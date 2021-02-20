Democrats are planning at least another $2 trillion in stimulus spending, shrugging off growing debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden meets with lawmakers in the Oval Office. Pete Marovich/Pool/Getty Images

  • Democrats are planning at least another $2 trillion in stimulus spending, much of it on infrastructure.

  • Senior Democrats support new taxes on wealthy Americans and large businesses to finance part of a follow-up package.

  • Senate Republicans are likely to press for more targeted spending, and spark a clash in Congress.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Democrats are on course to approve $1.9 trillion in emergency pandemic spending within the next month. It would be yet another large infusion of federal aid only months after Congress passed a $900 billion aid package in December.

But Democrats show few signs of hitting the brakes anytime soon on federal spending. Instead, President Joe Biden is indicating he may press his foot on the gas and shrug off the growing federal debt.

"In order to grow the economy a year or two, three, and four down the line, we can't spend too much," Biden said on Tuesday during a CNN town hall. "Now is the time we should be spending. Now is the time to go big."

It's a remarkable split for Democrats a decade after the Great Recession. Confronted with the worst economic downturn in generations, President Barack Obama enacted an $800 billion stimulus package in February 2009. Many economists and Democrats now say it was inadequate to address the fallout of the financial crisis.

Previous efforts in Congress on infrastructure legislation collapsed during President Donald Trump's term. Now, Democrats are in the early stages of a sprawling effort that could encompass jobs, climate change, and energy. They appear emboldened by the Federal Reserve promising to keep borrowing costs low for the near future. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also recently called for a "society-wide commitment" to recover lost jobs.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Md.), vice chair of the Joint Economic Committee, told Insider that House Democratic leaders discussed a follow-up package this week with at least $2 trillion in further spending.

"I think the number one priority for the White House and Congress will be to build the climate initiatives we've so much wanted into an infrastructure bill," Beyer said in an interview. "The second big thing would be accessible, affordable broadband in rural America and lower-income, urban America."

The mass blackouts in Texas caused by an Arctic winter storm may add momentum to Democrats urging a major plan to revamp the nation's infrastructure. Some senior Democrats are starting to press for wide-ranging legislation that comes with tax increases on the wealthy and large businesses.

"The catastrophe in Texas has underscored the urgent need to address the climate crisis and rebuild our infrastructure," Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement to Insider. "In the recovery package, my priorities will be making these critical investments by ensuring the wealthy and mega-corporations pay their fair share."

Wyden added he would introduce proposals next month to remake the energy tax code and boost clean-energy manufacturing. He also said it was an "an opportunity to undo years of neglect" of roads, highways, and bridges by putting people to work repairing them.

"The past week has hopefully reminded all of my Republican colleagues that there's no escaping the effects of climate change and broken infrastructure," Wyden said.

"Historic investments in infrastructure"

texas storm
Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The follow-up economic proposal after the Democratic rescue package will differ in two significant ways. The first is instead of delivering immediate relief to families and struggling businesses, the plan will be directed at sparking long-term economic growth.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that Biden's plan "will make historic investments in infrastructure - in the auto industry, in transit, in the power sector - creating millions of good union jobs, and in the process, also addressing the climate crisis head-on."

The second is Democrats are expected to try and finance permanent parts of the initiative through new taxes instead of deficit spending to offset its addition to the national debt. Last year, Congress and President Trump approved $4 trillion in relief spending to put the economy on life-support and stem the rate of coronavirus infections.

Beyer, a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said he believed many Democratic members of the panel "would really prefer there be a pay-for." The committee held a hearing early last year on funding infrastructure and one possible method under discussion at the time was raising the gas tax, a step not taken since 1993.

Biden administration officials say they are still hammering out the plan's details. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a CNBC interview on Thursday that tax hikes on wealthy Americans and corporations would form part of the bill, though they would be gradually implemented.

It's unclear how much of a package would be covered with new sources of revenue, though up to half is a possibility. During his presidential run, Biden signaled he was open to a 0.1% financial transactions tax on the selling and trading of stocks and bonds. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates such a tax could raise $777 billion in revenue over ten years.

"We can't have a repeat of their COVID bill"

Bill Cassidy
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrats are grappling with difficult math over the next two years. They control the evenly-divided Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie-breaking vote.

Should they use reconciliation to bypass Republicans, Democrats cannot afford any defections - a steep climb given wide differences in views on how aggressively the federal government should move to tackle the climate crisis, create shovel-ready jobs, and levy taxes.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) last month said he supported up to $4 trillion in infrastructure spending. A conservative Democrat, Manchin's support will likely prove critical to the success of Democratic legislation.

There are Republicans who support upgrading American infrastructure, making a path to a bipartisan deal possible. But drawing 10 Senate Republican votes could lead to difficult trade-offs some Democrats view as unacceptable.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), part of a Republican working group that pitched a $618 billion stimulus plan to Biden last month, said any infrastructure measure must be restrained in size and scope.

"We can't have a repeat of their COVID bill," Cassidy said in a statement to Insider. "To be successful, any action on infrastructure must be targeted spending and focused on real needs like expanding access to broadband in rural areas and fixing our crumbling bridges."

