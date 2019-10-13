Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is ‘baseless, unconstitutional’

Pat Cipollone, White House counsel: “President Donald Trump and his administration reject your baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process. Your unprecedented actions have left the President with no choice. In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the executive branch and all future occupants of the office of the presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry.”

David O. Stewart, USA TODAY: "A popular saying among lawyers is that if the facts are against you, argue the law; if the law is against you, argue the facts. And 'if the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.' Cipollone took that last alternative in his Tuesday letter to leaders of the House of Representatives, announcing that the Trump White House will provide neither witnesses nor testimony in response to the House impeachment inquiry. If that letter were produced by a law student, the grade would be an F."

The Wall Street Journal, The Editorial Board: “A president and Congress controlled by opposing parties fight over documents all the time. We don’t recall Democrats fretting when President Bill Clinton made executive-privilege claims that were more sweeping than President Richard Nixon’s during Watergate. The media that now profess horror at Trump raised not a whit of concern when Attorney General Eric Holder denied documents to Congress and was held in contempt.”

Paul Kane, The Washington Post: “Normally, a president in such peril would simply turn this fight into a battle between him and Congress — something Trump has been doing — and usually that sets a path to victory because Congress is such a reviled institution. ... But there are some early signs that Democrats might be able to weather this storm, or at least that congressional Republicans could come out of this situation in much worse shape. ... Democrats, in some ways, are now taking President Lincoln’s 1858 words to heart, not merely as observers of public sentiment but forcefully engaged in trying to shape voters’ minds. ... ‘Consequently he who molds public sentiment, goes deeper than he who enacts statutes or pronounces decisions,’ Lincoln wrote. ‘He makes statutes and decisions possible or impossible.’ ”

Samantha Vinograd, CNN: "As the House prepares to meet with a mix of current and former administration officials this week — including Fiona Hill, a former top Russia and Ukraine official at the White House, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Deputy Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian affairs George Kent, and senior adviser to the secretary of State Ulrich Brechbuhl — the world is watching to see just what these staffers have to say about where and when Trump's personal insecurities trumped our national security. ... The House has said that more depositions will be scheduled — and this may be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to officials wanting to share their experiences with Congress. The White House and the State Department may try to block officials from speaking up, but that may only motivate them further."

