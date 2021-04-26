Democrats up pressure on Biden to include Medicare expansion, prescription drugs in 'families plan'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Democrats on Capitol Hill are ramping up pressure on President Joe Biden to make Medicare expansion and prescription drug measures part of his his upcoming American Families Plan proposal as the White House signals it won't include major health care policy reforms.

In a letter to Biden Sunday, 17 senators led by Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I- Vt., who caucuses with Democrats, pushed for Medicare expansion to be part of the American Families Plan, the second piece of Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda that he plans to roll out in a speech to Congress Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week called for Biden's plan to include measures to lower health costs and prescription drug prices as House Democrats revived a drug price negotiation bill.

More: Joe Biden's first 100 days in office: 15 key dates that could define his legacy

The American Families Plan is expected to include investments in child care, paid family leave and education, paid for by a combination of tax increases on high-income earners. The White House has described the investments as "human infrastructure" to complement a $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, that Biden proposed earlier this month.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a roll call vote on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans criticized U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which has been delayed from its initial deadline of May 1. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775643907 ORIG FILE ID: 1232293621
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a roll call vote on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans criticized U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which has been delayed from its initial deadline of May 1. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775643907 ORIG FILE ID: 1232293621

White House press secretary Jen Psaki last week listed health care separately from the families plan as she previewed what Biden will discuss in his speech.

"He will definitely talk in his speech about his commitment to expanding and increasing access to health care," Psaki said Friday, pointing to action the president already took in his COVID-19 rescue plan to expand Affordable Care Act subsidies and extend the ACA enrollment period.

She added that the American Families Plan "will not represent the totality of every priority item for him and every item on his agenda that he wants to move forward as president."

More: New health insurance subsidies in Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill will be available April 1

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

While the families plan proposal is still fluid, the Washington Post reported the package will come in at around $1.8 billion. That includes $300 billion for education, including free two-year community college; $225 billion for child care; $225 billion for paid family and medical leave; and $200 billion for pre-kindergarten expansion.

In a last-minute change, The Post reported the plan will also include $200 billion to extend more health insurance subsidies through the Affordable Care Act. It would mean the families plan would include some spending on health care but not at the scale demanded by progressives.

The families plan will not include a $700 billion effort to expand health coverage or reduce government spending on prescription drugs, according to the New York Times, which reported the administration is opting to pursue that as a separate initiative later.

More: Thanks but no thanks: States are wary of President Joe Biden’s offer to help them expand Medicaid

Sunday, Sanders and Democratic senators asked Biden include proposals to reduce the Medicare eligibility age, which is currently 65, expand Medicare benefits to include hearing dental and vision care, implement a cap on out-of-pocket expenses and negotiate lower drug prices.

"As you know, Medicare has been one of the most successful and popular federal programs in our nation’s history since it was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965," the Senate Democrats' letter reads. "Now, 55 years later, the time is long overdue for us to expand and improve this program so that millions of older Americans can receive the health care they need, including eyeglasses, hearing aids and dental care."

Other senators who signed the letter are Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Ben Cardin, D-Md., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Jeffrey Merkley, D-Ore., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

Democrats, including Pelosi, have pushed for Biden to make permanent a child tax credit passed earlier in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The Post reported the families plan will include a provision that would extend the child tax credit to 2025, which would cost around $400 billion.

In a statement, Pelosi said seniors and families across the country are "counting on us to finally deliver the drug price negotiations they need to afford their medications. Families cannot afford to lose the enhanced ACA benefit passed in the American Rescue Plan, and we must make it permanent."

More: Senate Republicans propose $568 billion infrastructure plan to counter Biden

More: Biden: 'Prepared to compromise' on infrastructure

Combined, Biden's American Jobs Plan and American Families would cost around $4 trillion. The president has proposed a hike in the corporate tax rate to pay for the former and is expected to propose increasing the capital gains tax to cover the families plan. The White House has vowed that no families earning less than $400,000 a year would pay more in taxes under the plan.

Republicans have opposed Biden's infrastructure plan – a group of senators propose a counteroffer one-quarter the price tag – and are expected to also fight the families plan.

Biden could choose to seek passage of both through budget reconciliation, which would require no Republican votes in the evenly divided Senate. The White House has not said whether it will seek passing the jobs and families separately or combine them into one bill.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democrats up pressure on Biden to include health care in families plan

Recommended Stories

  • How To Itemize Deductions Like a Tax Pro

    One of the biggest choices you face when you file your income tax return is whether to claim the standard deduction or to itemize in order to minimize your IRS payment. Some examples of itemized...

  • Over half of Trump voters agree with the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, poll says

    In the survey, 51 percent of respondents who backed Trump in 2020 agreed with the guilty verdict compared to 94 percent of voters who backed President Joe Biden.

  • 24-year-old reporter killed by stray bullet that came through apartment window

    ‘She was sweet, kind and gracious,’ says her employer KCUR

  • Police oversight languished under Trump. Biden's DOJ is bringing federal inquiries back

    Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions all but suspended federal oversight of troubled police agencies. Will we see a resurgence under Merrick Garland?

  • Family of Andrew Brown Jr. could see bodycam video today

    The family of Andrew Brown Jr. is expected to view body camera video showing a sheriff's deputy fatally shooting of the 42-year-old Black man from North Carolina. Whether or not the public gets to see this footage is up to a judge. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.

