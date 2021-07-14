Democrats to investigate Arizona’s conspiracy-driven pro-Trump audit

Contractors working for Florida-based Cyber Ninjas review 2020 election ballots in an “audit” ordered by Arizona Republicans in the state senate. (AP)

The House Oversight Committee will investigate a partisan vote “audit” of more than 2 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona, where Republicans in the state senate are leading a review of 2020 election results performed by a private company whose founder supported Donald Trump’s election lies and the “Stop the Steal” campaign.

In a wide-ranging request for documents, the Democratic committee chairs have asked whether the firm, Cyber Ninjas, had any communications with the former president and his administration or campaign officials, Maricopa County officials, and Trump-linked associates Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, who have amplified “stolen election” conspiracy theories and other vote fraud falsehoods.

The committee is “seeking to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your company in Arizona protects the right to vote or is instead an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine confidence in America’s elections, and reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain,” chairs Carolyn Maloney and Jamie Raskin wrote.

The committee gave Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan two weeks to respond to the request, sent on 14 July.

More follows...

