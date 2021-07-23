Democrats lambaste FBI over handling of Kavanaugh tips

Democrats lambaste FBI over handling of Kavanaugh tips
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kathryn Watson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Democrats are lambasting the FBI and demanding answers after learning the bureau had received 4,500 tips about then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that it had forwarded to the White House Counsel's Office. 

According to a June 30 letter sent by FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson to Democratic senators, the bureau received over 4,500 tips after setting up a tip line during Kavanaugh's tumultuous 2018 Senate confirmation process. 

Because the FBI's role was to conduct federal background investigations on behalf of the Office of White House Counsel, its security division provided "all relevant tips to the Office of White House Counsel," according to the FBI letter. 

Tyson reminded senators that the FBI's role in background investigations isn't to adjudicate security clearances — its work is "purely fact finding." If it "becomes aware of new information that raises questions about the candidate's suitability or trustworthiness," the FBI notifies the entity that requested the investigation but won't begin a supplemental investigation unless the entity asks for one.

The White House Counsel, which requested the background investigation, "sets the parameters of a limited inquiry," the FBI said, noting the bureau interviewed 10 individuals as a part of that limited inquiry, separate from the 49 people its background investigation arm had interviewed. 

"Because the FBI was again acting in its role as an ISP and not as a criminal investigative entity, the authorities, policies and procedures used to investigate criminal matters did not apply," the FBI letter said. 

Senate Democrats, in a letter to the FBI Friday, blasted the bureau for its handling of the thousands of tips about the Supreme Court nominee. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct as a young person, although no criminal charges were filed and he was narrowly confirmed by the Senate, 50-48, in October 2018.

"Your letter fails to explain how the FBI reviewed and assessed the tips, or whether the bureau conducted any interviews related to information received through the tip line or otherwise pursued tips," wrote Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Chris Coons, Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy, Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono and Cory Booker.  

"If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all," the senators wrote. 

It isn't clear what happened to the 4,500 tips once they reached the White House Counsel's Office, and the Democratic senators want to learn more about this. 

The FBI's June 30 letter is the result of nearly two years of requests from Whitehouse and Coons, who have been pressing FBI Director Christopher Wray for answers about how it handled inquiries surrounding Kavanaugh. 

The senators are urging the FBI to hand over any records about the tip line, and the "relevant tips" described by the FBI, among other things, giving the FBI until August 31 to respond. 

Body cameras capture the chaos as police respond to a 911 call from a frantic young woman

Sneak peek: The Case Against Mary Katherine Higdon

Low vaccination rates and Delta variant fuel COVID-19 surge in U.S.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany toughens rules for travel from Spain, Netherlands

    Germany is listing Spain and the Netherlands as “high-incidence areas,” meaning that most people arriving from those countries who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to go into quarantine from next week. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Friday that the change will take effect on Tuesday. The change of status in the middle of the summer travel season will inconvenience some people traveling from Spain, a hugely popular tourist destination for Germans, and likely put off more would-be vacationers.

  • From 'congratulations' to 'fully canceled': California cafe owners hit roadblock

    After more than a year of heavy losses at their two cafes in the San Francisco Bay Area, Amy and Chris Hillyard were relieved to get word in May that they'd been approved for a $381,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The money was from a fund earmarked by Congress for restaurants hurt by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, like the Hillyards' Farley's SF and Farley's East operations. Equal to their losses last year, it would let the couple pay back debt, hire new employees, expand opening hours, replace a broken freezer, buy tables and chairs for outdoor dining, and do all the other things Chris Hillyard says need to get done "to get back to normal and be ready for normal, come September," when more workers might be expected to return to nearby office buildings.

  • Exclusive-Facebook's Kustomer deal set to face EU antitrust investigation

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Facebook's acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer is set to trigger a full-scale EU antitrust investigation next month, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday. The European Commission will conclude its preliminary review of the deal on Aug. 2 after which it will begin an in-depth 90-day investigation, the people said. Facebook has until July 26 to offer concessions to stave off the investigation but is unlikely to do so because of the difficulty of finding the right remedies to address competition concerns, the people said on condition of anonymity.

