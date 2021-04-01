Democrats may finally cut some drug prices

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·6 min read

Many politicians promise to do it, but none, so far, have been able to make a meaningful dent in prescription drug prices. Congressional Democrats are now signaling this may be the year something happens.

Democrats need funding for the huge spending plans President Biden hopes to pass later this year. New revenue sources getting the most attention are proposed increases in the corporate tax rate, and higher income and capital gains taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

But Congress is considering many other moves, including ones that would fulfill other Democratic priorities, including more affordable medicines. And there’s already a template for lowering some drug prices: the “Lower Drug Costs Now Act,” which the House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, passed in 2019.

That bill would let Medicare negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical firms, which could save the government nearly $50 billion per year, according to the Congressional Budget Office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned the idea on March 23, when she said, “We would be missing an opportunity if we did not include lowering the cost of prescription drugs. If we were able to do that, we could save almost half a trillion dollars.” That’s the estimated savings over 10 years, the typical budgeting window in Washington. In the Senate, Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) has introduced a bill similar to the House legislation.

Can they do it? The battle between Democrats and the powerful pharmaceutical lobby could end up being one of the epic political brawls of modern times. Since Congress expanded prescription drug coverage to Medicare in 2006, Medicare has been the single-biggest purchaser of drugs, by far. The Veterans Affairs and Defense Departments also purchase billions of dollars of drugs each year. Budget hawks and patient advocates argue the federal government should use its purchasing muscle to demand much lower prices, especially on the costliest drugs that have patent protection and no competition.

The 2019 law would let Medicare negotiate prices for up to 250 drugs per year under its Part D program, which provides coverage for outpatient drug purchases. Medicare would target the drugs the program spends the most money on. Prices would be benchmarked against drug costs in six other advanced nations where the governments largely control prices. Drugmakers could decline to negotiate, but they’d have to pay penalty fees as high as 95% of their gross sales of the drug in question. That would be so punitive that drugmakers would probably pull the drug from the U.S. market instead of paying the penalties, the CBO estimates.

Yahoo Finance analyzed the 50 drugs Medicare spends the most on under Part D, to estimate which drugmakers might suffer the most financially. Gilead Sciences (GILD) makes three of the top 50 drugs, with Medicare spending $9 billion on those three in 2019. AstraZeneca (AZN) makes four the top 50 drugs, worth $6.7 billion in Medicare spending. Sanofi-Aventis (SNY) earned third most, at $4.4 billion for two drugs. Here are the 10 drugs Medicare Part D spends the most on:

The CBO estimates Medicare would be able to cut drug prices by 57% to 75% if it were able to negotiate with manufacturers. Applying that estimate to the three Gilead drugs—Harvoni, Sovaldi and Truvada—would cut the firm’s Medicare revenue by more than $5 billion per year. Gilead’s total revenue is about $25 billion per year, so a newly empowered Medicare could represent a painful hit to revenue and profitability.

Gilead stock has underperformed the market this year, with shares down about 1.5%, compared with a 5.5% gain for the S&P 500. Many factors are buffeting pharmaceutical stocks, however, and it’s not clear the market has yet accounted for a new law letting Medicare push prices down. “I think it isn’t priced in yet,” says analyst Chris Meekins of Raymond James. “There has been a lot of confusion on drug pricing.” Biden's new public works program, for instance, calls for a corporate tax rate hike, but no changes to Medicare. Another Biden proposal is coming after that, however, and that will focus on social welfare, including health care changes.  

In addition to possible pricing changes at Medicare, there’s some concern in the industry that the Food and Drug Administration under President Biden could tighten the rules for new drug approval. There could also be a tougher stance toward mergers at the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission. On the plus side, the fast rollout of Covid-19 vaccines by a few firms has aided the industry’s spotty reputation and could represent a marginal revenue source if they’re needed indefinitely.

The new drug tradeoff

Big Pharma won’t roll over, and it may manage to outflank the many Democrats who would love to see Medicare force down drug costs. The industry spends more than any other on lobbying in Washington and counts some important Democrats as allies, including Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, home to Johnson & Johnson and other pharma heavyweights.

Industry defenders frequently claim that cutting drug prices would force a cutback in drug research and lead to fewer breakthrough treatments. The CBO concurred, in part, finding that lower prices under Medicare would likely to kill the introduction of about 40 new drugs during the next 20 years.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) (L) speaks as Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on during a news conference discussing H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, on Capitol Hill on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. The bill aims to end the ban on Medicare negotiating directly with drug companies, and reinvest in innovation medical treatment. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) (L) speaks as Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on during a news conference discussing H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, on Capitol Hill on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. The bill aims to end the ban on Medicare negotiating directly with drug companies, and reinvest in innovation medical treatment. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Other research suggests big pharma could absorb a financial hit and keep on humming. A 2020 study by West Health Policy Center and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that big pharmaceutical companies have a higher return on invested capital than any other industry. If profit fell 10% it would still be the most profitable industry. That suggests drugmakers would still have plenty of money to invest if profits dipped, and they’d still offer stellar returns that would attract and reward shareholders.

