Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years
FARNOUSH AMIRI
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats pushed ahead Wednesday with legislation that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons as they considered their most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s spate of mass shootings.

Democrats hope that the 100-page bill moving through the Judiciary Committee will pass the House before the August break. But that is far from assured, with moderates in the party, especially those hailing from politically divided swing districts, wary of a vote on sweeping gun controls ahead of the November midterm elections — especially when the bill has little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate.

The renewed push for a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse. The original ban passed in 1994, led by then-Sen. Joe Biden, and banned certain semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines, though it exempted an estimated 1.5 million of those weapons and 25 million that were already owned by Americans.

In the nearly three decades since, mass shootings have become chillingly commonplace in the United States, with semi-automatic weapons often used in attacks on schools, workplaces, public spaces, stores, churches and other places where people gather.

"An assault weapon’s only purpose is to kill people efficiently," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY., the Judiciary chairman, said Wednesday as the committee took up the measures. “It is time to protect our communities and to ban them once more.”

Republicans on the committee objected to the proposal, calling it an attack on Second Amendment rights.

“Democrats know this legislation will not reduce violent crime or reduce the likelihood of mass shootings, but they are obsessed with attacking law-abiding Americans’ Second Amendment liberties,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the committee. “For over 30 years, the Democrats have been running a propaganda campaign to make people believe that ‘assault weapons’ are a specific class of firearms that no one needs.”

The committee listened to haunting audio of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during which 17 people were killed and 17 more wounded. Dozens of rapid-fire shots could be heard in the course of just 1 minute and 18 seconds along with the distressed screams of those trying to escape.

“There are more guns than people in this country, more mass shootings than days in the year. This is a uniquely American problem, and assault weapons only magnify the epidemic,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said as the audio concluded.

The hearing Wednesday also comes in the wake of a July 4 mass shooting at a parade in Highland, Illinois and back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

The carnage in south Texas killed 19 school-age children, some of whose bodies were unidentifiable to their parents. Facing pressure to act, Congress last month passed the most significant gun violence measure in decades. It included background checks for gun buyers 18 to 21 years old as well as allocating state funding to enact local “red flag” laws.

But the bill fell far short of the steps Biden and Democrats say are needed to curb the nation's epidemic of gun violence. Many say the killing won't stop until more stringent controls on guns are enacted.

“We’re paying for these weapons of war on our streets with the blood of our children sitting in our schools,” said Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose 17-year-old son was shot and killed at a gas station in 2012.

Cicilline said that the protection of the Second Amendment is not without limits. He said the Democratic proposal is focused on assault-style rifles, which are not what the majority of guns law-abiding Americans buy and own.

“Dangerous military weapons that were created to fight on the battlefield and slaughter enemies do not belong in the neighborhoods and schools and movie theaters where we live,” he added.

Democrats can afford to lose only four Democrats if Republicans are united in opposition. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, who represents a red-leaning district, said he would not vote for a ban on semi-automatics.

“I don't support any version of that," Golden said.

___

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • House Committee to consider assault weapons ban

    On Wednesday, the House Committee will consider a ban on assault weapons.

  • Naperville, IL Council considers semi-automatic gun sale ban

    "Maybe, a ban will prevent a single shooting in our town. Maybe a ban will encourage other communities to follow our lead and reduce access to these weapons."

  • Bodycam footage of 4-year-old who shot at police at McDonald’s released

    Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Utah McDonald's where a 4-year-old fired a gun at officers back in February.

  • Senator Joe Manchin just said he won’t support the climate bill — is it time to dump solar stocks for good and double down on coal producers?

    Manchin torpedoed the climate agenda. Adjust accordingly.

  • ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Says Liz Cheney Only Supports Gay Marriage Because it Affects Her Family: ‘Typical Republican Move’

    Cheney's vote to codify marriage equality on Tuesday is a stark reversal from her record on the issue

  • Residents warned about Asian woman asking children to get in her car in Wisconsin neighborhood

    A quiet neighborhood in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is now on high alert after authorities issued a warning over a suspicious driver allegedly engaging with children. The first incident in the Camp Lake neighborhood occurred just before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, according to reports. Resident Alicia Milostan said her daughters were at a park when the driver of a white Chevrolet Cruze approached them and asked for directions.

