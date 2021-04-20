Democrats point to Georgia in push for new elections law

  • Stacey Abrams testifies remotely via video conference as Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
  • Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)
  • Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)
  • Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)
1 / 4

Senate Judiciary

Stacey Abrams testifies remotely via video conference as Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are spotlighting Georgia as they build their case for a broad overhaul of U.S. election law, arguing the new voting rules in the state are emblematic of Republican measures across the country that threaten access to the polls.

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday — which Democrats provocatively titled “Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote” — featured testimony from Georgia officials, including voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia state legislator who narrowly lost a bid for governor in 2018. Abrams said parts of the sweeping new Georgia law are intended to suppress minority votes. She said federal legislation to strike down hurdles to voting is “essential to the protection of democracy.”

Georgia state Rep. Jan Jones, the No. 2 Republican in the legislature, defended her state’s laws at the hearing. She said the measures put in place in response to the 2020 election make it “easier to vote and harder to cheat.” Georgia Republicans have said the changes were in response to a lack of confidence in Georgia election systems, despite the fact that there were no major problems reported in the 2020 election. President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state was confirmed by three separate counts of the vote.

The hearing on Georgia's new election rules comes as Senate Democrats are working to keep attention on their own sweeping voting legislation while they try to figure out how to pass it in the 50-50 Senate. They would need 60 votes to move forward, and all Republicans have strongly objected to the bill. They argue it would strip power from the states, fundamentally alter how elections are conducted and cement an unfair political advantage for Democrats.

Democrats say the Senate bill, a version of which has already passed the House, would enable all voters easy access to the polls and thwart Republican efforts to enact new voting restrictions in GOP-led states like Georgia, Arizona, Florida and Texas. Like the House-passed legislation, the Senate bill would create automatic voter registration nationwide, promote early voting, require more disclosure from political donors and restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, among other changes.

A separate Democratic bill honoring the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis would aim to better protect voting rights in places with a history of discrimination.

The legislation is a top priority for Democrats while they have narrow control of Congress and the presidency, and will also be a test for Biden and his party as they decide whether to change Senate rules, which now require 60 votes for most bills to advance.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that laws like Georgia’s “remind us how much work remains to protect this precious, almost sacred right.”

Republicans at the hearing fumed as they reiterated their opposition to the Senate bill, challenged Democrats’ interpretation of the Georgia law and objected to the name of the hearing. The top Republican on the panel, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said the reference to Jim Crow-era laws was “offensive” and that Democrats were diminishing “the very real challenges and unfairness that minorities endured in the Jim Crow south at the hands of Southern Democrats.”

Grassley said that at a time when voters on both sides of the aisle have doubts about the integrity of our elections, “polarizing rhetoric that distorts history is not helpful.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the Democratic bill is “not about righting wrongs, it’s about power. It’s about trying to grab power, and I can understand why people would want to grab it.”

Democrats in Congress, Biden and even some corporations have pushed back on the Georgia law, which would give the legislature more influence over a state election board, reduce the time period for people to request absentee ballots and add an identification requirement for those who want to cast those ballots. Although the new law makes ballot drop boxes a permanent option for voters, it limits the number each county can have and will result in fewer drop boxes in the state’s most populous communities. Democrats say other provisions will result in fewer provisional ballots being counted and block groups from handing out food and water to voters waiting in line at polling places.

Republicans have dismissed claims that the state’s new rules are restrictive, arguing that the state offers both no-excuse absentee voting and early voting which not all states do. The Republican concerns that prompted the legislation arose after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed there was widespread fraud, allegations that were rejected by courts and election officials throughout the country.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that attacks on the law are “absolutely not true” and motivated by partisanship.

“For all these folks that are saying it’s restrictive and aggressive and a step backwards, Jim Crow 2.0 -- I mean, African American, Latino, and other minorities, their turnout in elections has increased in Georgia,” Kemp said, “which is what’s so insane about all of this.”

Democrats say the laws enacted since then could reverse those trends. Abrams said she believes the motivation behind certain provisions is “a direct result of increased participation of communities of color” in recent elections.

“What these laws have done in stunning and uniform fashion is reduce entitlement to participation,” Abrams said. “They have done so by targeting behaviors that are specifically attributable to communities that voted in opposition of Republican values.”

___

Associated Press writer Bill Barrow contributed to this report from Atlanta.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP targets ballot drop boxes in Georgia, Florida, elsewhere

    Atlanta-area voters looking to return their ballots using a drop box in next year’s gubernatorial election will have to do some searching. Just eight boxes will be spread across Fulton County’s nearly 529 square miles — or about one for every 100,000 registered voters. A favorite target is ballot drop boxes, which have been used for years in states with expansive mail voting and which millions of voters used last year as a way to avoid polling places during the pandemic.

