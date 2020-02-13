The Democrats Plan to Take Over Health Care (Medicare For All Or Not)

Don’t get caught up in reports of divisions within the Democratic Party over “Medicare for All” vs. “public option” legislation.

Its candidates act as if there is some meaningful difference between the goals of Medicare for All and the so-called moderate public option legislation, but in truth, other than timing, there is little difference between the two.

Rather than outlawing virtually all private coverage and replacing it with a single government plan, as Medicare for All does, public option proposals would create a government health plan to compete directly against private health plans. Yet, the economic and political dynamics of a public option would still lead to a single government-controlled health care system.

One needs only to repeat the words of then-Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., who, during the debate on Obamacare, said, “I think that if we get a good public option, it could lead to single payer and that is the best way to reach single payer.”

Read the original article.