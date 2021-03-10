Democrats just slashed poverty. Now they need to make it permanent.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Cooper
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The House of Representatives passed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief measure, on Wednesday. It now goes to President Biden for his signature. This will have an extraordinary poverty-fighting effect. An Urban Institute analysis found: "Poverty would fall about 42 percent for Black, non-Hispanic people, 39 percent for Hispanic people, and 34 percent for white, non-Hispanic people." This will be by far the biggest attack on American poverty since the 1960s.

However, most of the big parts of the bill last just one year, which is obviously not ideal. This includes the expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which is probably the most important poverty-fighting measure overall, because the biggest group of people in deep poverty are single-parent families. Democrats' initial idea was to make the expanded CTC (which is much larger and now no longer requires labor income to claim) permanent, but the plan couldn't get through the Senate reconciliation process that way. That's a simple matter of passing a permanent bill, perhaps with some tax hikes to compensate.

While they're at it, Democrats should fix some technical problems with the expansion. The IRS will be sending out advance CTC checks each month, but based on annual qualification metrics. Instead the Social Security Administration should be sending out the checks, with whatever means test Democrats want to apply done through taxes.

Additionally, while the CTC expansion will greatly help a lot of very desperate people who will still not quite be pushed over the official poverty line, the Urban Institute analysis finds that the part of the bill that reduces top-line poverty the most is the round of $1,400 assistance checks, which by itself will cut the poverty rate by 3.5 percentage points. There's no reason why the $1,400 checks — which are extraordinarily popular — can't also be made permanent. As Matt Bruenig suggests at the People's Policy Project, we could consider it a universal holiday bonus for all.

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Did Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?
What does Joe Manchin really want?

Recommended Stories

  • Covid-19: Brazil experts issue warning as hospitals 'close to collapse'

    Experts fear Brazil's variants may slow down pandemic recovery, as intensive care units there fill up.

  • Mexico leans on China after Biden rules out vaccines sharing in short term

    Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spearheaded efforts to attain more help from China, Ebrard said. "As a result of a process personally led by the president of the republic, we have received the confirmation that we will have an expansion of up to 22 million doses," Ebrard said during Lopez Obrador's regular news conference.

  • Sen. Hagerty on border ‘crisis,’ election bill

    Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discusses the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border on ‘America Reports.’ He also expresses criticism of Democrats’ proposed election security bill, which he calls a ‘complete power grab.’

  • House passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, clearing it for Biden to sign

    The House of Representatives passed a sweeping $1.9 trillion economic package intended to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, giving President Joe Biden the first big political victory of his administration.

  • Houston Texans add Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator

    The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley's staff. Smith, who will also hold the title of associate head coach, coached at Illinois from 2016 until he was fired in December. Smith led the Bears to the NFC title in 2006 before losing in the Super Bowl to the Colts.

  • Relief package expected to cut child poverty in half: White House CEA member

    Heather Boushey, member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill and outlook on the economy.

  • How the franchise tag impacts the Colts

    Indy has plenty of targets in free agency.

  • Video captures the shocking moment NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson sees Twin Towers collapse from space

    NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson was the only US citizen not on earth when the 9/11 attacks took place

  • Piers Morgan doubles down on his Meghan comments after quitting British TV show

    The Duchess of Sussex complained to British broadcaster ITV about comments by "Good Morning Britain" anchor Piers Morgan regarding her mental health.

  • Piers Morgan quit 'Good Morning Britain' after his bosses told him to apologize on air for his Meghan Markle comments, reports say

    Morgan quit the morning show after receiving widespread criticism and complaints for questioning Markle's mental health.