  • World's first 3D printed steel bridge weighing 4.9 tons opens to public in Amsterdam

    On July 15, the world's first 3D printed steel bridge created by the Imperial College London was unveiled in Amsterdam. It weights 4.9 tons.

  • Gamma coronavirus variant detected in Russia, Ifax reports

    The Gamma variant of the novel coronavirus, first found in Brazil, has been detected in small quantities in Russia, the Interfax news agency cited the developer behind Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine as saying on Thursday. Russia faces a surge in coronavirus cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. On Thursday, Russia reported 24,471 new COVID-19 cases and 796 deaths related to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

  • U.S. seeks 'reliable, predictable' way forward with N. Korea

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The United States is seeking a "reliable, predictable and constructive" way to secure progress in stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday. Sherman made the remarks following a meeting with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun in Seoul on the second leg of her Asian tour. The two sides discussed how to reopen negotiations after North Korea brushed off the Biden administration's proposals for talks, casting a cloud over prospects for dismantling its nuclear and missile programmes.

  • Azerbaijan jails 13 Armenian military personnel for six years -court

    An Azerbaijan court late on Thursday sentenced 13 members of Armenia's armed forces to six years in prison, finding them guilty of illegally crossing the border, weapons possession and terrorism offences. Armenia had no immediate reaction to the sentencing. Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week war last year in which Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had long controlled in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

  • Fox News guest says network’s anchors are ‘virtue signalling’ by backing vaccinations

    Both the Fox News host and the conservative activist have spent months undermining the vaccination effort

  • FBI ignored tips on Kavanaugh, Senate Dems charge

    Seven Democratic senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018. The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Coons, said a letter they received from the FBI last month shows the agency gathered over 4,500 tips relating to Kavanaugh without any apparent further action by investigators. Written by FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson, the letter said the most "relevant" of the 4,500 tips were referred to lawyers in President Donald Trump's White House whose handling of them remains unclear. She added that the FBI had conducted a background check, not a criminal investigation, so (quote) "the authorities, policies, and procedures used to investigate criminal matters did not apply." That didn’t sit well with Democrats, who sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray this week, in which Coons wrote (quote), "If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all." Kavanaugh’s nomination blew up into a personal and political drama when university professor Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1982. Kavanaugh denied the allegations in angry and tearful testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Neither Kavanaugh nor Ford were interviewed for the FBI probe, and Democrats have long thought it was a sham. An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. A lawyer for Kavanaugh during his confirmation battle also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ford's lawyers said in a statement that the new revelations show the FBI investigation was of limited value.

  • Targeted for his Twitter handle, man dies after 'swatting' call sends police to his home

    Mark Herring, 60, suffered a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

  • Supreme Court excessive force ruling could be 'a big deal,' lawyer says

    The Supreme Court last month remanded a lower court's ruling that police officers who used excessive force on a 27-year-old man who died in their custody were protected because they didn't know their actions were unconstitutional. "The Supreme Court has summarily vacated a pro-officer decision by a lower court in an excessive force case," Taylor told ABC News. "So this is a big deal, not only because of what the Supreme Court said but also because of what it will be for the record going forward."

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • House Freedom Caucus asks McCarthy to try to remove Pelosi as speaker

    The request is a sign of increasing levels of GOP anger toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Gavin Newsom invites world's homeless to California

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged to house and feed the world’s homeless population this week during a whirlwind “Comeback California” tour that is designed to stave off a September recall by angry voters.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Michael Cohen says he thinks Jared Kushner has already flipped on Trump

    Cohen, once Trump's lawyer, speculated that Kushner's absence from legal proceedings so far against the Trump Organization meant something was afoot.

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • KY lawmakers ‘kick out’ more than 170 executive branch employees from Capitol Annex

    The Beshear administration, miffed, says it does not know where ousted employees will go.