  • Biden administration contacting cities, states over possible unrest when Derek Chauvin jury reaches verdict

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the administration is "in touch with mayors, governors, local authorities" about potential protests.

  • Stephen Colbert Makes A Mockery Of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s America First Caucus Idea

    "The Late Show" host went medieval on the QAnon-endorsing Republican's proposal to champion Anglo-Saxon political traditions.

  • House rejects GOP effort to censure Rep. Maxine Waters over remarks to Floyd protesters

    The House voted 216 to 210 to reject a Republican effort to censure Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters for her comments to protesters seeking justice for George Floyd.

  • There are plenty of moral reasons to be vaccinated – but that doesn’t mean it’s your ethical duty

    Ethicists disagree on whether people are morally obligated to take small actions that – on their own – contribute only slightly to the collective good. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty ImagesWith the news that all U.S. adults are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the holy grail of infectious disease mitigation – herd immunity – feels tantalizingly close. If enough people take the vaccine, likely at least 70% of the population, disease prevalence will slowly decline and most of us will safely get back to normal. But if not enough people get vaccinated, COVID-19 could stick around indefinitely. The urgency of reaching that milestone has led some to claim that individuals have a civic duty or moral obligation to get vaccinated. As a moral philosopher who has written on the nature of obligation in other contexts, I want to explore how the seemingly straightforward ethics of vaccine choice is in fact rather complex. The simple argument The discussion of whether or not one should take the COVID-19 vaccine is often framed in terms of individual self-interest: The benefits outweigh the risk, so you should do it. That’s not a moral argument. Most people likely believe that others have wide latitude in determining how they care for their own health, so it can be permissible to engage in risky activities – such as motorcycling or base jumping – even when it’s not in one’s interest. Whether one should get vaccinated, however, is a moral issue because it affects others, and in a couple of ways. First, effective vaccines are expected to decrease not only rates of infection but also rates of virus transmission. This means that getting the vaccine can protect others from you and contribute to the population reaching herd immunity. Second, high disease prevalence allows for more genetic mutation of a virus, which is how new variants arise. If enough people aren’t vaccinated quickly, new variants may develop that are more infectious, are more dangerous or evade current vaccines. The straightforward ethical argument, then, says: Getting vaccinated isn’t just about you. Yes, you have the right to take risks with your own safety. But as the British philosopher John Stuart Mill argued in 1859, your freedom is limited by the harm it could do to others. In other words, you do not have the right to risk other people’s health, and so you are obligated to do your part to reduce infection and transmission rates. It’s a plausible argument. But the case is rather more complicated. Individual action, collective good The first problem with the argument above is that it moves from the claim that “My freedom is limited by the harm it would cause others” to the much more contentious claim that “My freedom is limited by very small contributions my action might make to large, collective harms.” Refusing to be vaccinated does not violate Mill’s harm principle, as it does not directly threaten some particular other with significant harm. Rather, it contributes a very small amount to a large, collective harm. Since no individual vaccination achieves herd immunity or eliminates genetic mutation, it is natural to wonder: Could we really have a duty to make such a very small contribution to the collective good? A version of this problem has been well explored in the climate ethics literature, since individual actions are also inadequate to address the threat of climate change. In that context, a well-known paper argues that the answer is “no”: There is simply no duty to act if your action won’t make a meaningful difference to the outcome. Others, however, have explored a variety of ways to rescue the idea that individuals must not contribute to collective harms. One strategy is to argue that small individual actions may actually make a difference to large collective effects, even if it’s difficult to see. For instance: Although it appears that an individual getting vaccinated doesn’t make a significant difference to the outcome, perhaps that is just the result of uncareful moral mathematics. One’s chance of saving a life by reducing infection or transmission is very small, but saving a life is very valuable. The expected value of the outcome, then, is still high enough to justify taking it to be a moral requirement. Another strategy concedes that individual actions don’t make a meaningful difference to large, structural problems, but this doesn’t mean morality must be silent with regard to those actions. Considerations of fairness, virtue and integrity all might recommend taking individual action toward a collective goal – even if that action did not by itself make a difference. In addition, these and other considerations can provide reasons to act, even if they don’t imply an obligation to act. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers over age 16 have ‘no more excuses’ for not getting the vaccine. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images The contours of obligation There is yet another challenge in justifying an obligation to get vaccinated, which has to do with the very nature of obligations. Obligations are requirements on actions, and, as such, those actions often seem demandable by members of the moral community. If a person is obligated to donate to charity, then other members of the community have the moral standing to demand a percentage of their income. That money is owed to others. The relevant question here, then, is: Are there moral grounds to demand another person get vaccinated? Philosopher Margaret Little has argued that very intimate actions, such as sex and gestation – the continuation of a pregnancy – are not demandable. In my own work, I’ve suggested that this is also true for deciding how to form a family – for example, adopting a child versus procreating. The intimacy of the actions, I argue, make it the case that no one is entitled to them. Someone can ask you for sex, and there are good reasons to adopt rather than procreate; but no one in the community has the moral standing to demand that you do either. These sorts of examples suggest that particularly intimate actions are not the appropriate targets of obligation. Is getting vaccinated intimate? While it may not appear so at first blush, it involves having a substance injected into your body, which is a form of bodily intimacy. It requires allowing another to puncture the barrier between your body and the world. In fact, most medical procedures are the sort of thing that it seems inappropriate to demand of someone, as individuals have unilateral moral authority over what happens to their bodies. The argument presented here objects to intimate duties because they seem too invasive. However, even if members of the moral community don’t have the standing to demand that others vaccinate, they are not required to stay silent; they may ask, request or entreat, based on very good reasons. And of course, no one is required to interact with those who decline. The upshot I am certainly not trying to convince anyone that it’s OK not to get vaccinated. Indeed, the arguments throughout indicate, I think, that there is overwhelming reason to get vaccinated. But reasons – even when overwhelming – don’t constitute a duty, and they don’t make an action demandable. Acting as though the moral case is straightforward can be alienating to those who disagree. And minimizing the moral stakes when we ask others to have a substance injected into their body can be disrespectful. A much better way, I think, is to engage others rather than demand from them, even if the force of reason ends up clearly on one side. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Travis N. Rieder, Johns Hopkins University. Read more:Pro-mask or anti-mask? Your moral beliefs probably predict your stanceVaccine guilt is good – as long it doesn’t stop you from getting a shot Travis N. Rieder does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • U.S. Republicans spotlight AOC PAC's contributions to vulnerable House Democrats

