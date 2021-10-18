Democrats race to scale back Biden's economic agenda

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democrats in the nation's Capitol face a fast-approaching deadline to scale back President Biden's economic agenda. Debra Alfarone reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories