Democrats outline plan to bypass GOP filibuster to regulate drug prices and expand Medicare benefits

Senate Democrats unveiled plans Monday to bypass Republican filibusters to enact legislation expanding Medicare and giving the federal government the power to negotiate prescription drug prices.

“We will save taxpayers hundreds of billions by requiring that Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry, and we will use those savings to expand Medicare by covering the dental care, hearing aids, and eyeglasses that seniors desperately need,” said Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders.

The Democratic plans for expanding government healthcare programs were included in their fiscal year 2022 budget proposal. The budget is not legislation and not binding, but approving it would unlock a legislative process that would allow Democrats to pass legislation with a simple majority in the Senate, meaning that they could bypass the filibuster.

Specific cost estimates for the healthcare measures were not included in the blueprint, but it did dedicate roughly $726 billion for the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, which has broad healthcare jurisdiction.

One of the most ambitious and controversial measures would be to give Medicare, which provides health coverage to seniors over 65, the authority to negotiate lower prescription drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry directly.

The push to allow direct pricing negotiations between drug companies and the federal government has rankled conservatives as well as the powerful industry lobbying arm PhRMA, who argue that innovation in drug development would suffer. Democrats have repeatedly pushed for the government’s pricing power for years without success. It was a cornerstone of the Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now legislation, or H.R. 3, which never made it to the Senate for a vote.

Democrats will also move on a measure that would add coverage for hearing tests, most dental procedures such as cleanings and fillings, and eye exams for seniors who need prescriptions for eyeglasses or contact lenses. Those services normally are not covered by traditional Medicare, forcing patients who want that coverage to enroll in either a Medicare Advantage plan or a private insurance plan. A Democratic summary of the plan also said that it would lower the eligibility age for Medicare.

Senate Democrats are expected to pass the resolution this week without any Republican votes this week.

