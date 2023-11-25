My Take: Democrats’ mandates will cost people more for less-reliable energy

Michigan Democrats care more about how your energy is produced than whether or not you can afford it.

Recently, they unapologetically pushed through irresponsible measures to radically change our state’s energy policy.

As families and small businesses continue to pay more for virtually everything, we need to give them realistic and effective solutions that will increase energy reliability and reduce costs.

Sen. Joseph Bellino, R-Monroe

This misguided endeavor doesn’t achieve either of those goals.

Sadly, the Democrats took a policy that affects everyone in our state and muscled their politically-driven reform through both chambers on a 100% partisan basis — with no public input on the final legislative language.

In contrast, when Republicans were in charge and did comprehensive energy policy, we took our time, heard from the public and had bipartisan support.

I previously served on the House Energy Committee and chaired the panel for four years. I understand energy policy is complex and touches almost every aspect of our lives. We use energy to heat and cool our homes, businesses, schools and churches. We need it to build our cars and supply families with clean drinking water.

Considering the scope of the issue, the Michigan people deserved better than the Democrats’ go-it-alone approach to governing.

Their plan will force Michigan to have a 100% clean energy standard by 2040 and would effectively kill reliable natural gas plants by allowing them to stay open only if they incorporate expensive, rare carbon capture technology.

Even if these plants could get government approval for carbon capture, the huge costs would be passed on to Michigan ratepayers.

Democrats also repealed a cap limiting electric rate increases for offsetting the cost of compliance — meaning more money coming from your pockets.

The reforms also allow companies to buy clean energy credits from another state and claim they are saving the planet — while passing along those costs to consumers and giving Democrats the illusion that they actually did anything to protect the environment.

One significant reform in the plan would enable the Michigan Public Service Commission to preempt local zoning to site large, industrial solar, wind, and battery projects.

If local communities say no, the MPSC can overrule them and allow the solar facility to be installed.

This could remove productive farmland from use and put tremendous pressure on our remaining farmland as farmers try to make up for the lost production.

The result is easy to predict. In addition to higher energy prices, the cost of food will skyrocket as huge chunks of farmland are covered by solar panels.

The 10 million people who live in Michigan and the millions more we hope to attract here need and deserve an affordable and reliable energy plan that uses a wide variety of sustainable sources.

Instead, Michigan Democrats are forcing an energy debacle that is about more government mandates and more government control of people’s lives that results in less-reliable energy and less money in people’s pockets.

— Sen. Joseph Bellino, R-Monroe, represents the 16th District, which includes most of Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Dems’ mandates will cost people more for less-reliable energy