Democrats are moving to propose a new $1,400 stimulus check plan that cuts the number of eligible people

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Azmi Haroun,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
2021 01 20T231745Z_2_LYNXMPEH0J1Q5_RTROPTP_4_USA INAUGURATION BIDEN.JPG
President Joe Biden has pledged to act fast on stimulus, boosting market optimism Tom Brenner/Reuters

  • Democrats are moving to propose a plan that would lower the income threshold for a third wave of stimulus checks.

  • Individuals earning $50,000 or below would get a full check.

  • Biden's administration has said it aims to get payments out the door by mid-March at the latest.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Democrats are floating a new proposal that would restrict the number of people eligible for a third stimulus check, a source familiar with internal discussions confirmed to Insider.

The newest version of the plan would provide a $1,400 payment to individuals earning $50,000 or below. Married couples making $100,000 or under would receive a full check.

In addition, heads of households making $120,000 and under would get the entire cash payment as well.

The person was granted anonymity to discuss ongoing talks but stressed the plan was not final and it was still subject to change. The Washington Post first reported that Democrats were exploring proposals to adjust the income check amount.

Over the last few months, President Joe Biden has prioritized sending stimulus checks as the US fights the pandemic. Biden and senior Democrats are pushing to top off the $600 stimulus payments with an extra $1,400, bringing the total amount distributed since December to $2,000.

The third round of payments would be geared towards the lower part of the income scale as calls mount in Congress to target the checks towards the Americans most in need of them.

Biden's rescue package would currently provide full $1,400 payments to individuals earning $75,000 or below and couples making $150,000 and under. Parents with kids would also receive an extra $1,400 per child, meaning that a family of four could receive $5,600.

The timing of the stimulus payments depends on when the relief packages passed. Democrats in both chambers of Congress have kicked off the reconciliation process to prepare the approval of the entire $1.9 trillion package without any Republican votes.

Biden along with other senior White House officials say they are open to negotiate on the income thresholds of stimulus checks.

"Further targeting means not the size of the check, it means the income level of people who receive the check," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. "That's something that is under discussion."

Democrats are aiming to pass legislation before mid-March, when enhanced unemployment insurance is set to expire for millions of Americans.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Biden news: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘gets standing ovation’ at GOP meeting as Liz Cheney faces vote

    Live updates on Joe Biden from the White House and Trump news

  • Billionaire Robert Smith avoided prosecution after co-operating with prosecutors in largest ever tax evasion case

    A billionaire businessman who praised the Trump administration's efforts to help minority business owners and cleared black students' debt was reportedly spared prosecution for tax evasion in a deal to co-operate on another massive tax case. Robert Smith, America's wealthiest black businessman, made headlines when he pledged to pay the student debt for students graduating from Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college in Atlanta, in 2019. Mr Smith, who runs a private equity firm and is estimated to be worth $7 billion, was also a vocal advocate of the Trump administration’s financial relief efforts for minority business owners during the pandemic and spoke regularly with the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump. But according to Bloomberg, at the same time, Mr Smith was being investigated by prosecutors and the US taxman who believed he had failed to declare more than $200 million in income. According to the outlet, Donald Trump's attorney general, William Barr, signed off on a non-prosecution agreement which allowed him to avoid a potential jail term and losing control of his company Vista Equity Partners.

  • Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond

    Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin after he apparently violated his bail conditions. Kyle Rittenhouse failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, Kenosha County prosecutors alleged in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. The motion asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • DC waitress reveals Trump team was tight-fisted with tips and exhausting to serve

    Waitress said ‘business plunged’ as Obama officials left town and that as Trump supporters started visiting DC eateries, ‘experience was painful for all’

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateEx-Columbus police officer charged with murder of Andre Hill

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police use drug dealer's phone to warn 'middle-class' cocaine 'users' of arrest

    Police used a county lines drug dealer's phone to message "middle-class" cocaine “users” and warn them they risk being arrested for fuelling the abuse of children. Officers in the West Midlands seized the device during a crackdown on criminals supplying Class A drugs worth £3,000-a-day to people across Birmingham and Worcestershire in November last year. The phone contained the mobile numbers of more than 2,000 customers who received SMS marketing updates from drug gangs. Police said they believe many of the customers will be "middle-class professionals" with "social" cocaine habits. On Tuesday all the contacts on the phone received messages telling them their phone numbers had been identified in the investigation.

