Democrats’ push for federal voting reforms is ‘functionally too late’
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to ABC News Political Director Rick Klein about the voting laws that concern Democrats and why Republicans don’t share those concerns.
"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."
As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a
Former President Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack would suffer no harm if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.The bold assertion came amid an ongoing legal clash between Trump and the House panel over whether a trove of records that investigators say would shed light on the deadly Capitol riot is covered by the former president's...
Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl
They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.
The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.
Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.
Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.
REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba
"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...
The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.
Gorsuch's refusal to wear a mask led Sotomayor, who has diabetes, to attend oral arguments virtually. The justices are all vaccinated and boosted.
Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.
Press secretary Jen Psaki warned that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border where Russia is amassing troops.
Despite the resistance he's faced from his party over his opposition to reforming the legislative filibuster through unconventional avenues, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he won't be surrendering his long-held position.
Former Presidents and members of Congress don’t get salaries ‘for life’
A life-size cutout of former President Trump reportedly greeted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) when he entered his office for one of his first days of work - one of several pranks left by Youngkin's predecessor.The grinning Trump image - showing the 45th president posing with both thumbs up and a typed out mock message, "I will call soon - we need to talk about 2024!" - was part of a series of pranks that have become a bipartisan tradition of...
When I first read it, I did not think it could be real. I thought, “this has to be a […] The post Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory appeared first on TheGrio.
A panel reversed the sanctions against state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt for incidents that occurred when she was a county judge in Central Texas