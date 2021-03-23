Biden calls for federal assault weapons ban after Boulder shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Quint Forgey
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a federal assault weapons ban and strengthened background checks for firearms sales in the aftermath of a deadly supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colo. — hoisting the contentious issue of gun reform among the White House’s top legislative priorities.

In remarks delivered from the State Dining Room of the executive mansion, Biden demanded that the Senate quickly take action on two bills passed earlier this month by the House, which would expand background checks and close the so-called “Charleston loophole” for gun sales.

But the president went further, arguing for a sweeping prohibition on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines — a ban akin one he helped negotiate as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee more than two-and-a-half decades ago. That 10-year moratorium expired in 2004.

“While we’re still waiting for more information” about the suspected Boulder gunman, Biden said, “I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act.”

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” he said. “I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was the law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.”

With his statement Tuesday, the president joined Colorado lawmakers and other White House officials who insisted that “thoughts and prayers” were insufficient in the aftermath of the Boulder shooting, instead urging the Senate to consider the gun reform legislation the Democrat-controlled House approved just two weeks ago.

“The victims and the survivors of these tragedies are always going to have my thoughts. They’re always going to have my prayers. But my job is to make laws,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) told CNN of the rampage at a crowded King Soopers grocery store Monday afternoon — which killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene.

The necessary response from congressional lawmakers and other federal officials “isn’t rocket science,” Crow said. “We actually know exactly what we need to do. We have been studying this for a long time. There are common-sense laws and legislation that we can pass that will help make our communities safer. We just have to get them done. It’s that simple,” he said.

The tragedy in Boulder is the second high-profile mass shooting in the United States in less than a week, following the series of attacks on three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. Both shootings came shortly after the House vote to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.

On Tuesday, Crow argued that the onus was now “on the Senate” to approve those measures and send them to the White House. “We passed some common-sense legislation in the House. President Biden has said he’s looking for common-sense legislation. There are things that he’d be willing to sign into law today if it was put on his desk. It’s sitting in the Senate,” he said.

Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, also addressed the Boulder shooting, telling MSNBC that “the regular sentiment of ‘hearts and prayers’ are not enough” and referring to the two House-passed gun reform bills as “just a step.”

“The good news is that this president has a track record of fighting against the NRA and beating them,” Richmond said. “And we need to make sure that we have sensible gun regulations in this country to ensure safety. And so we need action, not just words and prayers.”

Vice President Kamala Harris described the violence in Boulder as “absolutely baffling” during a swearing-in ceremony for CIA Director William Burns. “It’s tragic. It’s 10 people going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who is performing his duties, and with great courage and heroism,” she said.

Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said in a statement that Attorney General Merrick Garland “is actively monitoring the situation” in Boulder after being briefed again on the shooting Tuesday morning, and that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is “continue to assist local authorities in Colorado.”

“The Department of Justice expresses its deepest sympathies to the families of all of those who lost their lives in this heinous attack, including the family of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley,” Coley said.

Biden also ordered that flags at the White House be flown at half-staff. He had previously ordered last week that U.S. flags on all government grounds be lowered until Monday in honor of the victims of the Atlanta-area shooting.

“We cannot seem to finish grieving one tragedy before another takes place,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a floor speech, vowing to bring the House’s universal background checks bill for a vote.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the 10 victims had been identified and their next of kin notified. She read aloud their names: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisick, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51, the first responding officer; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Herold also identified the suspect in custody as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa and said he had been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. The suspect, injured in a firefight with police Monday, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to be transported to the county jail later Tuesday. Law enforcement said the motive for the shooting was still unknown.

“This has been a painful year. And we sit here once again surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible, senseless loss,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at the briefing. “This is a pain that we need to sit with. We can’t let ourselves ever become numb to the pain, because we simply can’t let this be accepted as anything close to a normal occurrence.”

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), whose district includes Boulder and the King Soopers where the killings occurred, told reporters that while “there’s a lot still unfolding” as the investigation gets underway, “this cannot be our new normal. We should be able to feel safe in our grocery stores. We should be able to feel safe in our schools, in our movie theaters and in our communities. We need to see a change, because we have lost far too many lives.”

The violence in Boulder came after a relative dearth of mass shootings over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the killings also represent just the latest in a long line of high-profile shootings to have taken place in Colorado in recent years.

