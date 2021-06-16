Democrats are no longer pursuing records of Trump's private meeting with Putin

House Democrats said Wednesday they're no longer pursuing records of former President Donald Trump's private meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ABC News reports.

Why it matters: The announcement comes hours ahead of President Biden's meeting with his Russian counterpart. Democrats had previously suggested that Trump tried to conceal details about his conversation with Putin.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee had considered subpoenaing a U.S. interpreter who accompanied Trump during a meeting with Putin in Helsinki.

What they're saying: "The Biden administration is looking forward, not back," said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), per ABC.

"What happened beforehand has obviously created an atmosphere, a situation in the United States where everyone’s going to be watching closely what happens during that meeting and what is said afterwards,” Angela Stent, director of the Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies at Georgetown University told ABC News.

"But I think the substance of what was discussed between Trump and Putin is much less important for President Biden going forward," she added.

