Democrats optimistic about reaching deal on Biden's economic agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats have almost reached an agreement on a social spending bill that is a pared-down version of U.S. President Joe Biden's priorities and plan to vote on that and an infrastructure bill in the coming week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. "I think we're pretty much there now," Pelosi said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" as Biden met with fellow Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, who has objected to parts of the bill. No top-line number for the spending bill had been expected to emerge from Sunday's breakfast meeting at Biden's home in Delaware, given some of the complicated issues that needed to be resolved, sources told Reuters.