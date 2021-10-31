Democrats' impasse due to 'broken trust' between progressives and moderates: Scott
The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."
The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump wants to block files belonging to Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Kayleigh McEnany.
The Washington Post reported the email exchange between John Eastman and Mike Pence's aide as the mob entered the Capitol.
The group, which maintains a secretive compound in Albania, was listed as a terrorist organization until 2012 and has little popular support in Iran.
When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the World Series. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F—- Joe Biden.”
Donald Trump's deputy director of communications told fact-checkers the purported statement "is not a real press release."
LawsuitJust days before the presidential election, supporters of then-President Donald Trump ambushed a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, leaving staffers fearful for their safety and repeatedly calling local law officials for help.But the City of San Marcos “refused to help,” instead privately mocking the Democratic staffers stuck on the bus and calling them “tards,” according to text messages and 911 audio recordings detailed in an amended federal lawsuit.The Oct. 30 “Trump Train” inciden
The company was asking for S.C. customers to pay millions more, some of it to pay for out-of-state costs.
Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.
A House Democrat proposal to reform Social Security is being reintroduced to Congress. The new version of the bill, dubbed Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, is now aimed at drawing more support...
On Tuesday, Irvine Vice-Mayor Tammy Kim was subjected to racism and xenophobia during a council meeting for a project to build a veterans cemetery in the city. About the meeting: City officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the site where they would put an Orange County veterans cemetery, according to Voice of OC. After hours of debate, lawmakers voted four to one that Gypsum Canyon would be the official area for the cemetery and not Irvine.
The claimed the stunt was to remind Virginians of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally and the "Republican Party's embrace of those values."
Georgia’s national elections commission says candidates from the ruling party have won the mayoral races in the country’s five largest cities, but the opposition is claiming fraud. Near-complete results announced Sunday by the Central Elections Commission showed the Georgian Dream party winning the vote in the capital Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Poti and Batumi. Nika Melia, head of the main opposition party United National Movement and Tbilisi mayoral candidate, claimed that “the victories gained by the opposition in many municipalities were taken away ... like they never happened.”
Trump's 2017 tax law limited the SALT deduction tax break. Some Democrats want to bring it back but AOC argues it's "a giveaway to the rich."
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyNow that a Brazilian Congressional panel has voted to recommend that President Jair Bolsonaro—whom Donald Trump has endorsed for re-election—should be charged with incitement to crime, violation of social rights, and crimes against humanity for his abysmal and lethal pandemic response, it is perhaps time that we considered similar charges against U.S. political leaders for their nonfeasance and negligent policies during the pandemic.Too m
"The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary," John Eastman emailed Pence's aide as rioters barged through the Capitol.
“If you think it’s racist and fascist out here now, oh, just wait until all of Trump’s monsters are unleashed," warned the MSNBC anchor.
"Republicans who clearly know better ... reliably swallow their misgivings and go along with the party line," the economist wrote in The New York Times.
Boris Johnson has urged Brussels to rein in France as Britain accused Emmanuel Macron of engaging in a “pattern” of threats against the UK.
Biden bus should “drive defensively," quipped a San Marcos Police corporal who refused to help as pro-Trump truckers swarmed campaign vehicles last year.
America's democratic norms are slowly being eroded. Unless Democrats do something to stop this autocratic power grab, we're all screwed.