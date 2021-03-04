  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democrats limit eligibility for stimulus checks in Senate COVID bill

Grace Segers
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington — President Biden and moderate Senate Democrats have struck a deal to limit eligibility for direct stimulus checks to Americans, lowering the income level for those who would qualify for payments, according to a Democratic source. 

The Senate is set to take up Mr. Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill as early as Wednesday. Since the bill is not expected to attract any Republican votes, all Democrats will need to support the bill in order for it to pass, giving moderate Democrats leverage to make demands of the president and Senate leadership.

Under the agreement, the $1,400 direct payments to taxpayers will begin to phase out at $75,000 for individuals, with no one making more than $80,000 eligible for payments. For couples who file jointly, the phase-out will begin for those making $150,000 and end at $160,000. 

The shift decreases the number of Americans who would have been eligible for payments under the version of the bill passed by the House on Saturday. The House bill also phased out payments for individuals making more than $75,000 and couples making more than $150,000, but payments were capped at incomes of $100,000 and $200,000, respectively.

The proposal to lower caps on the stimulus checks would cut an estimated 17 million people from eligibility, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Their analysis found 297 million adults and children would benefit under the bill passed in the House, but only 280 million people would in the Senate version of the bill. Under both bills, everyone in the bottom 60% of Americans would benefit.  

During the White House press briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the president is pleased with the progress being made on the American Rescue Plan, stating that President Biden has been firm on the checks being $1,400 but that he's been open from the beginning for those to be more targeted with the cutoffs.

"He is comfortable with where the negotiations stand," said Psaki. "Of course, there are going to be ongoing discussions."

The Senate bill also includes $400 per week in supplemental unemployment insurance benefits, which are set to expire on March 14. Those benefits would extend until mid-August. Senator Joe Manchin, who has quickly become one of the most influential lawmakers in the Senate, had suggested that the benefits be lowered to $300 per week.

The deal comes after Mr. Biden talked to Senate Democrats on Tuesday and stressed the urgency to pass the COVID relief package. Mr. Biden also met with moderate Senate Democrats at the White House on Monday to discuss the legislation. Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana, who attended the Monday meeting, told reporters that the discussion was about "targeting the dollars" in the relief package but not reducing it.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan told reporters that the new phase-out of stimulus checks is a "reasonable compromise."

"I know in our caucus, that there's been tremendous goodwill, working through all of these things right and just honest differences of opinion," Stabenow added. "I think we're really in a good spot and, frankly, and the most important thing is to get this done."

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet agreed that he believed the deal was an "appropriate way of bringing this to a successful conclusion." But Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell expressed skepticism, saying that she thought "the package as it was originally crafted is good to go."

House Democrats appeared divided on the deal. Congressman Mark Pocan, the former chair of the Progressive Caucus, told reporters that the phase out was a "silly and stupid" move meant to appease "the one or two people who can hold things up." But House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal said that he was "open to changes in the phase out."

"If you had to pick out or single out one item that more than anything else in the CARES Act saved the American economy, it was the unemployment insurance. So the fact that they have not touched the unemployment insurance with a supplement, I think is a good thing," Neal said, referring to the coronavirus relief bill passed last spring.

Democrats are passing the bill through budget reconciliation, a process which allows for limited debate time and for legislation to pass with a simple majority. There will be 20 hours of debate on the package in the Senate, followed by a "vote-a-rama" in which senators vote on a series of proposed amendments in quick succession. Amendments require simple majority support in order to be added to the bill.

Most amendments are expected to be offered by Republicans seeking to make the process politically painful for Democrats, but Senator Bernie Sanders has said he will introduce an amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Although the bill is largely expected to pass along party lines, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski indicated to reporters on Wednesday that she hadn't made a decision yet on how she would vote. Although she said she "can't stand" that the bill is not entirely focused on the coronavirus, she called herself "Listening Lisa" because she would be listening to what the final proposal would be.

The stimulus check is one of the most popular provisions of the bill, known as the American Rescue Plan. According to a poll by Monmouth University released Wednesday, 68% say of Americans say that the checks should remain at $1,400 even if it means the bill passes with just single-party support. Increasing additional unemployment benefits from $300 to $400 per week is also popular, with support from 67% of Americans.

CBSN Originals | The Right's Fight to Make America a Christian Nation

Former NFL player sentenced for rape and other sexual offenses against women

Biden criticizes Texas and Mississippi for lifting mask mandates

Recommended Stories

  • Will You Still Get a Third Stimulus Check Under the New Senate Plan?

