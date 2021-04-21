  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democrats push forward 'Civilian Climate Corps' with support from Biden and AOC

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As part of their renewed push for the Green New Deal, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and other congressional Democrats have introduced a “Civilian Climate Corps” service plan to both employ Americans and tackle climate change.

“Livable wages with benefits, on-the-job training with local unions, sweat equity that builds racial, moral and political equality,” Markey said Tuesday at an event outside the Capitol. “Work that rebuilds the economy and saves the planet all at the same time. This is the 21st century Civilian Climate Corps.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference held to re-introduce the Green New Deal at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., flanked by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., reintroduces the Green New Deal at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The Civilian Climate Corps would seek to employ 1.5 million Americans over five years on projects like building energy-efficient schools and housing, providing access to transit, expanding the range of electric vehicles and protecting conservation lands and waterways. It further calls for coordination between the federal government and local organizations, governments and unions, along with a $15 minimum wage for workers, funding for student loan relief and tuition, childcare, eldercare and job placement programs.

The ambitious plan faces an uphill battle in Congress, where Democrats have a razor-thin majority in the Senate, in which 60 votes are usually required to advance legislation. Republicans have fiercely criticized the Green New Deal, and moderate members of both parties have shown increased wariness toward big spending proposals after the Democrats advanced their $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package earlier this year.

But the Civilian Climate Corps represents a creative approach to addressing the climate-change issue, and advocates hope to gain traction by highlighting more tangible benefits of employment and public works projects.

The plan draws its inspiration from the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal-era public relief program that gave unemployed young men jobs working on environmental projects. While the 1930s program primarily benefited white men — racially segregated work camps were common — co-sponsors of the new effort have said it will be an opportunity to promote equity in underserved communities.

“What we’re going to do is make sure communities like Flint, Baltimore, the South Bronx, St. Louis, rural communities whose infrastructure was never properly built in the first place, are first in line to rectify the injustices of the past and make sure they get everything they need to thrive in the future,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(D-NY) next to Senator Ed Markey, D-MA, speaks during a press conference to re-introduce the Green New Deal in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on April 20, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Ocasio-Cortez speaks at Tuesday's press conference on the Green New Deal. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The legislation would also allocate at least 50 percent of the funding for “environmental justice” communities, which would also provide at least 50 percent of the program participants.

Becca Ellison, policy manager for Evergreen Action, a climate advocacy group that worked with Markey’s office on the proposal, told Yahoo News that the goal is to lift up communities “that have been overburdened with pollution, whether it be from power plants, highways or superfund sites.”

“Those communities are often Black and brown communities who are also dealing with the result of systemic racism in other parts of their lives,” Ellison continued. “Identifying those communities, lifting up the voices of people in those communities, recruiting and paying folks from those communities to give back to build a career for themselves and a better future of the places they live, that’s the vision here.”

While many on the left have criticized President Biden for not going far enough on climate change in his proposals, he has expressed his support for this plan. Shortly after taking office, Biden issued an executive order in which he pushed for the establishment of “a new, modern-day Civilian Climate Corps — that I called for when I was campaigning — to heal our public lands and make us less vulnerable to wildfires and floods.”

In Biden’s initial American Jobs Plan proposal, focused on infrastructure, $10 billion is allocated to “put a new, diverse generation of Americans to work conserving our public lands and waters, bolstering community resilience, and advancing environmental justice through a new Civilian Climate Corps, all while placing good-paying union jobs within reach for more Americans.” Biden has consistently promoted the idea that jobs tied to fighting climate change will be a boon for the economy — a pushback against Republicans who argue that the efforts will drag down businesses.

President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris looking on makes remarks about the Derek Chauvin Trial, at the White House, Tuesday April, 20, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via Getty Images)
President Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris looking on, speaks at the White House on Tuesday. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via Getty Images)

Supporters of the bill have pointed to a new Data for Progress survey that showed 65 percent support for the plan among all Americans, but the program faces serious headwinds in Congress. Republicans in Congress have been resistant to working with the Biden White House on popular proposals, providing zero votes in the March COVID-19 relief plan and rejecting his broad infrastructure proposal.

