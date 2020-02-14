The Democrats Are Missing the Biggest Issue of the 2020 Election

The conventional view of this year’s Democratic nomination battle is that it represents essentially a conflict between the party establishment, described generally as “center-left” in political orientation (Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg), vs. the more radical leftists (Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren). But that isn’t what this campaign season is really about. It’s about how the nation’s leaders will address the most pressing political reality of our time—namely, the crumbling of the American status quo and, more ominously, the global status quo. America is struggling through a Crisis of the Old Order.

The Old Order is essentially the order established at the end of World War II and its immediate aftermath. That’s when U.S. GDP encompassed roughly 50 percent of global GDP and as much as 40 percent through the 1960s. Militarily, America bestrode the globe like a colossus. The dollar reigned supreme in global markets. A balance of power was maintained between the West, led by America, and its only rival, Bolshevik Russia, poised on Europe’s back porch with 1.3 million Soviet and client-state troops.