    President Biden and Senate Democrats agreed on a new third stimulus check plan that would reduce the number of people eligible for a $1,400 payment.

  • ‘Another success’ as Florida’s vaccine rollout ramps up | Editorial

    Wednesday’s opening of a new federally-run vaccination site in Tampa marked another success in the yearlong effort to fight the coronavirus. Coming in the wake of a deal brokered by the Biden administration to vastly increase supplies of a third vaccine, the development reflects what can happen with a White House engaged on stemming the pandemic. This is good news, but the effort in Florida ...

  • A more targeted stimulus package is 'difficult to do': Democratic congressman

    Senate lawmakers are expected to begin debate on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar relief package, but the price tag has been a sticking point for many Senate Republicans and even some moderate Democrats.

  • Cops Fear QAnon Violence Thursday. Die-Hards Call ‘False Flag’

    Win McNamee/GettyLaw enforcement agencies are stepping up security around the U.S. Capitol Thursday ahead of reports that QAnon supporters convinced Donald Trump will become president that day could turn violent.U.S. Capitol Police have already reported a possible militia plot to attack the Capitol on March 4, and said in a statement that they have “taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture” over several days.What’s not clear is how many QAnon believers are actually on board with the idea that Trump will return to power that day, or plan to take any action themselves.Supporters of QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy theory that holds that Trump is conducting a secret war against a nefarious cabal of cannibal-Satanists in the Democratic Party and other liberal institutions, were well-represented in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.QAnon Believers Duped by Trump, Melania Impersonators on TelegramOut of the more than 250 individuals who have been charged for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, dozens openly posted about their belief in QAnon and other conspiracy theories. The fur-covered conspiracy supporter known as the “QAnon Shaman” entered the Senate chamber and left a threatening note for Vice President Mike Pence, while another QAnon supporter in a “Q” shirt was captured menacing police officers, later claiming he helped lead the attack on the Capitol to make sure QAnon got credit for the attack.Many QAnon believers who had been promised that Trump’s presidency would bring about a sort of American utopia, along with a violent purge of his opponents in a moment known as “The Storm,” were stunned on Jan. 20 when Joe Biden was sworn into office. In QAnon chat rooms, some supporters said Biden’s successful inauguration caused them to suspect the outlandish conspiracy theory was fake, while others described physical revulsion at the feeling they had been duped.At least some QAnon believers, though, decided that Biden hadn’t really become president. Instead, they borrowed an elaborate theory from the anti-government sovereign’s citizens movement that holds that the United States has been, since the 1870s, a corporation, not a country. In this telling, the United States is a business indebted to bankers in London, and no laws passed since then have been legitimate.A faction of QAnon supporters claimed that, as a result, Trump would return on March 4—the original date of the inauguration until 1933—as the head of the “real” American government.The March 4 theory has been more popular with average QAnon believers than the promoters who make up the conspiracy theory’s public face, according to Travis View, the co-host of QAnon-tracking podcast QAnon Anonymous. While many QAnon leaders have claimed the March 4 is a trap meant to arrest QAnon believers or blame them for violence, “Q”—the anonymous figurehead of the entire movement—hasn’t posted online since December, meaning there is no force to either embrace or dismiss the March 4 idea.View compared the March 4 beliefs to the idea, controversial even within QAnon, the John F. Kennedy Jr. faked his death to help Trump take on the “deep state.”“I think this is another situation in which the rank-and-file QAnon followers picked up on it, but it seems to be an embarrassment to some of the more established QAnon promoters,” View said.On Telegram, the messaging app and social media network where many QAnon believers ended up after being banned from more mainstream platforms in the aftermath of the riot, top QAnon leaders have urged their followers not to gather on March 4, claiming the focus on the date is a ruse meant to undermine them. With “Q” silent, others have cited a “clue” from Q that mentioned both the word “trap” and the phrase “March 4” as proof that the date is meaningless in the QAnon canon.January 6 was widely embraced by both QAnon supporters and other hardcore Trump supporters as a key date, given that it marked Congress’s count of the electoral votes. Plotters openly discussed plans to violently attack the Capitol to disrupt the vote count, and protesters made plans to carpool to Washington swell the pro-Trump numbers in the city. By comparison, there has been significantly less open discussion about March 4.“The main QAnon promoters—they are not on board, they are decrying this as a false flag,” View said.Whatever happens on March 4, QAnon has already been tied to three murders. Most recently, a QAnon believer allegedly murdered an amateur legal expert who deployed sovereign citizen tactics in court.The role of QAnon in the Capitol riot has also continued to be highlighted in the alleged rioters’ court cases.Jacob Chansley, the self-described “Q Shaman” who was among the first to storm the Capitol while carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a headdress, claimed to be a “leader” of the violent conspiracy. He even wore the elaborate costume in several Arizona arrests to raise awareness of QAnon, prosecutors previously alleged.A Federal Aviation Administration employee who took a selfie in front of House Speak Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office was arrested after he claimed to have “Q clearance” to enter the Capitol. Prosecutors state Kevin Strong allegedly told a witness QAnon he had declared that World War III was going to occur on Jan. 6 and that he had a “WW1WGA” flag—representing the popular QAnon slogan “where we go one, we go all”—at his house. Strong also told the witness he believed the QAnon “Storm” was going to cover the cost of a truck he had recently bought, according to a criminal complaint.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate awaits debate on Biden's COVID bill, Sen. Ron Johnson threatens to slow process