Despite the difficult path ahead, advocates are ready to push for the bill, starting with making sure that a “down payment” for funding of the program is included in the final legislation of the infrastructure plan that is currently being negotiated.

“Progressives are excited about this,” Ellison said. “Young people are excited about this, and channeling that energy and capturing it to the benefit of all makes it an exciting part of the American Jobs Plan.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Gov. Responds to Criticism Over Out-of-State Trip to Visit Ailing Dad: ‘Maddening’

    GOP lawmakers framed Whitmer's two-day trip as a "vacation" to Florida

  • Former Dallas Cowboys DE Aldon Smith surrenders in Louisiana, booked on battery charge

    After missing four seasons due to an indefinite NFL suspension, Smith had a solid year with the Cowboys in 2020.

  • House Call: Embracing My Outdoor Persona

    We're getting outdoorsy on Clever this week Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden announces tax credit so workers can get paid time off to be vaccinated

    President Biden on Wednesday called for employers to provide workers with paid time off for coronavirus vaccination, holding out as enticement a federal tax credit program that would reimburse such outlays by business owners.

  • Five major immigration promises Biden hasn't yet fulfilled

    Not one separated migrant family has been reunited by the Biden administration. Family detention centers run by ICE are still operating.

  • The psychological toll of boarding up our cities

    "We're seeing formerly active social landscapes transformed into dead spaces. These are these are really unhealthy for us."

  • IOC approves continued ban on protests at Olympics

    Despite widespread calls for changes to the IOC's controversial Rule 50, the Olympics will remain a protest-free zone.

  • Biden Open to Pushing Immigration Reform Through Without GOP Support, Lawmakers Say

    President Biden indicated that he would be open to passing immigration reform legislation in the Senate via budget reconciliation rules, allowing Democrats to move forward without Republican support. Biden said he generally “supports passing certain immigration reforms by reconciliation if we can’t get the 10 Republican votes,” Representative Darren Soto (D., Fla.). Hispanic Caucus Chair Raul Ruiz (D, Calif.) said Biden communicated a “strong sentiment” that he wished to get immigration reform “done once and for all,” in comments to Politico. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Budget reconciliation rules allow the Senate to pass certain bills with a simple majority vote in place of the filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold, although it is unclear if immigration legislation would qualify for passage under the rules. Both the Hispanic and progressive caucuses have pushed to pass immigration legislation via budget reconciliation, potentially including a pathway to citizenship for some illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (D., Texas) and Senators Alex Padilla (D, Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.) have introduced legislation that builds a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants in essential jobs. Members of the Hispanic Caucus asked for Biden’s “unequivocal support for immigration reforms to be included in the reconciliation package,” Soto said. “He said he was committed to making those statements publicly.” It is unclear if Democrats will succeed in passing potential reforms. The party is currently attempting to pass the Biden administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan via budget reconciliation. Biden promised immigration reform while on the campaign trail, and sent a bill to Congress in January that provides a pathway to citizenship that gives undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship.

  • Why young people of color are leading the fight to save planet Earth

    Find motivation in the fight to save our planet by looking toward those who are leading the charge: a diverse array of youth activists who understand that the only way to see and advocate for climate-justice issues is through an intersectional lens.

  • Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

    The explosion in Quetta, which killed at least four people, may have targeted China's ambassador.

  • Democrats halt GOP effort to censure Rep. Maxine Waters for comments about Derek Chauvin trial

    “We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business," Waters told protesters Saturday.

  • Patriots set up ‘secret meeting’ with Corey Dillon before trading for him in 2004

    Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli did their due diligence before trading a second-round pick for Corey Dillon.

  • Twitter ‘tears up’ over ad featuring model with cochlear implant: ‘First time I’ve ever seen [this]’

    British retailer ASOS is being praised for its decision to use a woman with a cochlear implant to model earrings.

  • Democrats unveil bill for tuition-free college

    New legislation would make four-year public college tuition-free for students from families making less than $125,000.