  • Andrew Yang’s Presidential Campaign Had a ‘Toxic’ Bro Culture That Drove Women to Therapy, Report Says

    A number of women have reportedly exposed details of their “toxic” experience while working in Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign, which had been dominated by male leadership. In an interview with Business Insider, nine former staffers and volunteers reported being sidelined, ignored or belittled by male managers on several occasions, causing some of them to seek mental therapy. In one incident, Groves reportedly complained about having to drive a field organizer around.

  • AOC: 'I'm a survivor of sexual assault'

    "I'm a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven't told many people that in my life..."In an emotional video release, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed that she was sexually assaulted in the past.Ocasia-Cortez did not elaborate on the alleged incident in her Instagram broadcast, or say when it occurred. But she also described in the video the terror she felt during the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month."Whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experienced any sort of trauma in your life, small to large, these episodes can compound on one another.""These folks who are just trying to tell us to move on are just like pulling the page, they're using the same tactics of every other abuser who just tells you to move on - of that man who touched you inappropriately at work, telling you to move on.""This is not about a difference of political opinion. This is about just like basic humanity. "In her Instagram broadcast, the Democrat describes her fear. She is demanding that Republican politicians be held to account for the siege.She says she was harassed by former President Donald Trump supporters before the storming and was warned by other members of Congress to be "careful" that day.Ocasio-Cortez recounted hiding behind a bathroom door in her office, before fleeing and hiding for hours in a neighboring building."I felt that and if this was the journey that my life was taking, that I felt that things were going to be OK, and that, you know, I had fulfilled my purpose."Several Congressional committees are investigating the security failures behind the attacks, in which five people died and dozens of police officers were injured.

  • U.S. community health centers say they have given more vaccines than government data show

    Some U.S. community health centers say they are doling out COVID-19 shots far faster than government data suggests, likely accounting for some of a gap between how states and the federal government describe the availability of vaccine doses. The federal government said only about 60% of nearly 56 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc that have shipped have been used. Community health centers, which often serve people of color and those with low incomes, are an important piece of the Biden Administration's plan for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which also includes pharmacies, mass vaccination sites, and hospitals.

  • Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

    Democrats are all set to move forward with their COVID-19 relief bill, leaving Republicans in the dust. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers. And on Tuesday, they got the final vote they needed to solidify that majority, as holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he'd support the resolution. Schumer and Pelosi filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year on Monday, taking the first step needed to introduce a Budget Reconciliation bill and pass the stimulus with just 50 votes in the Senate. Manchin seemed to complicate their plans, indicating he wanted a more targeted distribution of stimulus checks instead of a flat $1,400 sent to all Americans. But "because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis," Manchin said in a Tuesday statement he'd vote for the budget. He'd like Biden to focus on "Americans who have been impacted most by this pandemic" in the future, and said he "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." Democrat @Sen_JoeManchin says he'll support moving forward procedurally to tee up doing a new Covid aid package with only Democrat votes, but notes that Biden "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." pic.twitter.com/xFPDS2ZIgd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021 Manchin's change of heart comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and adversary of Manchin, indicated his support for the $1.9 trillion bill on Monday. A group of 10 centrist Republican senators presented Biden with a $618 billion stimulus proposal on Monday that includes smaller stimulus checks, and leaves out local government funding. Pelosi and Schumer's move seems to indicate their plan is bust. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateEx-Columbus police officer charged with murder of Andre Hill

  • Daughter of executed man wants DNA to prove his innocence

    The daughter of a Tennessee man executed 14 years ago for murder wants to test DNA evidence to prove his innocence. Attorneys for April Alley presented arguments before the state appeals court on Wednesday. Alley confessed to the crime, but later said the confession was coerced.

  • Uighur women subjected to systematic rape in China internment camps, witnesses claim

    Uighur women held at internment camps in China’s Xinjiang province have been subject to systematic mass rape, former prisoners and staff have claimed. Two former prisoners and two teachers who had worked at what the Chinese government calls “vocational and educational training centres” described a "culture" of gang rape and sexual torture in interviews with the BBC. The UN estimates more than one million ethnic Uighur and Kazakh men and women have been detained in a network of camps China built in its far-western Xinjiang Province since 2014. Chinese officials deny allegations of mistreatment and say camps are educational facilities designed to combat religious extremism and terrorism among the predominantly Muslim Uighur minority. In March 2019, the Telegraph spoke to eight former detainees who described a regime of systematic torture and forced labour. There have also been reports of forced sterilisations.

  • Stephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

    The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has reviewed all 143 of the pardons and commutations issued by former President Donald Trump in his final hours in office, and it's weighing whether to bring charges against former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon and Ken Kurson, a friend of Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law, The New York Times and The Washington Post report. Presidential clemency covers only federal crimes, and both men were pardoned before their cases went to trial, meaning they almost certainly wouldn't be protected by New York State's double-jeopardy law. Bannon and three associates not pardoned by Trump were charged in August with defrauding investors in an enterprise called Build the Wall; Bannon was accused of personally receiving more than $1 million of the $25 million raised to build border wall on private land. All four men pleaded not guilty. Vance's prosecutors "have taken significant steps in their investigation" of Bannon, the Times reports, "including seeking records and requesting to interview at least one potential witness." Vance would have jurisdiction because some of Bannon's alleged victims live in Manhattan. Kurson, a former editor of The New York Observer who is also close with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was arrested in October on charges of cyberstalking and harassment tied to the 2015 dissolution of his marriage, the Times reports. "He was accused of having stalked a Manhattan doctor, her colleague, and the colleague's spouse." Vance's office has been investigating Trump and his family business on tax fraud and other charges since 2019, and it is currently awaiting a second Supreme Court ruling on whether it can obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns. Vance also charged another Trump campaign official, Paul Manafort, with mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies in 2019, before Trump pardoned him, but the case was dismissed on double-jeopardy grounds. Vance has appealed that ruling to a higher state court, arguing that the lower court misread the law, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateEx-Columbus police officer charged with murder of Andre Hill

  • Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

    An employee at an assisted living facility was fatally shot in the head by a 95-year-old resident in a dispute over money on Wednesday, police said. When the employee, a man in his 40s whose name was not released, arrived for work at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver, Okie Payne confronted him in the facility's lobby about money Payne claimed the man owed him and shot him, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said. The employee was taken to the hospital and put on life support but died in the afternoon, he said.

  • Sig Sauer Delivers Final Next-Generation Squad Weapon Prototypes to Army

    Soldiers and Marines have been participating in soldier touchpoint evaluations.

  • CDC Director: ‘Vaccination of Teachers is Not a Prerequisite for Safe Reopening of Schools’

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday said that vaccinating teachers “is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools,” taking a stance on a point of contention between teachers unions and school districts that has become a roadblock to returning students to in-person learning. “Yes [the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] has put teachers in the 1B category, the category of essential workers,” she said during a White House COVID response team briefing. “But, I also want to be clear that there’s increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that that safe opening does not suggest that teachers should need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely.” Walensky’s comments came in response to a question regarding vaccine prioritization and if the federal government would work more closely with states to increase vaccine supply to teachers so that schools can reopen in the fall. She said that states would be able to continue to decide how to distribute vaccines as states’ plans “have to be in sync with how they’re able to titrate” their supply versus the number of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine. “While we are implementing the criteria of the advisory committee and of the state and local guidances to get vaccination across these eligible communities, I would also say that safely opening schools is not — that vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools,” she said. In an article published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, three doctors affiliated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged schools nationwide to re-open, noting that “there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.” A study published on Tuesday, which is cited in the article, found that in “schools in rural Wisconsin with high mask adherence (4876 students and 654 staff), COVID-19 incidence was lower in schools than in the community.” Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain last week defended teachers unions’ refusals to return to in-person learning despite scientific evidence suggesting that little transmission takes place in classrooms. Biden expressed support for the Chicago Teachers Union in its fight against reopening schools for in-person learning, saying, “I know they want to work.” “They just want to work in a safe environment, and as safe as we can rationally make it, and we can do that,” Biden said. Biden said widespread testing and functioning ventilation systems are key to reopening schools. In an appearance on CNN, Klain advocated for President Biden’s plan for reopening schools in 100 days and backed teachers’ objections to teaching in-person immediately, saying schools “haven’t made the investments to keep the students safe.” Teachers in Chicago have ignored a number of reopening dates, choosing instead to defy the school district and work remotely. The district and the teachers union agreed to a a two-day “cooling off period” on Monday after days of tense negotiation. The union is advocating for members with medically vulnerable relatives at home to receive accommodations for remote work and for teachers to only be required to return to in-person instruction upon receiving a vaccination. It is also pushing for increased testing of staff and students as well as a public health metric that would determine when schools should reopen or close.

  • About 29 million people would lose out on stimulus checks under GOP plan, experts say

    Republican senators have also proposed $1,000 checks instead of $1,400.