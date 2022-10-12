USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll: Endangered Democrat in Nevada Senate race sees her lead shrink

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the most endangered Democratic senator on the ballot on Nov. 8, holds the smallest of leads over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, 46%-44%, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds.

Laxalt has shown momentum since the USA TODAY Network survey in August, narrowing a 7 percentage-point gap after hammering his rival on the economy and gaining ground among Hispanic voters.

At stake in the Silver State could be control of the Senate, now split 50-50 and controlled by the Democrats, thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. The net loss of a single seat would give Republicans a majority.

The Nevada governor’s race is also tight: 44% for Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, who is 1 point ahead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, at 43%.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Democratic senators in toss-up races in other states have seen their prospects brighten a bit in recent weeks. Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia is enmeshed in controversy over his past personal behavior and the GOP’s Don Bolduc in New Hampshire has struggled to explain his position on debunked allegations that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly in Arizona and Michael Bennet in Colorado have opened single-digit leads in statewide surveys.

But Nevada’s race remains squarely within the margin of error. In September, Laxalt led by 1 to 4 points in a half-dozen statewide surveys. The new USA TODAY/Suffolk poll shows Cortez Masto up a bit, by 2 points.

The survey of 500 likely midterm voters, taken by landline and cellphone Oct. 4-7, has an error margin of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Midterms: At Herschel Walker campaign event, Ga. GOP candidate denies abortion report as supporters stick with him

People wait in line to vote at a polling place Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Inflation and abortion at the top of voters’ minds

Concern about inflation and the economy dominates in Nevada, the top issue for 43% of likely voters. Almost half of those surveyed, 46%, say their standard of living is worse now than it was two years ago. Only 16% say it’s better.

Story continues

By 46%-39%, Nevadans say the state is on the wrong track, not heading in the right direction.

One in 4 cite abortion as the top issue. Asked how much impact abortion views would have on their choice of a candidate in November, using a scale of 1 to 10, 40% of those surveyed chose 10 – the most powerful possible impact.

Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the midterm election races to watch

Since the Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, which had recognized access to abortion as a constitutionally protected right, more than a dozen states have moved to ban abortion services, and abortion rights supporters have been energized across the country.

Laxalt, who opposes abortion rights and praised the high court’s decision as a “historic victory,” has been trying to defuse the issue. A referendum in 1990 made abortion access “settled law” in the state, he says.

“Nevada was and will remain a pro-choice state,” he wrote in an op-ed for the USA TODAY Network.

Cortez Masto warns that state law may not be enough to stop a Senate under Republican control.

“I’ve been saying for months now that some of my colleagues would never be satisfied with just overturning Roe, and that they wouldn’t rest until there was a national abortion ban,” she said on the Senate floor last month.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is surrounded by supporters as she attends a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Previously: Ruling overturning Roe v. Wade sparks debate about Supreme Court's legitimacy amid partisan passions

How Laxalt has tightened the race

Laxalt has tightened the Senate race since August by driving up Cortez Masto’s unfavorable ratings – to 45% now from 39% then – and by expanding his appeal among Hispanic voters. Cortez Masto led among Hispanics by 18 points in August, 48%-30%. Her advantage has now been cut to 7 points, 49%-42%.

The economic message Laxalt has emphasized has resonated with many Latinos, said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center: “Forty-eight percent of Hispanics named the economy/inflation as the No. 1 issue, higher than whites (43%) and Blacks (23%).”

But he noted that Hispanics also reported lower motivation to vote, 66% compared with 77% of whites and 72% of Blacks.

Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt hopes to unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Both candidates have solidified support within their parties. Cortez Masto is backed by 89% of Democrats, Laxalt by 87% of Republicans. Independents favor Laxalt by 40%-36%. The two sides are matched in intensity: 46% of the backers of each say they are “extremely” motivated to vote.

But the survey found a yawning gender gap. Female voters support Cortez Masto by 17 points, 53%-36%. Male voters support Laxalt by 15 points, 52%-37%.

Former president Donald Trump’s favorable-unfavorable rating in Nevada is a dismal 38%-55%. President Joe Biden’s favorable-unfavorable rating is a shade better, at 42%-51%, though also a net negative. His job-approval rating in the state was 41% approve, 53% disapprove.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll: Nevada Senate race nearly a tie