Crow, whose district encompasses many of Denver’s eastern suburbs, noted Tuesday that he “represents a community that has seen multiple mass shootings” — including those at Columbine High School in 1999, an Aurora movie theater in 2012 and STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019.

“When people think about these places and say those names, they think of those shootings,” Crow said. “I think of those families, those kids, the faces of the parents that I have to console, that I’m going to have to talk to today about this issue. This is a trauma that our community, my community continues to experience. And every time this happens, we get retraumatized. Enough is enough.”

On Monday night, both of Colorado’s U.S. senators issued statements calling for a congressional response to the Boulder shooting. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said “there are steps that the overwhelming majority of Americans want us to take,” and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) tweeted: “We need federal action. Now.”

The two House gun reform bills approved this month are similar in form to the sweeping legislation Democrats passed in 2019 — shortly after retaking the chamber’s majority in the 2018 midterms — seeking to mandate federal criminal background checks on all firearms sales, including private transactions.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) never advanced that measure. But since the 2020 election, with the White House and the Senate now in Democratic control, reform advocates are hopeful that Congress can finally pass comprehensive solutions to what they characterize as a uniquely American epidemic of gun violence.

Even with a Democratic majority, however, Senate consideration of the House gun reform bills will certainly be complicated by the chamber’s 60-vote filibuster rule, which Biden has shown greater openness to revising in recent weeks as he moves to enact his agenda.

The politics of gun reform in the 21st century have plagued Democrats since at least 2012, when the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting prompted former President Barack Obama to push for new federal firearms legislation. But those White House-backed measures were quashed in the Senate, and the subsequent reform efforts of recent years have similarly stagnated.

Biden, who headed the Obama administration’s ultimately unsuccessful gun task force in the wake of Sandy Hook, has repeatedly boasted about his ability to take on the National Rifle Association and win. Indeed, as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, he helped author the Federal Assault Weapons Ban in the 1994 crime bill.

The crime bill’s ban outlawed the manufacture, transfer and possession of 19 types of military-style assault weapons and expired in 2004 in accordance with its 10-year sunset provision. The ban applied only to firearms manufactured after the measure’s enactment.

Although there is no technical definition of assault weapons, the ban construed the term “semiautomatic assault weapon” to cover 19 specific firearms and copies of those weapons — including AK-47s, Colt AR-15s, TEC-9s and Uzis.

The ban also outlawed certain semi-automatic pistols, rifles and shotguns equipped with at least two enhancements from a specified list, as well as new large-capacity ammunition magazines.

On the 2020 campaign trail, Biden expressed support for a federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, universal background checks and the creation of a national firearm registry. Americans broadly favor all of those measures, according to public polling.

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz slams Biden for ‘astonishing’ decision to block media from border facilities

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses immigration issues under President Biden and the lack of media access at the border.

  • Trump: McConnell ‘Not Strong Enough’ to Block Biden Agenda

    Former president Donald Trump said Monday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is “not strong enough” to block President Joe Biden’s agenda, which he likened to the progressive policy platform championed by Senator Bernie Sanders “on steroids.” During an interview with Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus, Trump criticized the new administration over its handling of the crisis at the southern border and added that the Democrats are “going to destroy our country in other ways, too.” He said Democrats would pack the Supreme Court, implement big tax increases and take away Americans’ guns and there would be “no stopping them.” “I never thought that Biden in a million years would be worse — nobody did — would be far worse than Bernie Sanders. This is Bernie Sanders on steroids,” Trump said. He added: “In our leadership, Mitch isn’t strong enough to stop people. Never was. That’s like one of the big secrets, but he had the majority, but now that he’s not in the majority, he’s not — he’s not doing his thing.” “He’s not doing what he should be doing,” Trump added. Earlier this month, the Senate passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID response bill using budget reconciliation. The process allowed Democrats to advance the measure with just a simple majority and therefore without support from McConnell or other GOP senators. Trump’s comments come days after McConnell threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a 60-vote threshold. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said in a floor speech. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell added. He suggested a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more.

