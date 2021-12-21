Democrats plan to move ahead with Build Back Better bill despite Manchin's opposition
President Biden and his fellow Democrats say they will continue to work on their $1.75 trillion social spending and climate plan despite Senator Joe Manchin saying he would no longer support the legislation. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with a look at the next steps and more news from the White House.