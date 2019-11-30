Democrats have loathed John Bolton for years. Now, he could be their star witness against Trump.

Democrats have long loathed former national security adviser John Bolton, but he could be their most dangerous witness against President Donald Trump in Congress' impeachment inquiry.

Bolton attended a July 10 White House meeting with Ukrainian officials during which one of Trump's allies explicitly raised the subject of a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

He was staunchly opposed to Trump's infamous July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president because he feared Trump would use it to air his personal grievances and push for politically motivated investigations.

Bolton's lawyer dropped a tantalizing hint in a letter to Congress earlier this month indicating that Bolton knows even more than what's already been revealed.

Most importantly, Bolton has receipts. He's a prolific note-taker and his documents could prove devastating to a White House swimming through a mountain of evidence Democrats have collected.

For Democrats, it couldn't get worse than John Bolton.

In 2018, he became the latest national security adviser to come through the revolving door of the Trump administration, which has seen more turnover than any other administration in recent history.

Bolton is famously hawkish and a key architect of the disastrous Iraq War. Before his ouster in September was seen by Democrats as a warmonger who would pull the country into military conflict in any number of regions — not the least of which were Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela.

Now, he could be the star witness in the House of Representatives' impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

At the center of the inquiry are Trump's efforts to strongarm Ukraine into delivering political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election while withholding vital military aid and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought.

The whistleblower complaint that sparked the inquiry described Trump's behavior as an abuse of power and added that the president tried to use his public office for private gain by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Congress and the public have already heard testimony from over a dozen witnesses who appeared after being subpoenaed, and often in direct defiance of the White House's orders. But all the while, Bolton — who has so far refused to testify — has loomed large over the proceedings.

The former national security adviser is currently waiting for a judge to weigh in on whether he has to abide by the White House's directive not to testify or if he must comply with a congressional subpoena. The public can expect a ruling on the matter on December 10.

Democrats have signaled they may not even call Bolton to testify because they already have enough evidence to begin drafting articles of impeachment against the president. But if the court allows Bolton to testify, he could be instrumental in helping Democrats cement their case.