  • Jury seated in murder trial of ex-policeman for George Floyd's death

    (Reuters) -The last member of a full jury of 12, along with three alternates, were seated on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the arrest and death of George Floyd last year. Twelve jurors and two alternates had been seated since the trial began two weeks ago: six white women, two white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two multiracial women, according to court records. Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, saying he was following police training during the deadly arrest of Floyd on May 25, 2020.

  • US colleges tout hopes for return to new normal this fall

    Colleges throughout the U.S. are assuring students that the fall semester will bring a return to in-person classes, intramural sports and mostly full dormitories. A flood of announcements from schools describing their plans has begun as high school seniors and returning students are making decisions about where they will be next fall. Like many colleges, Ashland University in Ohio is seeing that freshmen who have been accepted are slower to enroll this year.

  • Trump didn't include Mike Pence in his list of 'very good' Republicans and possible 2024 presidential candidates

    Trump said he'll make his decision on whether or not to run for reelection "later." Pence is reportedly considering a bid if Trump doesn't run.

  • Boulder supermarket shooting suspect ID’d as 21-year-old man

    Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket.

  • The ‘no jab, no job’ for care workers is a start – but the government needs to go even further

    If trials proved they were safe, I would vaccinate every child old enough to receive it, as a condition of receiving a state education

  • Democracy activists freed from Chinese jail back in custody in Hong Kong

    Eight Hong Kong democracy activists, jailed in China last year after being captured at sea, arrived back in the city and were immediately detained on Monday in a case that has drawn international attention and concern over their treatment. They were among 12 activists facing charges in Hong Kong over pro-democracy protests, who were intercepted by mainland authorities in August 2020 on a boat allegedly en route to Taiwan. They were sent home to Hong Kong on Monday after serving a sentence in China for illegally crossing the border, only to be detained on arrival on the previous Hong Kong charges.

  • WRAPUP 5-AstraZeneca's U.S. trial data a confidence booster for COVID-19 shot

    AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial, paving the way for its potential emergency authorization in the United States and boosting confidence in the shot after setbacks in Europe. The drugmaker said on Monday that interim data from trials in Chile, Peru and the United States found the vaccine was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and, crucially, posed no increased risk of blood clots.

  • Letters to the Editor: It's ridiculously easy to recall a governor in California

    Requiring only 12% of the voters who turned out for the previous election to sign a petition is too low a threshold in this political era.

  • "Jeopardy!" Fans Are Boycotting the Show Because of This Guest Host

    Following Alex Trebek's death in November 2020 (and the game show airing the rest of his already-filmed episode through the rest of the year), Jeopardy! has been hosted by a series of guest hosts as the search for a permanent replacement continues. And while some of the temporary hosts have gone over well with fans, the latest Jeopardy! guest host has some viewers calling for a boycott of the long-running game show.On Monday, Mar. 22, Mehmet Oz, MD, better known as Dr. Oz, took over guest hosting duties. Oz rose to television fame by appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the early '00s and has had his own show, The Dr. Oz Show, since 2009.Oz is a controversial figure due to the medical practices he suggests on his show, and more recently, his comments on COVID-19. Read on to see what Jeopardy! fans and former contestants have to say about Oz hosting the show. And for more on the iconic game show, check out This Is What Alex Trebek Wanted for His Last "Jeopardy!" Episode. Fans are calling for a Jeopardy! boycott. When the Jeopardy! Twitter account posted about Oz's first episode, it received numerous replies from fans who say that they will not be watching while he is on the show. "Avid Jeopardy watcher and am definitely skipping this stint," wrote one fan. Many others referred to Oz as "a snake oil salesman" and "charlatan.""Not cool, having this snake oil salesman hosting a show about facts and science," one viewer tweeted.For more on the quiz show, check out The One Type of "Jeopardy!" Contestant Alex Trebek Hated the Most. The backlash began as soon as Oz was announced. While fans are just now seeing Oz on the show, he was announced as a guest host in February. At this time, hundreds of former Jeopardy! contestants spoke out against the decision. Over 500 contestants signed an open letter published on Medium titled "A Letter from Concerned Former Contestants to Mike Richards, Executive Producer of Jeopardy!"The letter reads in part, "Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for. Jeopardy! is a show that values facts and knowledge. Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm."The letter also calls Oz's ideas "dangerous" and says his guest host position is "a slap in the face to all involved."Jeopardy! producers have not responded publicly to the letter or to the calls for a boycott.Read more about talk show backlash in The Ellen DeGeneres Controversy Is Impacting Her Show in This Drastic Way. Oz's medical advice has been criticized by many over the years. Oz, his show, and his practices have been heavily criticized. In 2014, the British Medical Journal published a study that reported that half of his medical advice was incorrect or baseless, as reported by the Washington Post. In 2015, ten doctors from across the country requested that Oz be removed from the staff of the Columbia University Medical Center. In response, he said in a message on his show that the doctors were attempting to silence him and take away his freedom of speech. He also thought that he was being targeted for questioning genetically modified food, according to CBS News.More recently, in 2018, former president Donald Trump named Oz to his council on sport, fitness, and nutrition. Like Trump, Oz promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, even though it was not widely studied as a medication for the virus at that point. The National Institutes on Health later said that "researchers concluded that the medication hydroxychloroquine provides no benefit to adults hospitalized with COVID-19."Further, Oz made headlines for what he said about schools reopening during an appearance on Fox News in April 2020. "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity," he said in reference to aspects of daily life that could reopen because doing so "may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality." Oz later said he "misspoke".Oz has defended himself and his advice over the years. As reported by NBC News, when he appeared at a Senate hearing about advertisements for fraudulent diets in 2014, he said, "I actually do personally believe in the items I talk about on the show. I recognize that oftentimes they don’t have the scientific muster to pass as fact. I have given my family these products."For recent news on the pandemic, read These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Spikes Right Now. Oz will be succeeded by guest hosts from all different realms of news and entertainment. Oz's guest hosting stint is set to last from Mar. 22 to Apr. 2. He will be followed by NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, actor and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker, and CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD.Richards, the executive producer named in the open letter, hosted a series of episodes himself and told USA Today in February that he expects the announcement of a new permanent host to come toward the end of the current season or in the summer.For more on who the next Jeopardy! host could be, check out This Is Who Fans Want to Succeed Alex Trebek as Host of "Jeopardy!"

