Democrats Imperil White House Plan to Wean US Off Russian Uranium

Ari Natter
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Key congressional Democrats are balking at a White House request for $1.5 billion in upcoming government funding legislation for a cache of enriched uranium, imperiling a top priority of the Biden administration aimed at weaning the US off of Russian imports of the fuel used in nuclear reactors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The request is part of a broader plan to spend billions to create a US-based industry for uranium enrichment and other services needed to create reactor fuel through the purchase of the raw material from domestic producers. The issue has been a major focus for Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and others in the Biden administration who are concerned about the reliance on Russia, which overall supplies more than 50% of global enriched uranium.

But some key Democrats on both the House and Senate appropriations committee who are charged with doling out the funds have expressed concerns about the administration’s request, with some questioning the need for the money with no sanctions in place on Russian uranium imports, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person, who was granted anonymity to discuss non-public deliberations, cautioned the situation was fluid and no final decisions had been made.

“I’m concerned by the amount,” Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat who chairs the Senate Appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over the funding. “That’s an awful lot of money.”

The White House Office of Management and Budget declined to comment.

In their request, the Office of Management and Budget said it was needed for the creation of a “reliable fuel supply” for both the nation’s fleet of existing commercial reactors as well as a new breed of advanced reactors now under development.

The White House wants the funding as part of a must-pass bill needed to keep the US government open after Sept. 30.

The appeal comes as the Biden administration continues to weigh slapping sanctions on Russia’s state-owned atomic energy company, Rosatom Corp., in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s also possible Russia could decide to halt exports of enriched uranium.

The Biden administration has described the US’s reliance on Russian imports of uranium “a vulnerability” for both national and economic security. The Energy Department has made the case that any interruption in the supply of enriched Russian uranium could cause operational disruptions at commercial nuclear reactors.

Read more: Energy chief asks Manchin for domestic uranium enrichment funds

Russia accounted for 16.5% of the uranium imported into the US in 2020 and 23% of the enriched uranium needed to power US commercial nuclear reactors.

The US only has one remaining commercial enrichment facility, in New Mexico, which is owned by Urenco Ltd., a British, German and Dutch consortium. Bethesda, Maryland-based Centrus Energy Corp. is constructing an enrichment facility in Ohio.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UN board calls on Russia to leave Ukraine nuclear plant

    The U.N. atomic agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution Thursday calling on Moscow to immediately end its occupation of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, where shelling of the facility and nearby areas in recent weeks heightened fears of a possible radiation disaster. Poland and Canada proposed the resolution on behalf of Ukraine, which is not a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s top decision-making body. Russia and China voted against it while seven Asian and African countries abstained.

  • South Africa Lays Out Climate Demands to Rich Polluters Ahead of COP27

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations expect rich countries to commit more funding to adapt to global warming and a financing mechanism to help them cope with natural disasters when they meet at the COP27 climate summit in November, South African Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum

  • Purepoint Uranium Defines Eight Drill Targets at 100% Owned Carson Lake and Russell South Projects

    Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today released the interpreted results of its summer airborne gravity/magnetic survey over their 100% owned Carson Lake and Russell South Uranium Projects which lie on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada."We are excited to add these new prospects to our pipeline of drill-ready projects and will be evaluating them for inclusion .

  • Shortages of water after Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih

    Oleksandr Shumilin - Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 21:34 After the Russian missile attack at hydrotechnical structures in Kryvyi Rih, there are shortages of water in the city. Source: Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council Mykola Lukashuk's post; Mayor of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul on Telegram Lukashuk's Quote: "There was a missile attack in Kryvyi Rih this evening.

  • Same-Sex Marriage Bill in Senate Gets Delayed Until After Midterm Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate backers of a bill to ensure federal recognition of same-sex marriages abruptly delayed a vote on the legislation until after the midterm elections, aiming to lessen the partisan heat and ensure enough Republican support for passage. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-

  • Louisiana Approves City’s Flood Funds After Clash Over Abortion

    (Bloomberg) -- The Louisiana Bond Commission has approved a $39 million line of credit to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans needed to build a critical flood-control plant, after delaying it twice over city officials rebuking the state’s abortion ban.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited En

  • More Manhattan workers returning to office - survey

    Nearly 50% of Manhattan office workers are expected to return by the end of 2022 as efforts by financial, real estate and law firms and other employers to bring workers back more than two years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic gain traction, a survey released on Thursday said. New York, one of the largest commercial real estate markets in the world and an epicenter of the U.S. pandemic, saw its office towers empty as workers stayed home or moved elsewhere. More than 160 major Manhattan office employers revealed workers are increasingly working from the office and the number of fully remote workers has dropped since April 2022, according to the survey by The Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit membership organization of over 300 business leaders and companies.

  • Luxury brand ETFs give investors diverse exposure amid inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian outlines the various luxury brand ETFs currently being offered to allow investors' exposure to high-end car and fashion labels.

  • SCOTUS Declines to Block Order Forcing University to Allow LGBTQ+ Club

    The court's order is a rare loss, for now, for supporters of religious liberty at the Supreme Court.

  • GOP Lawmakers Want to Know Who on Biden’s Staff Would Get Student Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- The top Republicans on two House committees want details from the White House on whether any administration officials who worked on President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan will personally benefit from it.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ Upgr

  • EXPLAINER: Ethereum is ditching its 'miners.' Why?

    A complex software change to the cryptocurrency ethereum holds the potential to dramatically reduce its energy consumption — and resulting climate-related pollution. With the change enacted late Wednesday, ethereum — the world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency after bitcoin — has effectively eliminated the energy-intensive task of “mining” new coins on its blockchain. Mining requires enormous computing power, which translates to huge energy consumption and, in many areas, greater greenhouse gas emissions at older power plants.

  • VP Harris’ border comments reveal mass amnesty remains top administration priority

    Vice President Kamala Harris has renewed calls by the Biden administration for a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrant already in the U.S.

  • Man dies in Livingston Co. Jail just hours after his arrest; family now demanding answers

    Man dies in Livingston County Jail just hours after his arrest; family now demanding answers

  • Reparations Advocates Tell California Gov. Gavin Newsom: Don’t Extend Legislation Deadline

    A couple of months ago, The Root wrote about California’s progress in potentially becoming the first state to offer reparations to those who are descendants of the slave trade in the United States. First, there was a 500-page report released in June documenting how the U.S. could address the wrongs done to African Americans. Then, there was the task of the state looking into who would gain any monetary benefits from a potential payout. Now, reparations advocates are pushing back on a bill that w

  • Trump warns of 'problems' like 'we've never seen' if he's indicted

    It’s not the first time Republicans have hinted at potential civil unrest.

  • Ken Burns Compares DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard Shipment of Migrants to the Holocaust: ‘Straight Out of the Authoritarian Playbook’ (Video)

    The Florida governor has joined Texas' Greg Abbott in sending illegal immigrants to liberal hubs

  • Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'

    A key Senate Democrat informed Insider of the decision just one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her chamber could vote on a bill this month.

  • EU leader says the bloc was wrong not to listen to countries who warned about Putin for years

    Ursula von der Leyen admitted on Wednesday that the EU was too slow to heed warnings — even from its own members — about Putin.

  • Putin’s ‘revenge’ on Zelenskyy for visiting Izyum makes him look weak, says political expert

    Against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to the city of Izyum, recently liberated from Russian occupiers, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin now looks ludicrous, not courageous, political analyst Petro Oleshchuk said on the air of Radio NV on Sept. 15.

  • New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says

    Donald Trump hasn't managed to buy his way out of Attorney General Letitia James' looming lawsuit against his business, The Times reported.