Other Republicans said they were reluctant to support a infrastructure plan carrying a major price tag.

"The main thing is that I want to be careful," Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma told Capitol Hill reporters after a White House meeting with Biden on the issue earlier this month. "When you're working on infrastructure, that's high dollars."

The hesitation from Republicans clashes with Democrats eager to embark on robust federal spending - and wield the full power of their control of Congress and the White House.

"We're only going to get a limited amount of bites at the reconciliation apple," Beyer told Insider. "Now that we have Chuck Schumer running the Senate, Joe Biden as president, and a 2022 election that will be very contested, we better use our legislative power while we have it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Democrats pledge to pass the Biden $1.9 trillion stimulus package by mid-March

    If Congress doesn't approve a stimulus with unemployment benefits by March 14, a report says 11.4 million people would start losing jobless aid.

  • A Year After 'Megxit,' Harry and Meghan Opt to Permanently Exit Their Roles as Working Royals

    It’s official: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have notified the Queen that they will not be returning to working royal status. That’s right; they’ve resigned from “The Firm.”

  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

    Shopping with your besties after school, sharing photos on Superstapost, and then defending the city when justice calls…all in a day’s work as you’re living the Super Life! If Metropolis is in danger, it’s up to Super Heroes like Wonder Woman, Supergirl, & Batgirl to team up and take down the evil Super-Villains who await when DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power soars onto Nintendo Switch June 4th.

  • The Republicans vying to replace Trump, from Ted Cruz to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Texas senator embarrassed over Cancun vacation scandal just one of emerging pack of GOP pretenders courting disenfranchised MAGA vote

  • Alex Cora hints at permanent clubhouse tribute to Dustin Pedroia

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggests Dustin Pedroia's inspirational words from his retirement press conference could soon find a permanent home in JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

  • Yellen says tax hike would pay for part of Biden infrastructure plan

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said that tax hikes would be needed to pay for at least part of a big infrastructure, climate and education investment package that President Joe Biden plans to introduce later this year. Yellen, in an interview with CNBC, said details were still being worked out on the infrastructure and clean energy package, which would come on top of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that is now working its way through Congress. She said it would include clean energy investments to fight climate change and investments in education and training to build the skill levels of American workers and boost U.S. competitiveness.

  • Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West after a tumultuous 2020

    Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Kardashian's rep confirmed the news to USA TODAY. They were married almost 7 years.

  • Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says team isn’t worried about last season

    Kevin Colbert isn't going to dwell on the past failures of the team.

  • Letters to the Editor: A $15 minimum wage might work for California, but not Alabama

    Doubling the minimum wage in states that follow the federal rate could have a devastating effect on hiring in parts of the country.

  • Stranded international college students feel abandoned. They are suing the US government.

    Without in-person classes, DHS and ICE banned first-year international students from entering America. Now they're fighting back with a lawsuit.

  • Dozens of whales die on Indonesian beach

    Forty-six whales stranded on a beach on the Indonesian island of Madura died Friday (February 19), while rescuers managed to push three back out to sea according to the provincial governor.A rescue effort was launched on Thursday after dozens of pilot whales beached, with volunteers working together to save the mammals.Some local residents also helped out, wading into the ankle-deep water to help push them into the sea.The governor told Reuters that authorities plan to bury the dead whales on Saturday once the tide recedes and said two excavators had been brought in.It is not fully understood why whales, which travel together in pods, beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader as well as gather around an injured or distressed whale.NGO Whale Stranding Indonesia says more than 70 marine mammals were found stranded in 2020.

  • Manchin opposes Neera Tanden, endangering OMB nomination

    The West Virginia senator cited Tanden's past tweets, which he said would have a "toxic and detrimental impact" on the relationship between the OMB and Congress.

  • Ted Cruz's One Night in Paradise Is Not the Only Texas Republican Failure in Need of Discussion

    It does us no good to chalk everything up to Partisan Bickering when only one side is engaging with reality.

  • Southern Baptists divided over politics, race, LGBTQ policy

    Divisions over race, politics, gender and LGBTQ issues are roiling America’s largest Protestant denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, ahead of a meeting of its executive committee next week. On the agenda are two items reflecting those divisions: A recommendation that a church in Kennesaw, Georgia, be ousted from the SBC because it accepted LGBTQ people into its congregation, contravening Southern Baptist doctrine; and a report by an executive committee task force criticizing the widely respected leader of the SBC's public policy arm, the Rev. Russell Moore.

  • Six Capitol Police officers suspended for alleged role in riot

    Thirty-five officers on duty during the Capitol riot are under investigation for their actions during that day, and six have been suspended. Jeff Pegues has the details.

  • U.S. lawmakers set resolution condemning China over Hong Kong rights

    Members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bipartisan resolution on Friday condemning actions by the Chinese government and local authorities in Hong Kong that they said violated rights and freedoms in the city. The resolution adds to growing calls in the U.S. Congress for President Joe Biden's administration to push Communist Party rulers in Beijing to respect human rights.

