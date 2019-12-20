Democrats are playing hardball on impeachment, and it's depriving Trump of the one thing he wants most for his reelection

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters

President Donald Trump is unequivocal: He is innocent, the July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president was "perfect," and the Senate will soon acquit him of the impeachment charges against him.

But Democrats are throwing a wrench into Trump's plan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers may withhold the articles of impeachment from the Republican-led Senate until they get assurances that Trump's trial will be fair to Democrats.

Trump and Senate Republicans made numerous public statements Thursday signaling apprehensiveness over the possibility.

If Democrats decide not to transmit the articles of impeachment, it could deprive Trump of what he wants most: "total and complete exoneration" as he heads into a tough reelection campaign.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump is unequivocal: He is innocent, the July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president was "perfect," and he will soon be exonerated of all accusations of wrongdoing as he seeks reelection in 2020.

The president has been steadfast in making these claims in the wake of his impeachment by the House of Representatives on Wednesday on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Both accusations relate to Trump's efforts to strong-arm Ukraine into acceding to his political demands while withholding vital security assistance and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately wanted.

The evidence against him, Democrats say, is overwhelming and undisputed, having been corroborated not just by testimony by over a dozen witnesses and White House documents but by Trump's own public statements.

Trump, however, describes his impeachment as a partisan and unconstitutional "crusade" by disgruntled Democrats wanting to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

To that end, Trump has said he looks forward to his trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is widely expected to acquit him, allowing the president to claim what he wants most: "total and complete exoneration" heading into the election.

But Democrats may not make it that easy.

'Frankly, I don't care what the Republicans say'

Nancy Pelosi More

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers have signaled an openness to withholding the articles of impeachment against Trump from the Senate until they get assurances from the Republican-led chamber that Trump's trial will be impartial and fair to Democrats.

"So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us," Pelosi said on Wednesday night.

Pelosi indicated she wouldn't name impeachment managers, the House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors in the Senate trial, until there's more clarity on the guidelines.

In a press conference on Thursday, Pelosi reiterated that she would withhold the articles until she could confirm the terms of the process would be "fair," and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other congressional Democrats lined up behind her.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also announced there would be no more votes in the chamber until the winter recess was over on January 7. This effectively means the House will not vote on a resolution naming impeachment managers and to transmit the articles over to the Senate until at least January.

In the past week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected calls from Democrats for specific witnesses in the trial while telling Fox News there's "zero chance" Trump would be removed from office.

McConnell has also pledged to work in close coordination with the White House and Trump's legal team during the trial.

Senators take oaths of impartiality at the start of impeachment trials, but the Senate majority leader and other Republicans, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, have said they will not approach the proceedings as impartial jurors.

"I'm not an impartial juror. This is a political process," McConnell said on Tuesday.

That said, Pelosi's unanticipated decision to withhold the articles of impeachment threw a curveball into Senate Republicans' plans.

Graham said in a tweet that Pelosi was engaging in "Constitutional extortion" and creating "chaos for the presidency."

Trump tweeted: "Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!"

McConnell sought to downplay any concerns about Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles, telling reporters on Thursday that he was "not anxious to have the trial" and that "if she thinks her case is so weak she doesn't want to send it over, throw me into that briar patch."

But Pelosi seems unfazed by the criticism.

A reporter asked the California Democrat on Thursday whether she was concerned about the GOP accusing her of playing games with the impeachment process.

"Frankly, I don't care what the Republicans say," Pelosi replied.

Read the original article on Business Insider