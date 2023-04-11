Joe Biden and the Democrats pick Chicago to host 2024 convention

WASHINGTON — Democrats will hold their 2024 nomination convention in Chicago, the party said Tuesday, returning to a reliable Democratic city in an effort to build momentum developed during the two previous national elections.

“Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress," Biden said in announcing the selection of Chicago for the convention to be held Aug. 19-22 next year.

Biden easily carried Chicago and the state of Illinois in 2020 en route to his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. In 2022 congressional elections, Democrats kept control of the U,S. Senate and held House losses to less than ten seats.

In its announcement, the Democratic National Committee said that "Illinois along with Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota – part of the 'blue wall' – were crucial" to Democratic successes.

The Democrats also considered holding their 2024 convention in Atlanta and New York.

In going to such a pro-union city as Chicago, Biden and the Democrats demonstrated their commitment to organized labor, a key part of their bid to keep control of the White House.

The Republicans are also holding their convention in another major Midwestern city: Milwaukee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden, Democrats pick Chicago to host 2024 convention