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Biden says 'we have to act' after Colorado mass shooting

    Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from it its second mass shooting in a week. President Joe Biden said “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes were dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring to the Senate floor legislation passed by the House that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers.

  • Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

    BOULDER, Colo. (Reuters) -A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, before the bloodied suspect was arrested in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city at the eastern foot of the Rockies, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Frantic shoppers and employees fled for cover through the supermarket as law enforcement officers swarmed the scene, located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

  • Social media's great misinformation clean-up act

    Social media giants have taken a number of steps to try to clear misinformation off their platforms, but those efforts aren't likely to appease furious lawmakers in both parties.What's happening: When they testify virtually before House lawmakers on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will point to recent company policy changes to argue they're doing what they can to stem the tide of misinformation and extremism online.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Policy changes are not the same thing as effective results."The performance that they've shown us to date is largely, much of it, unacceptable," Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who chairs the House Energy & Commerce consumer protection panel, said at an event Monday. "We are moving ahead with legislation and with regulation.... It's happening."Flashback: Democratic lawmakers have long been angry about misinformation on social platforms and have previously questioned the CEOs on the problem.The anger peaked again after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, with lawmakers pointing to extremists organizing on Facebook groups, posting their indiscretions on Instagram Live and following former President Trump's tweets calling supporters to go to the Capitol.Shortly after, Twitter permanently suspended Trump, while Facebook and YouTube have suspended his account until further notice. Trump's appeal of the account suspension is currently before Facebook's oversight board.Conservative lawmakers have argued that platforms' decisions to suspend Trump and groups who support him are examples of censorship and political bias.Facebook outlined its work to deter misinformation in an op-ed Monday that noted that warning screens placed on false posts deter people from clicking 95% of the time.This month, Facebook expanded its restrictions on recommending civic and political groups to users around the world, after previously imposing the limits on recommending such groups in the U.S. Other changes include penalizing groups that break Facebook rules by not recommending them as often and warning users when they're about to join a group that violates Facebook's standards.In February, the company announced a crackdown on pandemic misinformation, saying it would bar the posting of debunked claims about vaccines.Twitter has suspended more than 150,000 accounts for sharing QAnon content since the Capitol attack, a spokesperson told Axios.The company also announced this month it will label tweets with potentially misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, and introduce a strike system that can lead to permanent account suspension.Twitter is revisiting its policies on politicians and government officials, seeking public input on whether world leaders should be subject to the same rules as everyone else.YouTube said this month it has taken down more than 30,000 videos that made misleading or false claims about COVID-19 vaccines over the last six months.Parent company Google barred advertisers from running ads that referenced the 2020 election or topics related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.The other side: Facebook could have prevented about 10.1 billion estimated views on pages sharing misinformation if it had implemented certain algorithm and moderation policies in March 2020, according to a new study from progressive non-profit Avaaz.Prominent pages repeatedly sharing misinformation tripled views on Facebook from October 2019 to October 2020, the Avaaz researchers also found, along with evidence that the 100 most popular false or misleading stories on Facebook received about 162 million views.What's next: Lawmakers are prepared to introduce legislation to address the spread of misinformation and disinformation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested on Outstanding Federal Warrant

