Democrats hurtle toward impeachment, but not without friction

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has survived plenty of scandals as both candidate and president, from the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he was heard bragging about groping women, to the Russia investigation, which some thought would prove so damaging he would last but a few months in the White House.

But now Trump faces what could be the gravest challenge to his presidency, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that she would back a formal impeachment inquiry, something she has resisted doing for months.

“The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said in a brief address to the nation from Capitol Hill on Tuesday afternoon. She said that six House investigating committees — Intelligence, Oversight, Judiciary, Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, and Ways and Means — would be “moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

The announcement came shortly after Pelosi met with House Democrats. One person who was in the room for that meeting told Yahoo News that there was “no confidence in leadership to do it well.” In particular, that person said some Democrats pushed for the creation of a single select panel to carry out the impeachment investigation.

Pelosi resisted that push, however, in effect leaving the House Judiciary Committee in charge of all impeachment proceedings.

“She said in the meeting that she is telling the chairs [of the five committees other than Judiciary] to pass along relevant information to the Judiciary Committee,” a House staffer told Yahoo News.

That means, the staffer added, that any possible articles of impeachment would originate in the Judiciary Committee before being sent for a vote in the full House.

That approach is how some Democrats have wanted to proceed all along, even as others in the caucus groused about the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., whom they saw as ineffectively conducting hearings involving potentially crucial witnesses like former 2016 Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

“This is an emergency. We don’t have the luxury of time [with] another committee,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

The creation of a select committee would require considerable time to allocate funding and pick staff, which some members saw as an undesirable delay for a process that is already likely to drift into the heart of a presidential campaign this winter and next spring.

A critical subtext is that progressives in the House also see Nadler — and the Judiciary Committee as a whole — as more progressive than Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and the Intelligence Committee, one staffer said.

The shift came days after revelations that during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked him to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter, a businessman with dealings in the country. The elder Biden is seeking to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election, making the request for an investigation a seeming act of political retribution.

As Washington spent a day in the grip of feverish impeachment speculation, Trump was in New York, attending the United Nations General Assembly. Trying to quell the furor over the Ukraine matter, Trump said he would release the full transcript of his phone call with Zelensky on Wednesday.

But that gesture was not enough for Democrats, who insist on seeing a complaint filed by a whistleblower in the intelligence community that first described the allegedly problematic phone call.

“We need the complaint,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at a press availability in the U.S. Capitol shortly after Trump announced that he would release the transcript of the phone call. “Simply releasing the transcript is not going to come close to ending the need of the American public and the Congress to see what actually happened.” Late Tuesday evening, White House officials said they were planning to release the whistleblower’s complaint as well as the Inspector General’s report on it by the end of the week.