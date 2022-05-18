Democrats Press Biden to Go Big on Forgiving Student Loan Debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jarrell Dillard
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Elizabeth Warren
    Elizabeth Warren
    American politician
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Raphael Warnock
    American politician and pastor

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Raphael Warnock pitched President Joe Biden to go big with student loan forgiveness during a White House meeting Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The three Democrats, who have been leading the effort in the Senate, support $50,000 in student debt relief, which is five times what Biden has indicated he would support.

“I’m pushing him to do this in a way that we help the Georgia folks I’m running into everyday,” said Warnock, who is running for re-election in a hotly contested race for his Georgia seat.

Warnock said Biden “is receptive to getting this done.”

After the meeting, the trio of Democrats had an intense private conversation on the Senate floor. Warren, who made student debt forgiveness a pillar of her 2020 presidential campaign, looked agitated while Schumer kept shaking his head.

Warren wouldn’t comment on the discussion with Biden, but said afterward that she was still pushing for $50,000 in student loan debt to be forgiven for each individual.

“I want to see the maximum amount of debt relief possible,” Warren said in an interview. “Fifty thousand dollars would give immediate relief to tens of millions of families.”

Warren previously said that amount would do the most to help close the racial and gender wealth gaps.

While Democrats generally favor forgiving at least some of the debt, Republicans are opposed. A group of GOP senators led by Mitt Romney of Utah on Wednesday introduced legislation that would prohibit the administration from canceling student loan debt.

“This decision would not only be unfair to those who already repaid their loans or decided to pursue alternative education paths, but it would be wildly inflationary at a time of already historic inflation,” Romney said in a statement.

With legislation to wipe loans off the books unlikely, advocates have turned to the White House to provide relief.

Biden said that he was considering forgiveness of at least $10,000, but not as much as $50,000. The White House has signaled that people making more than $125,000 a year would likely be ineligible.

But the president hasn’t made up his mind about many details of the plan, including how much debt to forgive per borrower, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. And though White House officials have debated the contours of a forgiveness program internally for more than a year, there is no real consensus on the best path forward.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks posted the biggest daily drop in almost two years as investors assess the impact of higher prices on earnings and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth. The dollar and Treasuries gained amid a pickup in haven bids.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquid

  • Warnock says he’s meeting with Biden to push for student loan forgiveness

    Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Wednesday said he’ll be meeting with President Biden to push for student loan debt forgiveness that will be enough “to actually make a difference.” “I’m meeting with the president later today, and I’m going to push him on this issue. Everywhere I go in Georgia, students and families talk to…

  • Walmart-Backed PhonePe Buys Indian Wealth Management Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- PhonePe, an Indian payments company backed by Walmart Inc., will acquire two wealth management firms for a total enterprise value of $75 million.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After LossesElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenThe firm wi

  • Warnock Due To Meet With President Biden To Push For Student Loan Forgiveness

    Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) stated that he will meet with President Biden today to advocate for a student loan forgiveness amount “that would make a difference,” The Hill reports. After an April meeting that the President had with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, he said his administration was looking into various options to forgive “an unspecified but substantial amount of federal student loan debt.”

  • Column: Here's why the arguments against canceling student debt make no sense

    Canceling student debt isn't unfair to those who have already paid off their loans. And it isn't a giveaway to the rich, either.

  • CDC: With COVID-19 infections rising, a third of U.S. should consider indoor masks

    CDC: With COVID-19 infections rising, a third of U.S. should consider indoor masks

  • Kevin Harlan 'furious' he 'took heat' for Odell Beckham Jr. comments, explains he was cut off

    Broadcaster Kevin Harlan is peeved by the reaction some had to his comments about Odell Beckham Jr. after a Suns-Mavericks game earlier this month.

  • Fed’s Evans Sees Inflation Curbed With a Few Hikes Past Neutral

    (Bloomberg) -- If the Federal Reserve raises its key interest rate somewhat above what it thinks is a “neutral” level for the economy and stops there, that should help bring inflation down from current elevated levels, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquida

  • Republican Senate primary race in Pennsylvania too close to call

    The race for the Republican Senate nomination in Pebetween David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

  • It will be more expensive to get student loans to go to college this fall. Here’s why

    Starting in July, interest rates for federal student loans will increase by 1.26% percentage points. Here’s what that means.

  • Mark Cuban backing Biden proposal to cancel $10K in student debt per borrower

    Entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he supports a reported proposal by President Biden to cancel at least $10,000 in student loans per borrower. However, Cuban added that he believes the more urgent problem to address is ensuring that universities and colleges cannot continue to charge “ridiculous” fees. “We don’t want this…

  • Is It Finally Time to Target the S&P 500 After 6 Weeks of Losses?

    Plus, how stocks have performed after particularly volatile years in the past

  • Russia Default Risk Surges as US Set to End Key Bond Waiver

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian default risk surged as investors reacted to the possibility that the Biden administration will fully block bond payments from the country to US investors from next week.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After LossesElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bot

  • Energy & Environment — All 50 states hit gas-price milestone

    Gas has surpassed $4 in every state for the first time ever, the White House tries to quiet senators’ worries on the investigation into solar panels and moderate Democrats are raising objections to a bill that opposes gas price-gouging. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the…

  • White House hits back after Bezos knocks Biden on economy

    The White House on Monday uncharacteristically lashed out at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, after he openly criticized the Biden administration's fiscal and economic policies on Twitter.

  • Schumer implores Fox News leaders to stop ‘amplification’ of ‘replacement theory’

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is demanding that ownership and executives at Fox News stop what he says is the “reckless amplification of the so-called ‘Great Replacement’ theory” on the network. “Proponents of this white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theory believe that a complicit or cooperative class of elites are advancing a plot designed to…

  • Dallas hair salon shooting suspect had delusions about Asians, police say

    (Reuters) -A Dallas man suspected of shooting three women in the city's Koreatown neighborhood last week harbored delusions about Asian people, police officials said on Tuesday, as the FBI launched a hate crime investigation into the attack. Police identified the suspect as Jeremy Theron Smith, 36, and booked him on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith, who is Black, was being held at Dallas County jail.

  • Senators Blast Data Brokers For Sharing Location Info Of Abortion-Seekers

    The Democrats wrote to SafeGraph and Placer.ai demanding answers about their data collection practices and voicing concern for abortion-seekers' safety.

  • Here are the latest student loan refinance rates. And here’s who should, and should, not consider refinancing their student loans

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. For 10-year fixed rate loans, the average student loan refinancing rate hit 5.01%, up slightly from a week prior, and average rates on 5-year variable-rate loans rose slightly to 4.01%, according to the latest rates from Credible for the week ending May 15. Of course, your rate will depend on your finances and credit score, and you can see the lowest student loan refinancing rates you might qualify for here.

  • Plotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a year after Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management was grievously injured in a short squeeze by amateur traders who organized on Reddit, the $7.8 billion hedge fund is giving up and shutting down.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After LossesElon Musk Has a