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -At least four moderate Democratic lawmakers have returned contributions from a political action committee formed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that Republicans said had signaled they endorsed their party's most liberal policies. The Republican Party's congressional campaign arm launched a website on Monday calling on more than two dozen Democrats, some from highly competitive districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, to give back $5,000 donations from the fundraising effort started last year by Ocasio-Cortez. At least three Democrats who were not on the list had already refunded contributions made in March by the end of the month, campaign finance records at the Federal Election Commission show.

  • Planned Parenthood Can’t Disavow Margaret Sanger

    Over the weekend, the president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times, formally criticizing her institution’s infamous founder, Margaret Sanger. The article’s title announced, “We’re Done Making Excuses for Our Founder,” and the subheading indicated that the group is ready to “reckon with Margaret Sanger’s association with white supremacist groups and eugenics.” Planned Parenthood is remarkably late to acknowledge what the rest of us have been saying for quite some time: Sanger was a foremost proponent of the eugenics movement in the U.S., motivated especially by her particular animus toward poor nonwhites. Her crusade to legalize birth control was motivated in large part by her desire to prevent the “unfit” and “feeble-minded” from reproducing. Sanger’s goal was not primarily to liberate American women by legalizing birth control; rather, it was “to make the coming generation into such physically fit, mentally capable, socially alert individuals as are the ideal of a democracy.” The sudden effort to disentangle Planned Parenthood from its founder’s role in the racially motivated eugenics movement of the 20th century is too little, too late, even by the Left’s own standards. Last July, amidst racial tension and riots across the country, Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in New York City removed Sanger’s name from its flagship clinic, labeling her “a racist, white woman” and accusing the organization of “institutional racism.” Yet the national organization didn’t say a word about it. Now, almost a year later, the group’s leadership has finally managed to workshop a careful way of attempting to guard its legacy while disavowing its founder. “We have defended Sanger as a protector of bodily autonomy and self-determination, while excusing her association with white supremacist groups and eugenics as an unfortunate ‘product of her time,’” Johnson writes. That it took until 2021 for Planned Parenthood to condemn Sanger’s racism and support for eugenics is unsurprising, considering that the institution’s modern-day work is well in line with her hideous views. Far from being a victory for women, the last half-century of legalized abortion has deepened the effects of racial inequality in the U.S. — and Planned Parenthood profits from that reality. Nearly 80 percent of Planned Parenthood’s clinics are located within walking distance of neighborhoods occupied predominantly by black and Hispanic residents. Despite constituting only 13 percent of the female population, black women represent more than one-third of all abortions in the U.S. each year. Black women are five times more likely than white women to obtain an abortion, and abortions are highly concentrated among low-income women. In recent years in New York City, more black babies were aborted than were born alive. Contrary to what abortion advocates suggest, it is not privileged white progressives who most often avail themselves of the right to abortion. Defenders of legal abortion refuse to acknowledge this inconvenient reality, even as they insist that choosing abortion is a sign of women’s liberation and social progress. “Abortion supporters talk about things like ‘reproductive justice’ or ‘reproductive freedom,’ but this language doesn’t trickle down,” African-American pro-life activist Christina Bennett told me of her work for a pregnancy-resource center in Connecticut. “The women having the abortions aren’t thinking in this language. It’s really the elite, privileged women who push this message that abortion is health care.” Bennett told me about a pro-choice group that created candles with the phrase “Abortions are magical” to give to volunteers at abortion clinics. “If I was to take those to the inner-city abortion clinic in Hartford and try to hand them out,” Bennett said, “the girls actually getting abortions wouldn’t want those candles. That’s not their reality. They’re getting an abortion because they have to feed their kids. They already have another child at home or they’re thinking about how their man is going to leave if they have that kid.” Though abortion-rights proponents recently have advanced the historically illiterate argument that the pro-life movement is rooted in white supremacy, the truth is quite the opposite. White supremacists have long supported legal