If Congress does give Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices, it wouldn’t immediately put more money in consumers wallets because Medicare and private insurance companies would be the ones saving the money. It’s possible the move would lower insurance costs for employers that cover their workers, leaving more money those firms could funnel to workers through higher wages. It’s also possible drug companies could push prices even higher for new drugs offered outside of Medicare, to compensate for revenue lost to government drug sales. 

The Sanders legislation in the Senate would go much further than allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. It would essentially set prices for all brand-name drugs, using international standards as a benchmark. That could cut brand-name drug prices by 50% on average, which would remake the entire industry. Sanders often pushes for implausible legislation, but that can sometimes help push more modest alternatives over the finish line. 

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman promotes a flurry of female partners to executive roles

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday promoted four female partners to senior leadership roles at the firm, according to memos seen by Reuters. Among them, Goldman's head of investor relations, Heather Kennedy Miner, was given the No. 2 job in the bank's asset management business, and Jacqueline Arthur was named deputy chief of staff for the executive office. Goldman has set some of the most aggressive and specific goals among big U.S. banks for increasing the presence of Black, Latino and female professionals at all job levels.

  • Fed officials on the fence about adopting digital US dollar

    The Federal Reserve is continuing its research on the use of a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC), but key officials are saying not to expect any Fed-issued digital dollars any time soon.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 tops 4,000 for the first time, Nasdaq gains more than 1%

    The S&P 500 logged a record high on Wednesday, closing out its best month since November

  • Tech sector has a ‘fair amount of opportunity left’ for investors: Strategist

    Chris Konstantinos, RiverFront Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss the market outlook and higher than expected jobless claims.

  • Quidel issued first emergency use authorization by FDA for a COVID-19 antigen test

    Doug Bryan, Quidel CEO,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Anjalee Khemlani, Alexis Christoforous, and Kristin Myers to discuss the company’s outlook.

  • Gen Z, Millennials admit to snacking 73% more during COVID-19 pandemic: RPT

    According to a new report from Coca-Cola, 73% of Gen Z and Millennials admit they've snacked more during the pandemic, while Gen X admits they've snacked 54% more, and Boomers are not to far behind at 48%. Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma breaks down the details from the report and more.

  • NFL player Taylor Rapp is selling NFTs to help fight anti-Asian hate

    LA Rams' Taylor Rapp speaks with Yahoo Finance about selling NFTs to fight anti Asian hate.

  • Reddit trading guru Keith Gill looks to have $40 million deep on his GameStop bet

    The man known as Roaring Kitty on social media posted a screenshot of his portfolio to Reddit that shows a massive position and a 938% return.

  • Here’s one big clue Americans are bracing for higher taxes under Joe Biden

    Now, data suggests more people don’t want to take the chance they’ll have to pay higher taxes on that money in the future. With President Joe Biden unveiling details Wednesday on a $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan powered by corporate tax hikes, information from Fidelity Investments could be an indication of what some individual taxpayers think the president has in store for them. “Income tax rates have no place to go but up,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas.

  • Did Pfizer Just Leap Ahead of Moderna in This Key Market?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized three vaccines -- those from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines in both groups.

  • Is Amazon stock silly cheap?

    Why this widely followed Wall Street analyst says now is the time to buy Amazon's stock.

  • Apple removes Siri's female voice as its default and adds two new voices

    To address gender biases, Apple added two new voices that users can choose from.

  • Time to go clothes shopping. How I lost 35 pounds during the COVID pandemic.

    The story of how my health took such a dramatic turn for the better amid the coronavirus lockdown dovetails with another healthy change in my life.

  • Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change

    Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday and admit that the supposed name change was a joke. Mark Gillies, a company spokesman, confirmed Tuesday that the statement had been a pre-April Fool's Day joke after having insisted Monday that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate. The company's false statement was distributed again Tuesday, saying the brand-name change reflected a shift to more battery-electric vehicles.

  • HBO Max's Offbeat Tech Satire Made for Love Goes Down Easy—Maybe Too Easy

    Though certain aspects of Alissa Nutting’s storytelling seem ideally suited to TV—the distinctive characters, the topical premises, the black comedy—others, like the psychologically rich first-person and close third-person perspectives that make her fiction so thrillingly transgressive, present big challenges.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties after lockdown

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth carried out her first face-to-face engagement this year on Wednesday, two days after the country's strict COVID-19 lockdown was eased. The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by videolink since a lockdown was imposed at the start of the year, visited the Air Forces memorial in Runnymede to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. Runnymede is close to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen has been staying with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recently spent four weeks in hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

  • US jobless claims rise to 719K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 61,000 last week to 719,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more businesses reopen, vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spreads through the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 658,000 the week before.

  • Teens more likely than young adults to develop addiction to marijuana, prescription drugs within 12 months, study shows

    Researchers found 10.7% of teenagers developed a cannabis use disorder within 12 months after first using versus 6.4% of young adults.

  • World trade body chief says vaccine inequity 'unacceptable'

    The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favors rich, developed countries was unacceptable. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” during future pandemics, decrying the “vaccine inequity” of the current one. “The idea that 70% of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable,” Okonjo-Iweala told reporters while hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at WTO's Geneva headquarters.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.