” Pinnock tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “Haven't seen any yet, but maybe I'll see some this year.”One place you are guaranteed to catch an array of ghosts trying to live their best life—okay
Three young girls vandalized a foam and insulation warehouse while Tropical Depression Nicole battered Florida this week.
Companies are going to continue addressing diversity and inclusion because they're being held accountable in new ways, including from politicians.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is pushing back this week against charges that she’s an “extremist,” saying the liberal policy prescriptions she champions are in a far different category than the violence sometimes promoted on the far right. In an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, the Queens liberal acknowledged that some voters are thirsty for policymakers…
More than 160 newly elected and returning Republicans have denied or cast doubts on Joe Biden’s presidential win in 2020.
Fans think Pete Davidson was edited out of 'The Kardashians' and are "absolutely fuming."
Married at First Sight couple Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson announced they have called it quits after a year of marriage. Read on for their joint statement.
Scientists were 'afraid' to develop an RSV vaccine after one trialed in the '60s made kids sicker. Now two safe vaccines are close to approval.
Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy faces opposition from a faction of Trump loyalists within his own party, leaving the future of House GOP leadership uncertain if the party secures a majority
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her reelection campaign against challenger Adam Laxalt
Earlier this week, Bankman-Fried's net worth was $16 billion, then it plunged to $1 billion on Wednesday, before hitting zero late Thursday.
Neither side has taken credit for damaging the Antonivsky Bridge, which spans the Dnipro River in Kherson, Ukraine.
With odds of a split U.S. Congress rising, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that lawmakers' failure to raise the statutory limit on U.S. debt posed a "huge threat" to America's credit rating and functioning of U.S. financial markets. Yellen told Reuters in an interview in New Delhi on Friday that cooperation is still possible with Republicans on some issues, but lifting the debt ceiling is a non-negotiable item. Some Republicans have threatened to use the next hike in the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling as leverage to force concessions from U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
The former president's online rant packed significantly less of a punch because of a hilariously misspelled word.
The district has been held by Republicans since 2011.
The Arizona Republic's opinion team helps translate what voters were thinking in key midterm races as the smoke clears.
Nevada Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is inching closer to Republican Adam Laxalt's lead after more ballot results were counted Friday night.
After Democrat Mark Kelly won his Senate race, the former president cried "scam and voter fraud."
Several Senate Republicans on Friday called for the Senate GOP’s leadership elections to be postponed a day after news emerged that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) had been considering a long-shot bid to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) atop the conference. Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), Mike Lee (Utah), Ted Cruz (Texas) and…