Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

Chuck Schumer cancel student debt
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference about student debt outside the Capitol on February 4, 2021, in Washington, DC. Also pictured, L-R, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Democrats included a tax exemption on student loan forgiveness through 2025 in the stimulus bill.

  • Loan forgiveness is currently taxable, and this exemption would remove the burden of a tax bill.

  • Biden says he doesn't have the authority to cancel student debt, but Democrats say this paves the way.

Student loan debt cancellation isn't included in President Joe Biden's stimulus plan, but Democrats still managed to put in a provision that will help the nearly 45 million student loan borrowers in the country, and potentially pave the way for debt cancellation.

On his first day in office, Biden extended the pause on student loan payments through the end of September, but he hasn't moved on a wider cancellation of student debt. He hasn't come out and said he doesn't want to - he insists that he does not have the authority to cancel $50,000 in student debt per person, while saying he may cancel $10,000.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts - who ran on canceling $50,000 per person - introduced the stimulus provision with this in mind.

Currently, any student loan debt that the government cancels is considered taxable with some exceptions, like the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. But Warren, along with Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, included an exemption on all student loan forgiveness from taxation through the end of 2025 to ensure borrowers won't have to worry about a big tax bill.

Warren said she believes her tax exemption will pave the way for Biden to take the next step and cancel student debt.

She said in a statement: "This change clears the way for President Biden to use his authority to cancel $50,000 in student debt to provide a massive stimulus to our economy, help narrow the racial wealth gap, and lift this impossible burden off of tens of millions of families."

"Millions of Americans were already drowning under a mountain of student loan debt before getting hit with the economic impact of COVID-19," Menendez said in a statement. "And when they're lucky enough to get some relief, the government shouldn't then tie a heavy tax anchor to their financial life line. We now have a tremendous opportunity to relieve this paralyzing weight and that opportunity should not be jeopardized by an arbitrary tax bill on unrecognized income."

According to the press release, the average student loan borrower who earns $50,000 in income would save around $2,200 in taxes for every $10,000 of student loans forgiven, and Warren said the exemption she and Menendez introduced on March 1 would ensure borrowers are not "burdened with thousands of dollars in unexpected taxes."

Progressive lawmakers have been calling on Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt since he took office. On February 4, Warren was joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and four other House members in a press conference to request Biden use his executive powers to cancel student loan debt.

"There's very little that the president could do with the flick of a pen that would boost our economy more than canceling $50,000 in student debt," Schumer said during the press conference.

Schumer and Warren believe that Biden can use his powers under the Higher Education Act to cancel debt, but Biden disagrees, saying in a CNN town hall on February 16: "I will not make that happen."

"My point is: I understand the impact of debt, and it can be debilitating," Biden said at the town hall. "I am prepared to write off the $10,000 debt but not $50 [thousand], because I don't think I have the authority to do it."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on February 17, though, that Biden will ask the Justice Department to review his ability to use executive action on student debt cancellation, so the issue is not completely off the table.

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.