  • WATCHDOG GROUP CALLS UPON SENATORS TO ASK ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE MERRICK GARLAND ABOUT HIS ROLE IN DROPPING CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST U.S. CAPITOL BOMBER

    Capitol Bombers Received Clemency by Bill Clinton and Charges Dropped by Obama DOJ

  • Student? Teacher? Both. ‘Zero regrets’ for first-time teachers in CMS during COVID

    In a year like no other, hear from those undeterred in their mission to become a public school teacher.

  • The former Uber exec who was pardoned by Trump has closed his church that worshipped AI, donating its funds to the NAACP

    The engineer, who was pardoned by Trump for stealing Google's trade secrets, sold his AI-focused church Way of the Future and donated its money.

  • Space Force sounds like a joke thanks to pop culture – that could be a problem for an important military branch

    With little else to draw from, people turn to science fiction when thinking about the Space Force. CSA Images via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Space Force has a serious role to play in the modern world. Its stated mission is to train and equip personnel to defend U.S. interests in space. Given the increasing military and economic importance of space, the USSF is likely to grow in importance. But a quick internet search shows that for most people, the Space Force is more a meme than a military branch. It has been the subject of jokes on “Saturday Night Live,” and Netflix was working on a comedy show before the service was officially formed. None other than Captain Kirk himself, actor William Shatner, has weighed in, arguing for the use of Navy ranks over Air Force ranks in the Space Force – after all, he wasn’t Colonel Kirk. Given this relationship between science fiction and the USSF, few people take it seriously. Modern pop culture depictions of the Space Force as a joke are distracting from the serious responsibilities the USSF is taking on. I am a space policy analyst who has studied the USSF’s relationship with science fiction, and my research shows this is creating a problem for the force. Many people have compared the U.S. Space Force seal to the insignia from Star Trek. US Space Force Sci-fi goes in, jokes come out There are two things to think about in the relationship between today’s pop culture and the Space Force: how existing sci-fi entertainment warps perceptions of the new military branch, and how those misconceptions lead to a comedic framing of the Space Force in culture today. Science fiction has long had a strong influence on how people perceive space, and this has carried over to the Space Force. Social media and news coverage of Space Force often include references to “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Starship Troopers.” This isn’t surprising. People naturally use analogies to understand new concepts; it’s easier to understand new phenomena in terms of something you already know. Because the Space Force is a new service, people are turning to what they already know about fighting in space. The problem is that science fiction is far from the reality of what missions in space look like today. A lot of research has explored how fiction can influence people’s thoughts and opinions. One way this can happen is through something called a priming effect, where exposure to an idea in one situation influences how people think about the same idea in an entirely different situation. People can also become so cognitively and emotionally invested in a fictional story that it begins to subconsciously feel real to them. When this happens, it’s much easier for the fictional ideas to influence their thinking in the real world. The result of science fiction’s influence, then, is that people have absorbed incorrect ideas about the Space Force – for instance, that it has its own astronauts or is building military bases on the Moon – without questioning the accuracy of these ideas. This leads to the second aspect of USSF’s relationship to pop culture today: Online commentary, media coverage and entertainment have focused on humor at the expense of substantive discussion. Jokes about “Guardians of the Galaxy” or camouflage in space abound on Twitter and create the impression that the Space Force is inconsequential. The Netflix show “Space Force” has also perpetuated myths that the Space Force is sending astronauts into combat on the Moon. And this joking extends to the highest levels of government, too – even the White House has cracked jokes at the expense of Space Force. The first mission to space under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Space Force, a communications satellite launch, was not a ‘Star Trek’-style adventure, but it was still important. U.S. Air Force/Joshua Conti Problems and potential Despite the attention all this brings to the Space Force, if people are so deeply influenced by fiction that they find the USSF funny or absurd, it could lead to a disconnect between public expectations and what the Space Force is actually doing, and ultimately, reduce public support. While missions like surveillance and tracking satellites and space debris may not be as interesting as stories from “Star Wars,” they are fundamental to the global economy and national security. While the Space Force has fed these perceptions to an extent – for example, using the name Kobayashi Maru from “Star Trek” for one of its software programs – there are ways in which science fiction can be helpful for the new military branch. Science fiction can be inspiring, as it was during the space race of the 1960s and is for space leaders today. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Modern pop culture interest in space can also be used to leverage interest in the Space Force. While it is not engaging in any “Star Trek” sort of exploration, its duties are important and inspiring nonetheless. Without the GPS satellites the Space Force is now in charge of, we wouldn’t be able to get money from an ATM, coordinate financial transactions or monitor such episodes as volcanoes or earthquakes. The reality portrayed in “Star Trek” is hundreds of years in the future. While the Space Force might be an early step toward that reality; it is merely the first of many. As Gen. Mark Naird in the Netflix comedy series “Space Force” famously intones, “Space is hard.” Though not as glamorous as Hollywood, the hard work defending U.S. national interests in space is important.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Wendy Whitman Cobb, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Read more:Bringing Mars rocks back to Earth: On Feb. 18, Perseverance Rover landed safely on Mars – a lead scientist explains the tech and goalsWill China’s moon landing launch a new space race? Wendy Whitman Cobb is affiliated with the US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Her views are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Defense or any of its components.