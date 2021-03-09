Democrats to launch PR offensive to promote massive Covid relief package

Griffin Connolly
·1 min read
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has stressed that the &#x002018;work is not done&#x002019; on Covid relief until Americans see how it directly helps them. (Getty Images)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has stressed that the ‘work is not done’ on Covid relief until Americans see how it directly helps them. (Getty Images)

With the House of Representatives poised to pass Joe Biden’s historic Covid relief legislation this week, sending it to the president’s desk to be signed into law, now comes the hard part for Democrats: Selling the $1.9trn mammoth to voters.

“The work is not done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to his Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.

“Over the next few weeks and months, we must take every opportunity we get to explain exactly how the American Rescue Plan will work for the American people,” he wrote.

Mr Schumer exhorted his fellow Democrats to join him on a publicity campaign for the landmark pandemic relief legislation, urging them to seize every opportunity to tout the bill’s many “people-focused provisions”: $1,400 stimulus checks for more than eight of every 10 American households, an extension into the summer of the Covid-era federal unemployment benefits programme, the broadened child tax credit, and several other top-line measures.

“We cannot be shy in telling the American people how this historic legislation directly helps them,” Senate Democratic leader wrote.

