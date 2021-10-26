Democrats racing to reach deal infrastructure and budget bills as climate summit approaches

President Joe Biden is locked in final negotiations on his policy agenda as the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland approaches. The president wants to tout his policies there, adding to the pressure on Democrats. Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to talk more about the president's trip and negotiations on Capitol Hill.