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again is in FBI custody after LAPD pursued him over an outstanding federal warrant. Despite efforts to flee, he was caught.

  • Rush Limbaugh's syndicator to keep his voice alive on radio

    The replacement for Rush Limbaugh is... Rush Limbaugh, at least in part. Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated Limbaugh's afternoon program to some 600 radio stations across the country, said Monday that it would continue airing a series of guest hosts that play archival audio footage of the late personality. Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17.

  • The Misleading Narrative about Anti-Asian Racism

    By now, we’re pretty used to media outlets and left-wing politicians focusing on racism and bigotry as the driving forces of disparity and injustice in America. But in the last few weeks, we have seen an almost-total shift in focus from the racism against African Americans and Hispanics, a familiar subject of coverage, to coverage of racism against a different minority group: Asian Americans. A recent Atlanta shooting in which a white male killed several Asian Americans has served to reinforce this narrative. But while it is true that Asian Americans have faced prejudice in the United States, and still do, the narrative being pushed of suddenly resurgent anti-Asian sentiment is highly misleading. Asian Americans have undoubtedly been the target of hatred ever since they came to the U.S. Chinese were among the earliest immigrants from this group to come to North America, largely serving as laborers in the Western U.S. They were, at best, treated as indentured servants; at worst, almost like slaves. Japanese and other far eastern Asian groups slowly arrived in the following decades, with similar results. South Asians, including Indians, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis, didn’t start arriving in significant numbers until the 1960s. Their immigration was quite different, because it was more dependent on higher education than on labor needs. Each group had to face its own unique threats from racism, however. For example, after 9/11, many South Asian individuals (myself included) faced targeting as potential terrorist threats, because we ‘looked’ like the hijackers. In recent years, there has been clear evidence of targeting of other groups, including Sikhs and Koreans. It’s worth remembering, as we discuss this, that the term “Asian Americans” fails to capture the variety it is meant to describe. Even the U.S. Census Bureau has had trouble accurately defining it. Neither race, religion, nor geography clearly delineates what it means to be Asian American. Much of the Middle East is exempt from the broad definition, as is the entire eastern two-thirds of Russia, which is part of Asia. The definition has somehow been limited to nationalities and racial groups in Asia that reside south of the current Russian state, and East of Iran. And even this definition raises questions. How, for example, are China (with a population of 1.5 billion) and India (population 1.2 billion) included in a single subset of definitions of race, while Native American/American Indians as well as Pacific/Hawaiian Islanders both have their own individual subset, with a much smaller population for each? Indeed, India alone has more linguistic and ethnic diversity than all of Europe. Even with this history of prejudice, and even with all the groups contained within the “Asian-American” demographic, the contemporary evidence that Asian Americans specifically are being targeted at a greater rate than other minorities remains unproven. The recent shift in narratives began with a study the media pounced on from the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism. It studied 16 U.S. cities and concluded that Asian Americans reported 150 percent more crimes in the last year than in prior years. But the numbers are so small as to be statistically meaningless. San Diego, for example, saw a grand total of one hate crime in 2020, without any in 2019. Large cities such as Chicago, Phoenix, and Houston had similar numbers. In fact, of the 122 total anti-Asian hate crime cases in 2020, 28 came from New York City, 15 from Los Angeles, and 14 from Boston. A credible or honest researcher would consider this more of a problem specific to those large urban centers than a nationwide problem. But such intellectual integrity is lacking among journalists. Another source for this trend is Stop AAPI Hate, an Asian-American action group. The group says it recorded 3,795 ‘incidents of hate’ during the COVID pandemic. It counted 68.1 percent of those as verbal harassment, and 20.5 percent of them as ‘shunning.’ The problem, of course, is there is no historical baseline data. We have no significant evidence that there has been an interval increase in these acts after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, although the media have assumed exactly that fact. The mainstream media have not shown any real level of skepticism or professionalism when investigating these issues. On March 16, a 21-year-old white man entered several spas and massage parlors in metro Atlanta and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. The media instantly reported that this was likely an act of racism against Asians. However, neither local police, nor President Biden’s own FBI, have shown any evidence of such racist intent. So, has CNN or MSNBC issued a correction? Not at all. In fact, the narrative has been accelerating, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hosting a town hall in Atlanta late last week to fight the scourge of racist attacks . . . that remains unproven by even their own administration. This is not to deny that racism and hatred toward Asian Americans is a persistent concern. Just as the groups encompassing the overall definition of Asian Americans in the United States are broad and diverse, so are the types of attacks these groups are now facing. Whether there has or has not been a short-term increase in these acts doesn’t change the reality that there was always prejudice against Asian groups. The problem, however, has been that the acts themselves are not as predictable as many think, and the harassers’ identities are, to say the very least, inconvenient for the narrative being pushed on the country today. White supremacists, who are universally despised for their philosophy of hatred, are an easy target