  • Falcons may consider a Julio Jones trade

    The Falcons have said they expect Julio Jones to remain in Atlanta for the 2021 season. But that may change. Peter King writes in this week’s Football Morning in America that the Falcons may put the framework of a trade together that would send Jones elsewhere, effective June 2. By waiting until after June 2, [more]

  • Pivotal U.S. Senate Democrat wants 'more targeted' infrastructure bill

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he opposes using a maneuver that would enable his party to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal without Republican support, saying he favors a smaller and "more targeted" bill. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who holds the power to block the Democrats' agenda in the evenly divided Senate, rejected the idea of using a process called budget reconciliation to pass the Democratic president's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure legislation. While most legislation needs 60 votes to advance in the 100-seat Senate, the reconciliation process allows for a simple majority.

  • Here's why Supernatural star Misha Collins is at the Oscars

    Oscars viewers found themselves asking what Misha Collins was doing at the awards show.

  • Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Farting Cow’ Meme Bewilders Critics: Fox News Is ‘Floundering Their Way Into an SNL Skit’

    Fox News host brought back a picture from 2019 of a cow blowing up the Earth that prompted a wave of memes Jeanine Pirro and the crack graphics team at Fox News are the butt of social media jokes thanks to the network’s reintroduction Saturday night of a bizarre meme of a “farting-cow” blowing up the Earth, prompting some pretty funny comments from their critics. Back in 2019, when Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez first introduced the Green New Deal climate bill aiming to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to Congress, Pirro focused on the argument held by some environmentalists that animal agriculture, particularly of cattle, increases carbon emissions by increasing the rate of deforestation for grazing land as well as raising methane emissions. Rather than taking it seriously, Pirro just mocked where those methane emissions came from: cow flatulence. Hence, the exploding planet. Now, as Ocasio-Cortez has brought the GND back to the Senate, Pirro returned to the same talking point on Saturday. Also Read: Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Segment After Guest Says Biden Is ‘Making America Great Again’ “Do you like red meat? …The left with their green new deal wants to make sure you don’t. The left wants fewer cows because of those pesky greenhouse gases that cause too many emissions and light up the environment.” #ClosingStatement pic.twitter.com/EQSRabuxOu— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) April 25, 2021 But the sight of Pirro talking next to a cow letting out an air biscuit that turns into a Death Star beam became fuel for the left online. One small "tweak".. pic.twitter.com/HnaPSAy03L— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 25, 2021 .Does @FoxNews really have a cow shooting flames out of it's arse, aimed at the sun? pic.twitter.com/03hFR6W2Rc— Trump’s Noble Peace Prize (@LaBoomer68) April 25, 2021 Also Read: Kevin McCarthy Dodges Chris Wallace’s Questions About Trump Call on Day of Capitol Attacks Cow farts… heh heh heh pic.twitter.com/ma4RRTRuVq— Erik The Overseer & The Uppity Voting Block (@ErikOverseer) April 25, 2021 I am losing my mind.😂🤣 They are floundering their way into an SNL skit. It's like their testing their audiences low I.Q. for science.— Venus Jade (@Venusjade) April 25, 2021 From Jewish Space lasers to cows exploding with Rudy covid farts. How far we've come. If you don't believe in evolution, you must believe God punked the entire Fox network— Meidas Rick🏳️‍🌈 (@RandallUhrig) April 25, 2021 It's like a ten year old is doing their graphics.— DemoDisping (@demodisping) April 25, 2021 Also Read: Joe Walsh Faults Fox News’ Carlson and Hannity for ‘Disinformation’ Nothing says "Farting Cow" more than Jeanine Pirro— Michael Denesyk (@MichaelDenesyk) April 25, 2021 Oh dear God please tell me this isn't the graphic they REALLY used?!! The methane is produced in the fore stomach and emitted thru BELCHING. Someone introduce Faux to Google. Please. 🙄— Shari 🌊 🏜️🐾🇺🇲 🌊 (@HawkeyeFan1983) April 25, 2021 Meanwhile, President Biden announced this week that his administration would pledge to lower U.S. carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. While short of the goals espoused by the Green New Deal — which proponents say are necessary to prevent the most devastating climate change scenarios — Biden’s climate policy has adopted some elements of the GND platform, including the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps to employ people for conservation and environmental cleanup projects and a focus on infrastructure that phases out fossil fuels for renewable energy sources. Read original story Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Farting Cow’ Meme Bewilders Critics: Fox News Is ‘Floundering Their Way Into an SNL Skit’ At TheWrap

  • Why Middle Class Taxpayers Could Owe Nothing This Year

    Here's what to know.

  • India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

    (Reuters) -The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of India's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again hit a world record. Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the legal request by the Indian government, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday. The government made an emergency order to censor the tweets, Twitter disclosed on Lumen database, a Harvard University project.

  • Influencers ordered to stay out of Utah drainage ditch which has become bizarre Instagram hotspot

    Side of highway ‘looked like Disneyland parking lot’ after social media images of ‘blue canal’ go viral

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win

    Glenn Close earned her eighth Academy Award nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," but once again saw someone else take the win.

  • Florida family accused of selling thousands of bottles of fake Covid ‘miracle cure’

    Father and sons allegedly sold ‘tens of thousands’ of bottles of a bleach solution through a ‘non-religious’ church

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • Chargers hoping to get the most out of running back Austin Ekeler

    A series of factors have kept Austin Ekeler from posting huge numbers, but there's no denying his importance to the Chargers' offense.