abortion, because they recognize and applaud that nonwhite women are disproportionately more likely to obtain abortions than are white women. For instance, Richard Spencer, a leading white supremacist, is highly supportive of legalized abortion, because “the people who are having abortions are generally very often black or Hispanic or from very poor circumstances.” As he puts it, abortion is a good thing because “the unintelligent and blacks and Hispanics . . . use abortion as birth control.” Defending unlimited legal abortion while maintaining one’s progressive bona fides requires erasing this reality, which is why Johnson’s Times op-ed ignores the way in which Planned Parenthood’s bottom line profits from minority women who feel as if they have no option other than abortion. “We are committed to confronting any white supremacy in our own organization, and across the movement for reproductive freedom,” Johnson wrote. She could start by acknowledging the way that the abortion industry and her own organization profit by perpetuating Margaret Sanger’s racist legacy.

  • Russia's unlucky aircraft carrier is getting ready for its return to action

    Admiral Kuznetsov is seen more as a spectacle than a genuine threat, but Moscow is determined to hold on to it.

  • Despite growing chorus, DOJ is limited in police probes

    The only way for 13-year-old Adam Toledo to get justice, activists say, is with a federal probe into the Chicago police officer who shot him during a foot chase down a darkened alley. About a dozen people gathered Tuesday at a legal office in the heart of a Latino neighborhood, near Little Village where the boy was shot last month, to ask the Justice Department to get involved. “We cannot leave it up to the police department to investigate itself and expect meaningful reforms,” said attorney and activist Arturo Jáuregui.

  • Cuba's Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader

    In many ways, Cuba's new maximum leader is nothing like those who have governed the island for the past six decades. Miguel Díaz-Canel was never a guerrilla fighter and was for only a few years, like all Cubans of his generation, a soldier. On Monday, Cuba's Communist Party congress — as expected — chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that crucial post to the title of president he assumed in 2018.

  • Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear a case out of Pennsylvania related to the 2020 election, a dispute that had lingered while similar election challenges had already been rejected by the justices. The justices in February, after President Joe Biden's inauguration, had rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election. In the case the court rejected Monday, however, the court had called for additional briefing that was not complete until the end of March. The case involved a federal court challenge to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision requiring election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrived up to three days after the election.

  • Northern Minnesota community cut off by Canadian border restrictions faces another month of 'crisis'

    On Tuesday, Canada extended its border restrictions until May 21, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. Only essential travel will be permitted across Canada's border with the U.S., reports Reuters, continuing restrictions that have been in place since March 2020. Canadian border restrictions have proven disastrous for residents of Minnesota's Northwest Angle, a geographical oddity surrounded on three sides by Canada, with a body of water on the fourth side. The Angle's only connection to land is its border with Canada's Manitoba province, but due to a surveyor's error, it's considered the northernmost part of Minnesota. As Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) explained in a Star Tribune op-ed, border restrictions have cut the 120-odd residents off from friends and family in the U.S. hoping to visit by road, devastated the local fishing lodges and other tourist attractions, and made it nearly impossible for residents to buy groceries or receive medical care without risking being stranded away from their homes. Residents have pleaded with Canadian officials to open the 80-kilometer passage in Manitoba to allow tourists into the Angle, reports CBC News. Tourism has been deemed non-essential in Canada's border restrictions, but in the tourism-based economy of the Northwest Angle, it's about as essential as it gets. Beyond business concerns, residents report being separated from their families while waiting days for negative results from molecular COVID-19 tests. "With the eyes of the national media focused on the chaos at America's southern border, few have any idea this problem exists," writes Fischbach. "But the northern border is in crisis, too." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • GOP lawmakers react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict: 'I think the jury did its job'

    "I told everybody that this is the way the system works. I accept the jury's verdict and leave it up to the court," Senator Lindsey Graham said.