  • ‘Proud’ Gunmaker Figures Out How to Make Mass Shootings Worse

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/SIG/GettyThe gun company that made the AR-15-style rifle used to kill 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in 2016 and another four at an Indiana mall this month is now gearing up to mass-produce an even more lethal weapon of war for the civilian market.SIG Sauer’s new MCX-SPEAR fires bullets with twice the kinetic energy of those from an AR-15. That means double the horrifying force that mangled the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

  • U.S. announces $1.2 billion healthcare crackdown tied to telehealth, cardiovascular tests

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department unveiled a $1.2 billion healthcare fraud crackdown on Wednesday, revealing criminal charges against 36 defendants for alleged fraudulent billing schemes tied to telemedicine, genetic and cardiovascular testing, and equipment. The criminal charges, which were unsealed across 13 federal districts between July 11 through July 20, target clinical laboratory owners, marketers, medical professionals and telemedicine executives. Prosecutors said the schemes intended to bilk Medicare out of $1.2 billion, though the actual losses are closer to $440 million.

  • AOC, in latest swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin, says he has 'no authority' to speak on climate change: report

    Her comment comes after Manchin told Democrats he doesn't support an economic package that includes new climate change spending or tax increases.

  • Amid controversies, FDA seeks advice on food and tobacco operations

    The head of the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday he is asking outside experts to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the agency's food and tobacco programs, which in recent months have endured sharp criticism involving two high-profile issues: the infant-formula shortage and e-cigarettes, particularly the vaping company Juul. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, while not mentioning those controversies, said in a statement that "the agency has confronted a series of challenges that have te

  • 'The Supreme Court did us a favor': Democrats seize on abortion ruling as midterm lifeline

    Susie Lee, one of the U.S. Congress's most endangered Democrats, has spent this year fighting a tough re-election campaign in the face of soaring inflation and weighed down by President Joe Biden's dismal approval numbers. Then on June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court threw a potential lifeline to the Nevada congresswoman as she seeks a third term in this November's midterm elections: the justices ended federal abortion rights by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe-v-Wade decision. Within 24 hours, armed with an issue she hopes will galvanize voters and reverse a disastrous-looking election year for Democrats, Lee launched the first ad of her campaign - a $500,000 TV and digital attack on her pro-life Republican opponent on the issue of abortion rights.

  • Putin warned Russian children that they will have to "help" the L/DPR for years

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY, 14:28 Russian President Vladimir Putin, while talking with Russian children via video link, told them that it will take years to "restore" the "L/DPR" [the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics], but that Russia agrees to do so, and the whole country will participate.

  • U.S. House panel seeks to advance bill to ban assault-style rifles

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday began debating legislation to ban certain assault-style rifles such as those used in recent mass shootings, and another bill allowing lawsuits against firearms manufacturers. The House Judiciary Committee, emboldened by growing public outrage over the criminal use of the rapid-fire weapons and approval last month of a limited gun control bill, was expected to vote on both measures, advancing them toward debate by the full House. "Will our Republican colleagues choose to defend the weapons of choice for mass murderers?" Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, asked, expressing frustration over a series of gun control measures sought by Democrats that were blocked by congressional Republicans.

  • Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment

    Trump officials tried to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census in a move experts said would benefit Republicans despite initial doubts among some in the administration that it was legal, according to an investigative report released Wednesday by a congressional oversight committee. The report offers a smoking gun of sorts — a secret memo the committee obtained after a two-year legal battle — showing that a top Trump appointee in the Commerce Department explored apportionment as a reason to include the question. “The Committee’s investigation has exposed how a group of political appointees sought to use the census to advance an ideological agenda and potentially exclude non-citizens from the apportionment count,” the report released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said.

  • Inflation: Little Caesars sees uptick in orders as pizza chain leans on value

    Little Caesars is battling record-high inflation — and winning the fight, according to its CEO.

  • Student-loan forgiveness is 'clearly important' to Biden, the White House says — but there's no timeline for when it might happen

    The White House previously said Biden wants to cancel student debt before payments resume at the end of August. Now, that's uncertain.

  • New San Francisco District Attorney Cleans House after Replacing Chesa Boudin

    San Francisco’s newly-appointed district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, wasted no time cleaning house after replacing progressive reformer Chesa Boudin as the city’s top prosecutor.

  • Family of Uber driver killed in Oakland Little Saigon robbery call for solution to gun violence

    The family of an Uber driver who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Oakland, California, last weekend is calling for a solution to rising gun violence in the city. Kon Fung, 52, was inside his car parked in the 2000 block of 13th Ave. in Oakland at around 11 a.m. on Sunday when he was approached by two men wearing hoodies, as seen in a video released by the authorities on Wednesday. A surveillance camera captured the two men walking toward Fung’s car, opening its door and demanding him to get out.

  • MLB commissioner Rob Manfred rejects the premise that minor leaguers aren't paid a living wage

    MLB is facing scrutiny from the Senate Judiciary Committee over whether its antitrust exemption applies to the minor leagues.

  • Media Promote AOC, Omar Fake Handcuff Stunt

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar were arrested during a pro-abortion protest. Though neither was handcuffed, both pretended to have wrist restraints on.