for trying to solve racism and violence. However, the data don’t support blaming them for the vast majority of crimes against Asians. FBI statistics show consistently over the decades that young African-American males are far more likely to be the culprits of these hate crimes than whites, Hispanics, or other groups. As Robert Cherry wrote in the Spectator: Using 2019 FBI statistics — the most recently available data — I computed black and white perpetrators of hate crimes as a percentage of men 18 to 44 years old in their populations. The black rate was 40 percent, 76 percent and 303 percent higher than the white rate for hate crimes against the Asian/Pacific Island, Latino and LGBTQ communities respectively. Even more troubling, black rates for hate-crime assaults were 94 percent higher while for property destruction and vandalism, they were 14 percent lower than white rates. White supremacists are a problem, but more so with property damage than with violent attacks. On the other hand, bodily attacks on Asian Americans are far more likely to be perpetrated by members of other minority groups. As a 2021 study in the American Journal of Criminal Justice put it: Findings of this study, however, also provide support to the minority-specific model, which assumes that hate crimes against different racial minority groups are likely to show significant differences. First, the race of offenders differs significantly across hate crimes against Asian Americans, African Americans, and Hispanics. Specifically, hate crimes against Asian Americans are more likely than hate crimes against either African Americans or Hispanics to be committed by non-White offenders. This finding may be attributed to animosity toward the “model minority” from other minority groups. Again, this doesn’t prove or disprove the thesis that hate crimes are increasing against Asian Americans, nor does it dismiss the need for dialogue and communication. But it is useful for the next steps. For example, Asian Americans are more likely to be victims of hate crimes committed by strangers than African Americans and Hispanics. This changes how we must respond to these crimes. If our response is to target anonymous white bigots, when they may not represent the majority of those committing these crimes, we will obviously fail to achieve our goals. The suggestion by the above study that the “model minority” stereotype potentially causes more violence and antipathy is worth considering. Asians as a group have excelled economically, academically, and politically in the U.S., most particularly among the Indian-American community, which is currently the wealthiest minority group in America. The study found that Asian Americans are more likely to be the target of hate crimes in educational environments. Yet noticeably absent from the current media narrative is any exploration of institutional or personal discrimination against Asian Americans in left-wing environments, or of its possible ramifications. Universities have long been allowed to practice a form of ‘reverse discrimination’ against many Asian groups. For years, whites have argued that affirmative-action policies were unfair to them. Their results in courts have been mixed. Asian Americans recently made the same case, in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. The SFFA filed a federal lawsuit against Harvard University, claiming that the school imposes soft racial quotas purposely structured to restrict admission of Asian- American students. The plaintiffs demonstrated that Harvard consistently ranks Asians lower in vague, subjective traits such as personality, likability, and kindness, with little to no evidence to support the ratings. Experts testified that the Asian-American students with the exact same test scores and grades would have a marginally lower chance of being admitted to Harvard than their white fellow students, and would have been upwards of 95 percent less likely to be admitted compared with African-American applicants. A leaked document from an internal university investigation showed Harvard consistently penalized Asian-American students. Ultimately Harvard successfully convinced the First Circuit Court of Appeals that its policy was legal and constitutional. What Harvard did here looks to many like a purposeful effort by the educated classes to keep Asian-Americans numbers to a minimum at elite institutions, regardless of what Harvard and other members of the liberal intelligentsia have long said concerning the worthiness of diversity as a goal in and of itself. If the media narrative about resurgent anti-Asian prejudice were honest, it would have at least touched upon this hypocritical instance of discrimination in our elite institutions. But that is less politically convenient, as those are largely left-wing environments. Diversity is an honorable and legitimate goal for a modern society. But emphasizing it unevenly, or to the exclusion of what unites us, can have pernicious effects. Indeed, we can only wonder what repercussions such inconsistent and dangerous policies might have in society. The government’s focus on racial characteristics and backgrounds, instead of economic ones, provides an incentive and rationale for certain groups to attack others, instead of providing a cohesive economic group mentality that wants to try to raise all boats, regardless of race. Two years ago, liberals tried to blame Trump and ‘white supremacists’ for anti-Semitic attacks against Orthodox Jews, predominantly in New York City. Only later did we learn that these crimes were mostly perpetrated by other minorities. The same appears to be occurring now with racial incidents against Asian Americans. In Atlanta, a horrific murder spree was insinuated, without evidence, to be caused by racism. Time and again, we use knee-jerk reactions, instead of evidence and data, to determine the status of racism in our society. It is no wonder that time and again, we scream for solutions, but never see any improvement. If we are really interested in moving forward to a more just, multicultural society, we must make policies based on evidence and data, not emotion and reflex. Politicians, journalists, and others who immediately claim an act of violence is racism, without spending any time being skeptical, are doing the nation a great disservice. There is no hope to face the irrational reality of racism if our response denies reality, and is also irrational in turn.