  • SALT Cap Revolt Led by N.Y. Democrats Snarls Biden Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law disproportionately targeted Democrats in high-tax states by eliminating a popular federal deduction. Now Trump’s legislative triumph has put President Joe Biden in a bind.Newly released Internal Revenue Service data show the politically lopsided impact of the $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes, or SALT -- and why Democrats from the hardest-hit SALT states may be willing to cost Biden the crucial victory of passing his $2.25 trillion infrastructure and social services plan if he continues to insist on keeping Trump’s cap in place.In some New York congressional districts, the average deduction lost because of the SALT cap can be more than $100,000 a year, according to the IRS data. And of the 40 congressional districts with the largest SALT deductions disallowed under the Trump tax law, 39 are represented by Democrats.“I’m not voting for any change in the tax code whatsoever unless there’s the restoration of the SALT tax deduction. I’m laying that chit on the table,” said Tom Suozzi, a New York Democrat who’s emerged as a leader of a bipartisan SALT Caucus.The demand by Democrats from high-tax states has complicated Biden’s hopes for party unity on his second major legislative effort, and heightened the real-world difficulties of paying for the massive infrastructure bill without raising taxes on the middle class, a key Biden campaign promise.Democrats have a 218-212 majority in the House. With no Republicans likely to vote for a Biden-led tax increase, they can’t afford to lose more than three votes.​“Around here the operational question is how many votes do you have. We already have a lot of votes for this issue and it’s going to grow,” said Representative Anna Eshoo, a California Democrat. Nearly one-third of her constituents in a district that includes wealthy enclaves of Silicon Valley lost an average of $73,808 worth of deductions, the IRS data shows.QuickTake: All About SALT, the Tax Deduction That Divides U.S.The White House has acknowledged a growing Democratic opposition but has so far resisted pleas to restore the full SALT deduction in Biden’s tax plan.“Just with our little calculators out, it is not a revenue raiser. And so it would add costs -- and potentially significantly -- to a package. There’d have to be a discussion about how that would be paid for, what would be taken out instead,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week.Part of the administration’s objection is that the cap pays for parts of Biden’s plan. The cap helped raise $77.4 billion in the first year after Congress passed the Trump tax overhaul, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the bipartisan congressional committee that puts a price tag on tax proposals. Restoring the full deduction would cost $88.7 billion for 2021 alone, the committee said.Deductions LostThe effect of the $10,000 cap is unevenly distributed. For example, in New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s district, which includes the Upper East Side and other wealthy parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, the 19% of her constituents who were eligible to claim the SALT write-off on average lost out on $100,405 worth of tax breaks. That would have amounted to as much as a $37,000 reduction in their federal tax returns.In House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco district, 17% of taxpayers took an itemized deduction for state and local taxes, but those who did lost an average $53,471 worth of tax write-offs as a result of the cap, putting her constituents in the No. 6 spot of congressional districts who lost the most SALT breaks per itemizing taxpayer.One in four of Suozzi’s constituents, on Long Island and in part of Queens, lost out on an average of $29,113 worth of deductions. He has introduced a standalone bill to repeal the SALT cap that has 96 Democratic and 10 Republican co-sponsors.One of the the co-sponsors of his bill is Michelle Steel, a newly elected Republican representative from Newport Beach, California, whose district is the most affected of any held by the GOP. About 23% of taxpayers in her district lost an average deduction of $26,254.Steel said she doesn’t see the issue as a partisan one. “It’s not hurting the blue states, because they’re still collecting their state income taxes,” she said. “It’s hurting the taxpayers themselves.”Critics of the SALT cap say it amounts to double taxation. And in states like New York and New Jersey hard-hit by job losses from the pandemic, it provides another incentive for high-income earners to move to lower-tax states.SALT deductions by nature benefit relatively few taxpayers. Nationwide, only about 11.5% of taxpayers itemize their tax returns, allowing them to claim the write-off. Beyond that, they have to incur state and local income levies and property and sales tax bills above $10,000 to be affected by the Trump limits.Proponents of keeping the cap point to data that show it largely benefits the wealthy, whom the Democrats have targeted for taking on the bulk of the burden of paying for Biden’s infrastructure and social spending plans. More than half of the uncapped tax benefits flow to households earning more than $1 million a year, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.A study released Tuesday showed that the cap also would disproportionately benefit White families over non-White households, further complicating the Biden administration’s plans to make racial equity a core plank of any economic proposal. The study by the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy showed that more than 72% of the tax cuts from repealing the SALT cap would flow to White families, which account for 67% of all taxpayers, according to the study which is based on tax return and survey data.The Politics of a ProvisionIn the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats were able to pick up several suburban districts around New York City and in Southern California, partly because of anger over the SALT cap, and now those House members say they need to follow through.Last week, 17 Democrats from New York sent a letter to Pelosi saying they would “not hesitate to oppose any tax legislation that does not fully restore the SALT deduction.”Yet Democrats are split between those who want to lower their constituents’ tax bills and progressives who want to avoid tax hikes for their lower-income districts.Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has called the SALT deduction “a giveaway to the rich.”“I don’t think that we should be holding the infrastructure package captive for a 100% full repeal of SALT,” she said last week. “We can have a conversation on the policy, but it’s a bit of an extreme position, to be frank.”Her district comprises part of the Bronx and Queens, where only 7% of taxpayers claimed a SALT deduction in 2018, with the average lost deduction of $7,068.Left-leaning think tanks have published scathing analyses of Democratic efforts to revive SALT. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said it would be an “overwhelmingly benefit high-income households.” The Brookings Institution calls it a “handout to the rich.”Jared Bernstein, now an economic adviser to Biden, tweeted in 2019 that if people would’ve told him he’d be siding with Republicans over Democrats on a tax change, he “would have concluded you’d lost your mind.” Jason Furman, an economic adviser to President Barack Obama, has called restoring the SALT deduction a “waste of money.”But anti-SALT cap Democrats are pressing forward with their attempts to restore the deductions anyway.They say their middle-class constituents may look rich on paper, but the high cost of living in their communities mean many SALT beneficiaries are nurses, teachers and police officers.“The SALT deduction was a lifeline to the middle class,” Representative Bill Pascrell, a New Jersey Democrat, said. “A year ago there was no hope, six months ago we started to have hope and now we are going to do this.”(Updates with the ITEP study on racial disparities in the 19th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Separated by 2 votes, SC town left wondering who its mayor is a week after the election