    Sen. Ron Johnson has threatened to force the Senate to read the entire nearly 700-page bill out loud.

  • White House agrees to reduce Americans eligible for checks in next COVID relief bill, reports say

    Democratic moderates in Congress sought to lower the price tag of President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

  • House scraps Thursday session after intel warns of potential violence at Capitol

    The House moved up a vote on a key bill to avoid being in session Thursday due to the threat.

  • Lebanese anger at economy grows as political deadlock persists

    Protesters blocked some roadways in Lebanon for a second day on Wednesday after the currency's fall to a new low further enraged a population long horrified by the country's financial meltdown. In the past year, Lebanon has been through a popular uprising against its political leaders, the bankruptcy of the state and banking system, a COVID-19 pandemic and, in August, a huge blast that killed 200 people and destroyed parts of Beirut. The financial crisis has wiped out jobs, raised warnings of growing hunger and locked people out of their bank deposits.

  • Four states have rolled back mask mandates. More could be on the way. Here's what it could mean for all of us.

    Texas and Mississippi joined more than a dozen other states that don't have mask mandates in place. But businesses and local leaders are ignoring the eased rules.

  • Newt Gingrich Makes Bonkers Transgender Claim On Fox News

    The former House speaker prattled about Joe Biden's "anti-white" policies that "despise America."

  • 21 Republican governors attack Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill for 'penalizing' their states

    The governors say allocating relief money based on unemployment numbers would "punish" those that didn't fully lock down amid the pandemic.

  • Stimulus checks will go to fewer Americans under Biden agreement on COVID relief deal

    Here’s who will be eligible for stimulus checks under the new bill.

  • 5 free agent offensive linemen for the Steelers to consider

    If the Steelers opt for free agency to fix the offensive line, here are some guys to think about.

  • As states loosen COVID restrictions, one grocer tightens its mandatory mask policy

    Face coverings will be required for anyone age 2 and older, no exceptions, in all of its stores.

  • Honda Classic field receives boost with additions of fan-favorites Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

    The PGA Tour's Honda Classic field received a boost with the additions of fan-favorites Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

  • Suze Orman: Americans should save their stimulus money

    Personal finance expert Suze Orman joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' with her thoughts on what Americans should do with their government stimulus checks.

  • We’re in a race against COVID-19 variants. We'll lose it if we ease up on restrictions.

    Governors like Abbott and Reeves are doing it wrong. We must double down on restrictions and starve this virus of every chance to create new variants.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Soared 43.3% in February

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) soared 43.3% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Carnival had informed its customers on Feb. 24 that cruises leaving from U.S. ports remained halted through May 31 but offered customers the choice of either a future cruise credit or a full refund. President Joe Biden has also announced that the U.S. will have sufficient vaccines for every adult by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated.

  • Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures

    Many questions remain unanswered about the failure to prevent the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Officials who were in charge of protecting the Capitol, and the people inside it, have pointed fingers at each other in testimony to the House and Senate.

  • Poland says looser coronavirus restrictions possible in May

    Poland could loosen coronavirus restrictions in May, provided a third wave of the pandemic peaks between March and April, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday. Poland's new daily coronavirus cases will reach 15,250 on Thursday, he said, having jumped to 15,698 on Wednesday in one of the biggest spikes since November. "Maybe after (the Easter holidays) we will be able to make more forthright decisions about loosening restrictions if we see that the pandemic's peak is behind us," Niedzielski told Polish web portal WP.pl.