  • Giants agree to terms with CB Adoree Jackson

    The New York Giants have agreed to terms with CB Adoree Jackson, their second big free agent addition in as many weeks.

  • EU Urges Trading Partners to Impose CO2 Price to Avoid Levy

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union called on its international partners to impose a price on pollution, a move that would help them avoid a new carbon import levy planned by the bloc.The European Commission aims to propose in June a measure that would penalize emissions embedded in some goods brought into the region, possibly in sectors such as cement, steel, fertilizers and power, the EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday. The so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is part of the Green Deal, which bids for Europe to reach climate-neutrality by the middle of this century.While the past several months have seen positive climate signals in countries from China to Japan and the U.S., nations need accelerate the dynamic before the next round of international climate talks in Glasgow, Gentiloni said during a conference hosted by the French government.“We need to build on such a global trend to set up joint approaches with like-minded international partners, including by introducing equivalent carbon pricing mechanisms,” he said.The EU wants to play a leading role in the global fight against climate change and plans to toughen its 2030 emissions-reduction goal to at least 55% from 1990 levels. The new import levy would help avoid carbon leakage, a phenomenon where producers move to regions with more lenient pollution rules.The risk of companies relocating their production abroad is set to grow amid increasing emission prices in Europe, which recently topped 40 euros per metric ton, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.Free pollution permits that the EU currently hands out to some companies to protect them from carbon leakage are no longer a sufficient incentive to meet the stricter climate targets, highlighting the need for a more effective instrument, such as a border levy.While the European Commission is analyzing various design options for the carbon border adjustment mechanism, there’s “some convergence” toward a tool that would operate like a mirror image of the EU Emissions Trading System, according to Gentiloni. In such a “notional ETS,” importers of emissions-intensive goods would have to pay a charge linked to the price of allowances in the world’s biggest carbon market.“Importers will not be subject to an adjustment that is higher than what applies to domestic EU producers,” Gentiloni said. “The Commission is also reflecting on possible ways to support less developed countries.”The CBAM will take into account efforts by Europe’s international partners to cut greenhouse gases from industrial production, including through carbon pricing mechanisms, he told the conference.(Updates with France’s finance minister in the sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.