  • A Tale Old and New as Another Royal Wife Breaks Free

    Anyone who remembers the funeral of Diana, the Princess of Wales, in 1997 can’t help being haunted by the wrenching sight of her two young sons, Princes William and Harry, walking slowly behind her coffin as it made its way to Westminster Abbey. Their hands were clasped in front; their heads were bowed. Harry looked so small in his suit. That image has reverberated down the years, a ghostly reminder of the princes’ traumatic childhood, and it hovered again in the background as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night. While the British tabloids like to cast Meghan in the villainous role of the Duchess of Windsor — the U.S. divorcée who lured away their king in 1936 and lived with him in bitter exile, causing an irreparable family rift — Harry and Meghan seem determined to position her instead as a latter-day Diana, a woman mistreated by her in-laws, more sinned against than sinning. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Harry has often spoken with anguish and bitterness about what happened to Diana all those years ago when she was cast out of the royal family after her divorce from Prince Charles and later died in a car wreck in a Parisian underpass, the paparazzi in hot pursuit. He raised the subject again Sunday, drawing parallels between the experiences of his mother and his wife and saying, of Diana, that he has “felt her presence through this whole process.” It felt Shakespearean, the sense of history repeating itself through the immutable structure of a royal lineage and an ancient institution — while a prince spoke of breaking free from the old patterns and finding a new way forward. Harry made the comparison explicit Sunday when he referred to the “constant barrage” of criticism and racist attacks on his wife. “What I was seeing was history repeating itself,” he said, though he described the treatment of Meghan as “far more dangerous” because of the ubiquity of social media and the corrosive element of racism. Meghan’s discussion in the interview of her mental health struggles as a royal wife, of loneliness and desolation and thoughts of suicide, were reminiscent of Diana’s account of the bulimia and depression that consumed her during her own marriage. Both women said they had desperately sought help from the family, only to be ignored and rebuffed. “When I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother,” Harry said. “When you can see something happening in the same kind of way, anybody would ask for help.” But just as with his mother, when Meghan pleaded for help, he said, none was forthcoming. Instead, the family dismissed her concerns and told her, essentially, to keep her head down. The couple were repeatedly told: “This is how it is. This is just how it is,” Harry said. There are many parallels between Meghan and Diana. Like Diana, Meghan married into a family that did not understand her and believed she would conform, without complaint, to royal customs and protocol. As with Diana, when Meghan proved unable or unwilling to toe the family line, she said, the palace did nothing to dispel the emerging public narrative that she was demanding, petulant, entitled. And like Diana, Meghan found herself hounded by the tabloids, which accused her of constantly seeking attention while happily filling their pages with stories about her. But there are differences, too, beyond the fact that Diana was white and Meghan is biracial, and the fact that Diana’s marriage fell apart, while Meghan has a strong marriage and a fierce champion in Harry. Diana was just 20, and very sheltered and naive, when she and Charles married; Meghan was 36 and worldly, having made her own living for years, when she married Harry. She was also divorced, with a high-profile job as an actress. And Meghan is American, with a U.S. sensibility. Diana came from a culture of reticence in which tradition is venerated; Meghan comes from one where it is normal to ask for help, to discuss your feelings and to suggest that there might be better, newer ways of doing things. Still there were more than a few hints of Diana when Meghan sat down with Oprah for the interview. Meghan wore a diamond bracelet that had once been Diana’s. (Diana’s most famous piece of jewelry, her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, can now be found on the finger of Prince William’s wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.) Then there was the interview itself. The bold decision of a royal wife to level criticisms against her husband’s family in a televised special was reminiscent of Diana’s 1995 interview with the BBC. That was the one in which, in somber tones, she revealed that her marriage had always been doomed because there were “three of us” in it: her, Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles, his longtime lover and later his wife. But it was Harry who most pointedly invoked his mother Sunday. He said he believed Diana would have been angry and sad at the couple’s treatment. And he said she would have supported their decision to leave Britain and seek a new life away from the constraints of the royal family. Given her experience, he said, his own plight had an air of inevitability to it. “Touching back on what you asked me — what my mum would think of this — I think she saw it coming,” he told Oprah. “But ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy.” For Harry, there is the added element of knowing that his father caused his mother pain, and that Charles knew how unhappy she was as a royal wife. Now, he told Oprah, he and Charles have had a falling-out over Meghan, with his father at one point refusing to take his calls. “There’s a lot to work through here,” Harry said. “I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. At the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.” Toward the end of the interview, Harry spoke of his son, Archie, and his new life in California. He sounded both loving — and wistful. For a moment, he seemed to be recalling how it felt to be without a mother at the age of 12. “The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of his bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides,” he said. “Which is something I was never able to do when I was young.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A historic housing crisis has America in its grip. Can Marcia Fudge save the day?

    Marcia Fudge was confirmed Wednesday as secretary of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development amid a historic housing crisis.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Anna Sorokin: Fake heiress jailed for fraud who has book and Netflix series coming out says ‘in a way’ crime pays

    Sorokin has been flooded with media requests for interviews since her release

  • 86-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle that crashed through repair shop garage, police say

    The reason as to why the SUV involved in the deadly pedestrian crash busted through the garage doors remains unclear.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Lauren Boebert under fire after releasing Pelosi attack ad with gunshot sound effect

    Congresswoman says Democrats want to ‘protect themselves’ with security fences, despite events of 6 January

  • 'WandaVision' director says Elizabeth Olsen's input is the reason the Scarlet Witch costume can 'actually function'

    Director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was "so practical that she immediately put it on" and gave feedback.

  • Michigan Zoom hearing adjourned when attorney spots alleged assaulter, victim in same home

    A Michigan attorney said she was "extremely scared" for the safety of an alleged assault victim, who appeared to be in the same home as the defendant.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.