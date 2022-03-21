Democrats push back against GOP criticism of Supreme Court nominee Jackson’s record on crime

Bryan Lowry
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Ketanji Brown Jackson
    American judge
  • Patrick Leahy
    Patrick Leahy
    U.S. Senator from Vermont; Senate President pro tempore

Democrats hit back on Republican efforts to portray Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as soft on crime during the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Jackson would make history as both the high court’s first Black woman and its first former public defender.

“We have before us a historic moment and I hope we can meet it as senators,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the Senate’s president pro tempore who has served in the Senate since 1974.

A federal appeals judge who grew up in South Florida, Jackson served as a federal public defender from 2005 to 2007, an experience that Leahy said would give the court a necessary perspective. Leahy said when he was a prosecutor he was always most confident in his own work when he knew that the defendant had the best possible representation.

“That’s when justice is most likely to be done,” Leahy said. “I would say that Judge Jackson’s background is not a liability to the court. It’s a much needed asset to the court.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., also said President Joe Biden’s nominee’s experience as a federal public defender would be a significant addition to the court.

“You understand the effect of law and the effect of the law enforcement system on the most vulnerable,” Feinstein told Jackson, referring to the nominee’s time as a public defender and a trial court judge.

Jackson’s tenure as a federal public defender occurred during the height of the post-9/11 fight against terrorism and several of her assigned clients included Guantanamo Bay detainees.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, sought to frame this experience as a blemish on her resume.

“I’m a bit troubled by some of the positions you’ve taken in arguments that you’ve made representing people who committed terrorist acts against the United States and other dangerous criminals,” Cornyn said. “As someone who has deep respect for the adversarial system of justice. I understand the importance of zealous advocacy, but it appears that sometimes this zealous advocacy has gone beyond the pale.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Jackson he had no issue with her Guantanamo defense work, which he called a necessary part of the judicial process, but he also gave the green light to criticism from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Hawley last week accused Jackson of handing down overly lenient sentences in child pornography cases, pointing to seven cases where she gave sentences below federal sentencing guidelines.

“We’re going to ask you what we think you need to be asked,” Graham told Jackson. “And Sen. Hawley, you need to ask her about her record as a district court judge. I hope you do.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate Judiciary chairman and No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, referenced what he said were unfair attacks against Jackson. Durbin quoted a National Review article by former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy that called Hawley’s criticism of Jackson “meritless to the point of demagoguery.”

The White House has repeatedly pushed back on the attack, noting that Jackson’s rulings in these cases are in line with other federal judges and accusing Republicans of cherry-picking the cases.

Durbin asked his fellow senators to reflect on how history will judge them during this process. He praised Jackson’s record of excellence, even referencing her background as a debate star at Miami Palmetto High School, something the judge has credited as giving her the tools for later success.

“It’s not easy being the first,” Durbin told the judge. “Often you have to be the best and in some ways the bravest.”