    Multiple ballots are being challenged with a hearing Wednesday.

  • After pledging not to build up Trump's border wall, Biden's intentions remain unclear

    For years, Nora Garza and her husband Delfino have fought with the Justice Department and Army Corps of Engineers over 30 acres of land near the U.S.-Mexico border in Rio Grande City, Texas -- a parcel sought by the Trump administration for construction of the border wall. After running for office vowing not to build "another foot" of Donald Trump's wall, President Joe Biden signed an order on Inauguration Day ending the national emergency at the border and launching a 60-day review of the project, pausing all construction and calling for a plan to redirect unspent funds. Nearly a month after that 60-day mark, the wall's future remains in limbo and the review continues, according to a White House official, as the Biden administration struggles to address competing pressures over Trump's signature project meant to prevent the very flow of illegal migration Biden is now working to contain.

  • SC House changes college history requirements. Here’s what students need to know

    Should the Senate agree to changes made by the House last week, SC students will be required to read the pivotal historical documents starting next school year.

  • Democrats pick another Broward senator to replace Thurston in leadership position

    With Sen. Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale planning to run in a special election for Congress, Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation was chosen Wednesday to serve as the next leader of Florida Senate Democrats. Book will formally take over as Democratic leader after the November 2022 elections and serve two years in the post. Thurston had been scheduled to become Democratic leader but announced Monday he will run in a special election to try to succeed Congressman Alcee Hastings, who died this month after a battle with cancer.

  • Pelosi floats new proposal for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is renewing her push for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, floating a new proposal to Republicans that would evenly split the panel's membership between the two parties. Pelosi first proposed a commission in February that would have had four Republicans and seven Democrats to “conduct an investigation of the relevant facts and circumstances relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol." Republicans rejected it as inadequate.