  • Healthcare Experts Debunk 11 CBD Myths

    CBD experts debunk myths like all CBD is created equal, CBD gets you high, the hemp derivative is addictive, and CBD and marijuana are the same.

  • Lidl Ireland becomes first major retailer in the world to offer free period products

    A survey by Plan International, found that almost 50 per cent of girls in Ireland aged between 12 and 19 have found it hard to pay for period products

  • 16 inventions getting us off fossil fuels and into renewable energy

    Much of the world's energy comes from non-renewable energy sources. These inventions are innovating our energy consumption and paving a greener path.

  • Sen. Grassley: Business pressure over GA voting law 'economic terrorism'

    "When partisans and companies collude to ruin the livelihoods of their opponents, there's a term for that. It's economic terrorism," Grassley said.The ranking Republican spoke at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee entitled "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote." The panel focused on efforts by Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere to implement new voting laws that critics say will limit voting access by African-Americans and other minorities that lead Democratic.Several large businesses, including Delta and Coca-Cola, criticized the law. Major League Baseball moved it's All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest.Republicans have complained that businesses should not meddle in state legislative matters."When you make political comments, and it's hurts people's pocketbooks, it ought to be something that everybody would be offended by," Grassley said.

  • 7 incredible (quarantine-free) holidays to book this summer

    The USA, Malta, Israel, Iceland, Gibraltar and Ireland are likely to be on the ‘green list’ for safe travel this summer, according to new modelling. The analysis, carried out by Robert Boyle – former strategy chief of British Airways and its owner IAG – confirms that, according to the Government's “risk” criteria, only eight destinations will make the cut when the green list is unveiled on May 10. New Zealand and Australia will also be categorised as green, the analysis shows, although both countries are currently closed to foreign arrivals outside of their ‘Tasman Bubble’, which opens today. Most of Europe – including holiday favourites Spain and Greece – is expected to fall on the “amber” list, while many more countries could be categorised as “red” by the summer based on the current modelling. So what does this mean for your summer holiday hopes? Here, Telegraph Travel’s team of experts mine their worldly knowledge to pick out seven once-in-a-lifetime holidays that will be possible this summer, without any quarantine on arrival or return. Since Australia and New Zealand are unlikely to welcome Britons this summer, we have focused our attention on the more viable green-list potentials of USA, Malta, Israel, Iceland, Gibraltar and Ireland. For a tropical island escape: Kauai, Hawaii Simon and Susan Veness Remote, rugged, impossibly picturesque – Kauai, the northern outlier of Hawaii’s archipelago, has stolen almost all its sister islands’ share of big, bold and dramatic. Take a small-boat cruise along the north-west coast to discover the looming Na Pali cliffs, the razor-like peaks towering almost 4,000ft high; soothe your soul in Hanalei Bay, where the gorgeous two-mile, crescent-shaped beach is backed by verdant mountains; marvel at Waimea Canyon, a breathtaking rift through the island’s core, 10 miles long and 3,000ft deep, fully justifying its nickname as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific.

  • ‘Delusional’ Nicola Sturgeon refuses to credit the Union for vaccine success

    Nicola Sturgeon's "bitter and blind hostility" to the UK means she cannot accept the vaccination programme bolsters the case for the Union, the Tories have said after she insisted a separate Scotland would have performed just as well. Donald Cameron, the Tories' health spokesman, accused the First Minister of "delusional nonsense" after she insisted there was "absolutely no evidential basis" to suggest fewer Scots would have been vaccinated outside the UK. Ms Sturgeon was challenged during an STV election interview that no other European country has vaccinated anything like the UK's total, with the Republic of Ireland hoping to complete its over-70s by the end of next month. She said a separate Scotland "could have chosen to procure the way it thought was best" and anybody claiming the situation would have been worse was "basically plucking this out of thin air." Ms Sturgeon insisted a separate Scotland would have fared just as well came after she received her first dose of the Oxford vaccine last week. But a series of her ministers demanded the UK sign up to the EU's vaccine procurement plan last year and expressed outrage when the Prime Minister refused.

  • When does the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland end?

    What is the stamp duty holiday and when will it finish?